Beating the summer heat can feel like a constant battle. While a spritz of your favourite fragrance might seem like the perfect pick-me-up, some perfumes can become cloying and overwhelming in escalating temperatures.

Well, we're here to help. This season, there are a plethora of fresh and inviting scents that will keep you cool, confident, and smelling good all summer long. From invigorating citrus notes to light florals and breezy aquatic accords, we've curated a list of the top summer perfumes for women in the UAE, thanks to advice and recommendations from Mitali Sharan, a Dubai-based perfume conoisseur and sales professional.

1. Best Overall: Tom Ford Soleil Blanc

The summer sun demands a fragrance that complements the heat, not competes with it. Enter Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum, a luxurious scent, as Sharan explains. The power of the perfume lies in its carefully crafted notes. The initial impression is a burst of freshness with cardamom and ylang-ylang. This creates a captivating contrast that sets the stage for the warmer notes to come. As the fragrance settles, Egyptian jasmine takes centrestage, where the aroma blends with the delicate sweetness of tuberose. A touch of orris enhances the scent, giving it undertones of elegance. The fragrance finally dries down to a warm and sensual base. The sandalwood and amber add a sense of depth and mystery, while the unique inclusion of coco de mer accord adds a touch of the exotic. This final act ensures a long-lasting impression, Sharan attests.

2. Best For Everyday Wear: Byredo Sundazed

A summer splash in a bottle, anyone? Byredo Sundazed Eau de Parfum cuts through the heat with a refreshing citrus blast, offering a cool and vibrant escape, going by reviews. Sundazed opens with a zesty punch of Californian lemon and mandarin orange. As the fragrance progresses, there's a hint of a floral mix, owing to the scent of jasmines and neroli. This unusual combination keeps things interesting and prevents the scent from becoming too sugary. Instead of heavy musks or woods often found in summer scents at the base, Byredo throws in a touch of cotton candy, which keeps the perfume scent playful, too. A subtle white musk adds an earthy quality, and helps to keep the fragrance classy and balanced.

3. Best Budget: Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gioia

Think Mediterranean summer in a bottle. Acqua di Gioia opens with a burst of aquatic freshness, which is intended to remind you of the Mediterranean Sea. Primofiore lemon, a rare Italian lemon harvested in spring, takes centrestage here. The fresh citrusy notes are a boost for your senses, explains Sharan. This is complemented by the subtle sweetness of mint, adding a touch of coolness. The heart of the fragrance is a little more complex. There's the presence of water jasmine, which blends with petitgrain, a citrusy-herbal note reminiscent of orange leaves. This floral combination does work its magic, as many reviews have noted. As the fragrance dries down, a warm and earthy base emerges, including cedarwood, which is the staple of many woody fragrances. Brown sugar accord adds a hint of sweetness and warmth, while labdanum, a resinous note, lends an air of mystery and intrigue. The perfume can be applied both in the day and night, owing to its versatility.

4. Best Classic: Lancome La Vie Est Belle

Lancome's La Vie Est Belle (Life is Beautiful) is a popular fragrance known for its blend of sweet and sophisticated notes. It's a versatile choice that can be worn in the day or night, depending on how much of it you apply. The initial impression is fruity and sweet with a burst of black currant and pear. The 'heart' of the perfume comprises iris, jasmine, and orange blossom, which adds a touch of elegance. The fragrance dries down to a warm and long-lasting base of praline, vanilla, patchouli, and tonka bean. Sharan summarises: "It is a good choice for women, who enjoy sweet fragrances with a touch of complexity. It's a mature scent that can be worn by women of all ages but might be especially appealing to those who like classic and timeless perfumes." It also boasts long-lasting wear, so you won't need to reapply throughout the day.

5. Best for Travel: Dior J'adore

Dior's J'adore Eau de Toilette offers a lighter and brighter interpretation of the iconic J'adore Eau de Parfum. This fragrance caters to women seeking a captivating daytime scent, particularly suited to the warm climate of the UAE. The fragrance opens with a burst of neroli, a floral note extracted from the bitter orange tree. This is complemented by the sparkling sweetness of mandarin and pear, creating an uplifting and airy citrus accord. As the fragrance settles, the heart unfolds, which reveals Jasmine sambac. This is joined by a touch of rose and exotic ylang-ylang. The combination creates a sophisticated and feminine floral scent that promises to linger for quite a while. The base features a light touch of musk and sandalwood, providing a subtle warmth and grounding to the overall composition. It prevents the fragrance from becoming overly sweet and ensures it remains light and airy throughout the day. Sharan adds: "J'adore Eau de Toilette actually boasts moderate longevity, lasting for several hours on the skin. The sillage (scent trail) is also moderate, ensuring a pleasant presence without being overpowering. It's a great choice for everyday wear, especially in warmer climates where stronger fragrances can become cloying."

6. Best Floral: Dior Christian Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming

Need some cheer? Well, Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming is here. Fruity and floral, initially, it offers a burst of tangy red berries for a touch of sweetness and summery energy. This upbeat introduction sets the mood for the floral notes to come. The heart of the fragrance features a blend of grasse rose and Damask rose, known for their rich and beautiful aroma. Delicate peony joins the mix, adding a touch of freshness. This combination creates a sophisticated and long-lasting floral scent. Finally, at the base, you have white musk. Sharan explains: "This fragrance is a more playful take on the original Miss Dior. The red berry note and stronger emphasis on peony add a touch of modernity to the classic rose base."

7. Best Citrus: Chanel Chance Eau Tendre

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre is believed to be a softer and more feminine interpretation of the iconic Chance fragrance. This versatile scent caters to women who enjoy a touch of sweetness with a sophisticated edge, as Sharan explains. The fragrance opens with a light and airy introduction of quince and grapefruit. The quince adds a touch of subtle sweetness, while the grapefruit provides a refreshing citrusy burst. At the heart of the perfume, there's a touch of hyacinth, which has a rather honey-scented aroma. Jasmine joins in, creating a powerful floral scent. At the base, you're greeted by a musky foundation of musk, iris, and Virginia cedar. It's soft and delicate, explains Sharan, which is a win for those who don't want something entirely bold.