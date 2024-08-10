Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Appliance Deal: roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Strong suction power

Washes and dries its mop

Useful app

Good navigation system

Two kinds of battery recharging capabilities

Cons

Small obstacle detection isn’t always accurate

When shopping for a robot vacuum, bring home one that cleans practically everything. The roborock S7 Max Ultra is a wet and dry robot vacuum cleaner that offers a hands-off experience when cleaning your home. This high-end hybrid can do it all – vacuum and mop, self-empty its dust bin, wash its mopping cloth and refill its water tank so it’s always ready to go. With 5,500Pa suction, a LiDAR navigation system, and reactive obstacle avoidance technology that allows it to plan the most efficient cleaning routes, the device can move around your home confidently, even in the dark. Reviewers like that the mop has two charging speeds – if it runs out of battery mid-session, it returns to base and charges 30 per cent faster, so it can resume cleaning. And during off-peak hours, it returns to full charge. However, reviewers caution that you’ll have to make sure your earbuds, and other small knick-knacks are safely out of its way, since it doesn’t reliably detect smaller items. Pick it up while it’s 19 per cent off!

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh216.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, and two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

Best Home Deal: Ember Smart Mug 2

Pros

Easy to use

Consistent results

Charging coaster included

Cons

Better connectivity on iPhone than Android

Do you tend to reheat your coffee two or three times before you finally finish it? If so, this mug is for you. Ember’s Smart Mug 2 features 295ml capacity, and can keep your drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge. Better yet, if it’s placed on its charging coaster, it can ensure your tea is hot all day long! Use the Ember app on your smartphone to set your preferred temperature, from 48°C to 62°C, customise pre-sets, receive notifications and more. If your app is not connected, the Ember mug automatically sets the temperature to 57°C. When you’ve truly forgotten about your coffee, and are busy in meetings and conference, the Ember mug will enter sleep mode – it does so after two hours of inactivity. The smart mug will then wake up when it senses movement or liquid being poured in. There’s a lot to love about this mug! Anna Fernandez, a Sharjah-based graphic designer, said she loves buying the Ember Mug 2 as a gift for loved ones: “It’s so versatile – whether you drink tea or coffee or anything else, it will improve your experience.” Some reviewers note, however, that connectivity is better on an iPhone than an Android, so do ensure you make sure your phone is mentioned on Ember’s list of supported devices.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

Best Home Deal: Takeya Actives Water Bottle

The Japanese design of Takeya Actives’ water bottles will fit right in, whether at work, in the Metro, or at the gym. People who work out, especially, will appreciate this double-walled stainless-steel bottle’s spout lid. It comes with a twist-on flip cap and offers a controlled flow; it won’t splash water on you even if you’re drinking it while on the treadmill. A silicone rubber base prevents it from slipping or making noise on hard surfaces. Although the bottle comes in a range of sizes, Alia Nazir, a business management student based in Dubai, said she preferred the 22oz (650ml) bottle: “It’s not too big or too small, and it fits in my car’s cupholder and in my backpack’s side pocket perfectly.” However, do note that although Takeya Actives’ lid is dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends handwashing the body.