The promotion applies from September 2 until September 4 on 5 million seats. The discount applies only for selected flights, according to the carrier. The travel period is limited and must be completed by March 30, 2025.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are empowering travellers to embark on extraordinary and exhilarating destinations across our ever-expanding network.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently flies to more than 30 routes from Abu Dhabi, including Almaty, Amman, Athens, Dammam, Erbil, Bishkek, Alexandria, Sohag, Larnaca, and Giza. Passengers have also been advised to take advantage of the airline’s MultiPass feature. This 12-months subscription plan allows the subscribers to travel each month on the eligible Wizz Air flights by paying a monthly fixed fee. Passengers can save up to 40 per cent on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

The airline also launched an ‘All You Can Fly’ membership, offering unlimited ticket purchases and significant savings compared to standard fares. The airline said it sold 10,000 memberships in 24 hours. However, additional services such as baggage and seat selection can be added to bookings as needed. Later this week, the airline is launching its first Airbus XLR service connecting Abu Dhabi to Milan.

The airline launched new routes from Abu Dhabi to Europe in Chisinau (Moldova) and Cluj-Napoca, the capital of the Transylvania region. The second-largest airline in Abu Dhabi also strengthened its connectivity to Jordan with daily Amman frequencies.