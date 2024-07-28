In 2023, everyone wanted free-form bags that were big, lacked structure, and had ample space – bottomless bags that Hermione from the Harry Potter books would be proud of.

This year, though, it’s all about architectural lines and structured shapes. From crescent bags to the latest trend – east-west bags – our favourite accessories are becoming more elegant and refined.

East-west bags, in particular, have quickly become the biggest summer handbag trend of 2024. Their slim, oblong, horizontal design is not novel – Chanel has been championing the shape for decades. But their street-style appeal and dash of flair have made them steadily gain popularity, with both ultra-luxury and everyday fashion brands now designing east-west bags.

They’ve quickly become staples in celebrity wardrobes, and perhaps soon, will feature in yours! You can hold the bag by its handle, strap it onto your shoulder, or tuck it under your arm, in a 1990’s retro throwback. No matter which way you choose to carry east-west bags, we’ve got plenty of options for you to choose from. Buy now, with Amazon Prime, and get your trendy handbag delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Coach Tabby Quilted Leather Bag

A sophisticated bag, crafted from high-quality leather, Coach’s Tabby is more compact than the average east-west bag, but features the same structured shape and versatility. Its overall look is timeless and edgy: the bag combines black, quilted nappa leather and a metallic chain strap, with a bold metal C clamped onto the front. Inside, you’ll find a zip and magnetic snap pockets; there’s also an open pocket on its exterior, which you can access quickly. Reviewers say the crossbody style of this east-west bag is ideal for everyday use.

2. Best Tote Bag: Michael Kors East/West Tote

Michael Kors’ east-west bag takes the classic tote and gives it a sophisticated remake for the modern woman. Constructed from leather, this medium-sized bag is spacious enough to take with you when you’re travelling – it can fit a tablet, water bottle, and all your essentials comfortably. The top has a zipper closure to keep your possessions safe, and exterior slip pockets for quick access. Buckled shoulder straps offer a comfortable way to carry it around, and its structured design ensures it’s always standing upright, even when you set it down. Reviewers say it’s a chic but functional bag, and they love that they can choose from an array of colours.

3. Best Shoulder Bag: JW Pei Lily Shoulder Bag

Combining the best of hobo and east-west designs, JW Pei’s Lily bag is made from vegan leather and features a zipper closure and gold hardware accents. The main compartment is quite roomy, despite its narrow frame, and interior jetted pockets help keep all your essentials organised. Reviewers say it has a premium look and feel, and it arrives beautifully packaged, with a dust bag that you can use for storage.

4. Best Crossbody Bag: Dooney & Bourke Beacon East West Crossbody

An ultra-smooth texture, matte finish, and east-west structure gives Dooney & Bourke’s classic Beacon crossbody bag a chic update. We picked this bag in a vibrant colour, which they call dandelion; it comes with crisp accents, like contrasting stitching and gold-plated hardware. An adjustable, detachable strap provides a variety of styling options. Carry it as a crossbody or shoulder bag on busy weekdays, or as a clutch on weekend nights out!

5. Best Laptop Bag: Targus Newport East-West Laptop Tote

Known for its durability and premium construction, Targus has come up with an east-west tote that’s perfect for carrying all your essential electronics. This bag doubles as a business and travel bag, and can comfortably fit a 15-inch laptop in its protective cradle, along with accessories and other items in its many compartments. The interior is spacious, and there’s a hidden back panel pocket where you can safeguard important accessories. The Newport is made from high density, water-repellent twill nylon and leatherette accents, so it’s resilient enough to handle travel and everyday wear and tear. Reviewers say the strap in the back is particularly useful for tucking the bag into luggage handles at the airport.

6. Best Hobo Bag: Coach Celeste East/West Hobo Bag

In an eye-catching pink ruby colour, Coach’s Celeste is ideal for everyday use. It’s crafted with soft pebbled leather and features a top zip closure, with a fabric lining and adjustable shoulder and crossbody strap. Reviewers say it has plenty of space for their daily essentials, and it’s not as bulky as a tote, so it’s perfect for both work and socialising. They also like the flexibility of carrying it on their shoulder or in a more casual, crossbody position.

7. Best Flap Shoulder Bag: Anne Klein Convertible East/West Shoulder Bag

A compact bag that you can sling onto your shoulder, or wear in a crossbody style, Anne Klein’s east-west flap shoulder bag is trimmed with sherpa detailing and features a signature AK turn-lock closure. It includes a slip pocket on the rear exterior, and has four card slots with a zip pocket inside the bag. Reviewers who travelled to colder countries this summer said it was the perfect expensive-looking accessory for their outfits.