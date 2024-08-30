Slouching is a common habit, whether at work or when using our phones. If you instinctively straightened your shoulders while reading this, it's a sign that your posture needs improvement.

Poor posture is not just about aesthetics; it can lead to discomfort, stiffness, and long-term health issues. Posture correctors, ranging from discrete wearable technology to supportive belts, offer solutions for those struggling with slouching. Whether you're battling back pain or simply aiming for better overall posture, we've tracked down a range of devices that can help you improve your alignment. For instance, even a simple laptop stand can contribute to maintaining a healthier posture.

To help us curate this list and understand why we need such correctors, we spoke with Sofia Kia Turner, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation specialist, and Mathilde Valade, an osteopath from Wellth, a Dubai-based holistic medical centre. We also consulted Deepak Mullasery, a senior physiotherapist at Medcare Physio & Rehab Centre, in Dubai. Read what they had to say below, to gain insight into the impact poor form has on our bodies, in the long run.

Get your posture correctors with an Amazon Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Upright Go 2 Smart Wearable Posture Corrector

Pros

Discrete and comfortable

Comprehensive app

Strong battery life

Cons

Expensive

Adhesive replacements

If you're looking to improve your posture and stand tall with confidence, the Upright Go 2 is a solid solution. This advanced posture corrector builds upon the success of its predecessor, offering even more features to help you achieve optimal form. Equipped with dual movement sensors, the Upright Go 2 accurately detects when you start to slouch. It discretely vibrates to gently remind you to sit up straight, helping you develop better postural habits over time. There is also an app along with it, which can enhance your posture training. You can track your progress monthly, receive personalised training plans, and gain valuable insights into your posture habits. It's like having a personal posture coach right at your fingertips. The Upright Go 2 can be worn as a necklace or attached directly to your back using the included adhesive strips. These strips are reusable, but you may need to replace them monthly for optimal performance.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

2. Best Budget Brace: Somaz Posture Corrector

Pros

Adjustable straps

Breathable material

Affordable

Lightweight and discrete

Cons

Less effective for severe slouchers

Comfortable, durable and affordable; what more could we ask for in a shoulder and back brace? Amazon reviewers hail this posture corrector as a blessing, with many agreeing that it helped their posture. One of the best qualities about the brace, is that the Somaz Posture Corrector features adjustable straps to ensure a comfortable and customised fit. As it is made with high-quality, breathable materials, the corrector is designed for all-day comfort. It's for everyone! Suitable for both men and women, it can be worn under your clothes for discrete support. It guides your shoulders back and aligns your spine, helping you develop better postural habits. So, whether you're working at your desk, exercising, or engaging in everyday activities, the Somaz Posture Corrector offers reliable support and encourages better posture throughout the day.

3. Best Laptop Stand: Rain Design Stand360

Pros

360-degree swivel

Adjustable height

Durable construction

Sleek design

Cons

Limited portability

Elevate your home office with a sturdy and adjustable laptop stand. Your back will thank you for it. With a laptop stand like Rain Design mStand360, you are raising your laptop to your eye level. This elevation reduces strain on your neck and shoulders, promoting a more natural and comfortable viewing angle. Moreover, by raising your laptop, you're naturally inclined to sit up straighter and avoid slouching. As you do this, your improved posture can help alleviate discomfort associated with prolonged computer use. Raising your laptop off the desk also allows for better airflow, which can help prevent it from overheating. The Rain Design mStand360 has a swivel feature, which allows you to easily share your screen with others or adjust your viewing angle for optimal comfort. By using the Rain Design mStand360, you can create a more ergonomic workspace and reduce the risk of posture-related health problems.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty of Dh18 and two-year warranty of Dh29.

4. Best for Comfort: ComfyBrace Posture Corrector

Pros

Relieves back, shoulder and clavicle pain

Comfortable material

Easy on the pocket

Cons

Troublesome to wear under baggy shirts, say some users

It's in the name. This comfortable brace promises to straighten out your posture, relieving back, shoulder and clavicle pain. It's so snug that you can wear it under your clothes at any time; it’s discrete and only takes a few minutes to strap on. Once worn, your muscles start working on their own, and correct your posture. The ComfyBrace Posture Corrector gently guides your shoulders back and aligns your spine, helping you develop better postural habits. By consistently wearing the corrector, you can train your body to maintain a more upright form, reducing strain on your back and improving your overall well-being. Your pain and discomfort reduces over time, as many reviewers say. Our experts vouch for this, saying wearing such a brace does lead to increased energy levels, too.

5. Best for Upper Back: Gearari Posture Corrector

Pros

Ergonomic design

Affordable

Versatile use

Cons

It takes a while to adjust

The Gearari Posture Corrector provides support and trains your muscles to maintain a more upright position. This is particularly helpful for those who are suffering from clavicle pain or seeking to improve their overall posture. Owing to its ergonomical design, the brace can help you develop a straighter back and strengthen your shoulders, neck and back, creating good posture, reducing any pain in your neck, shoulder, and upper back, and changing your habit of slouching. Many reviewers attest to it being lightweight and soft; the materials will not irritate the skin. It is suitable for both men and women, and can be worn during various activities, including work, exercise, or everyday life. It helps with flexibility and motion as well, Jordan explains.

The importance of good posture

Slouching is a common cause of poor posture. When you lean forward, the chest muscles become tight, making it difficult to sit up straight. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Most of us develop a poor posture due to excessive slouching over a laptop or smartphone use.

Valade and Mullasery highlight other reasons, as well: a sedentary lifestyle, pre-existing injuries, footwear choices, as well as muscle imbalances and weaknesses. Essentially, the most common reason for bad posture comes down to slouching. When you slouch forward, your chest muscles tighten, which makes it uncomfortable to sit upright.

There are several repercussions associated with poor posture, including back pain, neck pain, headaches and fatigue. "Slouching and hunching can strain the muscles in your back and neck, leading to chronic pain and discomfort," explains Turner. Moreover, poor posture puts pressure on the muscles in your neck and shoulders, contributing to tension headaches. It also leads to a compression of your abdominal organs, leading to digestive issues like heartburn, acid reflux, and constipation. Gradually, over time, it can contribute to joint degeneration and arthritis.

Your shoes can tell you a lot about your posture, too. Typically, the outer portion of the heel experiences the most wear and tear. When viewed from eye level, the wear should be on the outside, not the inside, explains Turner. Excessive wear on the inside of the heel may indicate overpronation, a condition where your foot rolls inward excessively. This can flatten your arches, strain supporting muscles, and increase the risk of injury. Overpronation can also contribute to bunions, heel pain, hip pain, and back pain.

Moreover, swayback posture, characterised by a backward lean and slouching, is also often associated with overpronation. This posture can put additional strain on the back and contribute to the development of back pain. The wear patterns on your shoes can reveal clues about your posture. Excessive wear on the ball of the foot may indicate lordosis, a condition where the spine curves excessively forward. Heavy wear on the front of the shoe, particularly the big toe, could be a sign of thoracic kyphosis. In this condition, the spine curves excessively backward, causing the upper back to round. This often leads to weight being shifted forward onto the front of the feet.

Do posture correctors work?

You can benefit from posture correctors, as they gently pull your shoulders back, align your spin and train your muscles to maintain good posture, even when you're without the brace.

The correctors we recommend can help you become more aware of your posture. However, remember to go slowly with all of them; begin with 10-minute sessions. Initially, sitting up straight may feel uncomfortable due to tight muscles. If you experience pain, try a different approach. Gradually retraining your muscles will make upright posture more natural. Regular exercise can also help.

Here's what you need to remember when purchasing a posture corrector:

Fit: A posture corrector should fit snugly but comfortably, without rubbing or restricting movement. Choose a size and strap type that suits your body.

Support and comfort: Opt for a breathable material with padded straps for extended wear. Ensure the corrector addresses your weak postural muscles and consult a chiropractor if needed.

Adjustability: Adjustable straps with velcro closures or loops allow for a customised fit.

Materials: Prioritise breathable, washable materials to prevent skin irritation and maintain hygiene.

What else can you do to correct your posture?

Apart from posture correctors, you can also consider ergonomic chairs with adjustable features, which include lumbar support, seat height and armrest, lumbar support cushions, adjustable desks, footrests, and foamrollers that can release tight muscles, explains Valde.

Moreover, stay active: Exercise is always intensely beneficial, especially yoga. Work on excercises that strengthen your core, basically the muscles around your back, abdomen and pelvis. Use comfortable shoes. Avoid high heels, as they can damage your walking style and put more stress on your muscles. Avoid prolonged sitting by changing positions frequently and taking regular breaks to walk around. Ensure your chair provides adequate support for your back, thighs, and hips. Choose a well-padded seat to enhance comfort.