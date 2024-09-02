Dubai: September marks the winding down of summer in the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), September 23 marks the beginning of the autumnal equinox, when the sun shines directly over the equator and then begins its southward journey towards the Tropic of Capricorn.

The month of September serves as a transitional period, with daytime highs still reaching between 38.5°C and 40.6°C on average. However, nights begin to cool slightly, with lows averaging between 26.8°C and 29.3°C.

According to the NCM, the influence of the Indian monsoon wanes in September, replaced by desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula. These lows can bring dust storms, sometimes causing reduced visibility.

While the UAE experiences a shift towards drier weather, the eastern regions may still see occasional showers. Cumulonimbus clouds, associated with rain and thunder, can form there and even extend inland, bringing varying intensities of precipitation.

Wind patterns also undergo a change during September. Southeasterly winds dominate during the late night and early morning hours, transitioning to northwesterly in the afternoons and evenings due to the sea breeze and land breeze circulation.

Humidity levels rise slightly compared to August, particularly in the latter half of September. The average humidity sits around 49 per cent, increasing the chances of fog and mist formation across the country.

Climate in Numbers:

Mean air temperature: 32.3 °C to 34.2 °C

Mean maximum air temperature: 38.5 °C to 40.6 °C

Mean minimum air temperature: 26.8 °C to 29.3 °C

Highest recorded maximum temperature: 51.1 °C (Mukhariz, 2016)

Lowest recorded minimum temperature: 16.5 °C (Jabal Jais, 2015)

Mean wind speed: 11 km/h

Highest recorded wind speed: 92.2 km/h (SAA, 2023)

Highest recorded wind gust: 109.3 km/h (Al Ain Airport, 2008)

As September progresses, residents can expect a gradual shift towards cooler autumn temperatures, making outdoor activities more enjoyable.