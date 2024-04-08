Busy with Ramadan, work, children, and errands, you might now find yourself just hours away from Eid Al Fitr, without any gifts packed and ready for loved ones. Don’t let the panic set in just yet – we’ve got you covered.

Amazon has thousands of perfect gift options available at your fingertips. The best part? Many of them can be delivered to you or your loved one the very next day, or even the same day as your purchase.

Become a Prime member to ensure you’re taking advantage of this speedy service, so you can ensure your gifts are ready to go before the new moon is sighted. Our selection below ensures that your presents remain thoughtful and useful, even if they’re last-minute purchases.

1. Best Smartphone Gift: Samsung Galaxy S23 AI Phone

Pros

Premium design

Bright, vivid display

Powerful processor

IP68 rating

AI boosted

Cons

Battery drains quicker than advertised, reviewers say

It may be last year’s iteration, but Samsung Galaxy S23 is still one of the best Android smartphones out there. And as of March, this year, it has been boosted with the same artificial intelligence (AI) technology you’ll find in the latest Galaxy S24 series. This smartphone features a powerful rear camera trio, with a 50MP main camera that has optical image stabilisation. AI enhances night shots, keeping details clear and vibrant, even in low-light situations. The phone is crafted with recycled glass and PET film, and coloured with natural dyes, so it’s more eco-conscious than you’d expect. Reviewers who love to game, say that the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth gameplay, and the screen’s anti-glare technology lets them view it with no issues, even in direct sunlight. While the battery is fast-charging, it does end up draining quickly because of all the high-performance apps on the device. Still, this powerful smartphone is available right now at nearly 40 per cent off – it's a steal!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh165 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

2. Best Smart Device Gift: Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Pros

Convenient tap gestures

Upgraded high-density dot display

Good sound for a small device

Can serve as an Eero mesh network node

Cons

No 3.5mm jack

Mesh node feature is useful only for Eero users

The busier everyone’s day gets, the easier it is to forget important time markers. Let the newest Echo Dot do all the remembering for your loved one. This smart speaker uses its built-in Alexa smart home system to help with all their daily rituals – they can ask Alexa to set reminders, tell them the latest news, read out recipes, recite the Quran and even let them know the date from the Hijri calendar. And when they have a dish in the oven, Alexa can set a timer so that they won’t have any cooking mishaps as they rush to prepare dinner. The smart speaker acts as their personal assistant for every smart home functionality as well – they can use it to control the lights, thermostat, Wi-Fi, fan, locks and more. It’s a personal assistant that any gift recipient would love.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a limited warranty.

3. Best Gaming Gift: Razer Leviathan V2 X

Pros

Compact device

Set-up is easy and clutter-free

Smooth connectivity

Dynamic RGB lighting

Cons

Sound reduces with PlayStation console

Looking for a gift for a gamer in your family? Check out this PC soundbar by Razer, which comes equipped with two full-range drivers and two passive radiators. Compact, at 400mm length, and perfectly able to slide under a desktop monitor, the soundbar is powered by a single USB-C cable, so it offers a clutter-free set-up. It then produces dynamic audio with a volume output of up to 90 decibels. Reviewers say the sound is smooth and stutter-free, and the Bluetooth connection doesn’t experience any latency issues. They also love the Razer Chroma RGB – the soundbar features 14 lighting zones with countless patterns and dynamic in-game lighting effects for an immersive experience. Some reviewers note, however, that the sound quality diminishes slightly when they connect it to a PlayStation console.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best Home Appliance Gift: Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier

Pros

Compact and portable

Easy to use

Hepa filter included

Quiet appliance

Cons

Not suitable for large areas

Affordable and useful, Levoit’s Core Mini Air Purifier makes life better for your gift recipient, by ensuring better air quality in their home. The compact device is portable and light, at just under a kilogram. It includes a high efficiency particulate air filter (Hepa) and an activated carbon filter in its three-stage filtration system, and also uses its 360 VortexAir 3.0 technology to purify up to 17 square metres of air in 30 minutes. The device is easy to use – just two buttons help you cycle through gears and check the indicators. Reviewers say they keep the air purifier running even at night, since it’s a quiet device, with a noise level of just 25 decibels. The only downside is that it’s suitable for small areas, like bedrooms, and you might need a bigger appliance for larger spaces. Check out other air purifiers here.

Bonus: Save 10 per cent by entering the promo code ‘ENJOY10’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

5. Best Toy for Boys: LEGO Technic Ford GT Car Set (1,466 Pieces)

Little boys will spend hours using their imagination and logic to put together this intricate LEGO Ford GT Car Set. Inspired by the real car, this incredible puzzle features nuanced details: it has a miniature V6 engine with moving pistons, along with front-axle steering and independent suspension on all wheels. The doors of the car can swing open, and it even has a spoiler wing, and a bonnet that can be unlatched. Once built, the 1:12 scale model makes for an excellent décor item in a child’s bedroom.

6. Best Toy for Girls: One to Four DIY Journal Kit

A beautiful journal kit with two sets of journals and two sets of accessories, this set is perfect for young girls with endless creativity. They can spend hours decorating their private diary with magnetic bookmarks, heart- and swirl-shaped paper clips, sticker sheets, decorative cardboard cut-outs, picture frames and lots more. Colourful glitter gel ink pens offer a pleasant writing experience. Providing hours of imaginative play on the go, it’s a gift that they’ll keep for years, and look back on fondly.

Bonus: Save 10 per cent by entering the promo code ‘ENJOY10’ at check-out.

7. Best Watch for Women: Coach Grand Women’s Watch

A stylish stainless-steel watch with a pink dial, Coach Grand is an elegant gift that any woman would love. While the 36mm watch’s stainless-steel link bracelet is lovely on its own, it comes with an additional brown leather strap that you can swap in, if you prefer, for more casual occasions. Packaged in a sleek black box with a prominent Coach logo, this gift is ready for you to hand over to a loved one, the moment it arrives at your doorstep.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18 and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

8. Best Watch for Men: Fossil Townsman Men’s Quartz Watch

Sporty and sophisticated, Fossil’s Townsman watch features a brown satin dial, with a matching leather strap. Its 44mm dial showcases chronograph movement, and it’s water resistant to up to 50m. Reviewers love the earthy browns in this watch, which suit most skin tones, and also say the classic Fossil illustrated tin box it comes in, makes for a perfect gift that doesn’t even need any gift wrapping.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23 and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

9. Best Perfume (Unisex): Armaf Club de Nuit Untold

If you want the irreplaceable scent of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 https://amzn.to/49t0Vj8, without its hefty price tag, opt for Armaf’s Club De Nuit Untold. Reviewers say its scent is practically indistinguishable from Baccarat Rouge 540, with the same notes and composition. The fragrance features saffron and jasmine in its top notes, with a heart of ambergris and amberwood, leading to cedar and fir resin for the dry down. Reviewers say it has a fantastic sillage, with a strong projection, and is long-lasting.