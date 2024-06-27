Put away your chunkier timepieces – big dials and thick straps are out. It’s the season for ultra-thin watches.

Slender watches have always been around. For centuries, watchmakers have dedicated time and effort to craft slimmed down timepieces with minimal components. It’s historically been incredibly challenging, because of the intricate technicalities and the precision you’d need to achieve such a task.

Today, more and more people are appreciating the light, slim look of ultra-thin watches. Because of their slim look, they’re stylish, minimalistic and sophisticated, topping out at about 8mm in case thickness. The trend is everywhere, and everyone is jumping onto the bandwagon, from high-end luxury design houses to fashion watch brands.

Earlier this year, Bulgari unveiled the Octo Finissimo Ultra Cosc, which became a world record for the slimmest mechanical watch ever designed, with a thickness of just 1.7mm. Piaget also introduced its Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon, a 2mm-thick watch with a limited run of just 15. Both are priced at above €600,000 (Dh2.3 million).

While our curated list has far more affordable options, you'll still be amazed by their slim design and elegant appeal.

1. Best Overall: Swatch Skin Classic Liquirizia

A casual watch with an all-black façade, Swatch’s Liquirizia is just 4.3mm thick, and exudes a relaxed charm. This ultra-thin watch features a matte black, sun-brushed dial set in a biosourced case, with contrasting white print and hands. The silicone strap, loop and buckle are all black, adding polish and style to the look. It’s water resistant up to 30m, and its 34mm case diameter is just the right size, suiting both men and women. There are lots of colours to choose from, including white, pink and transparent.

2. Best Design: Skagen Signatur Watch

With a clean, Scandinavian inspired style, Skagen’s Signatur watch effortlessly complements any look – whether you’re at work or socialising with friends. It features a 40mm case with quartz movement and three-hand analogue display. The depth of the case is just 6mm, making it a lightweight, thin watch with a classic, minimalistic appeal. While the straps are interchangeable, our pick is the Signatur watch in streamlined all-grey stainless steel.

3. Best Formal: Hugo Boss Analogue Quartz Watch

In a black and gold combination, Hugo Boss’ quartz watch offers simplicity and a classic design. Its ionic gold-plated steel case and bracelet surround a black dial with gold accents. Reviewers say the two-hand movement is easy to follow because of the contrasting colours, and its ultra-thin case (with a depth of 6mm) gives it a sophisticated look that’s ideal for special occasions. Since it comes in an elegant Boss gift box, and it’s priced well, it also makes for the perfect present.

4. Best Two-Tone: Tissot T-Classic Desire

One of the thinnest watches in Tissot’s collection, the T-Classic is 6mm thick, and offers a striking signature style with its two-tone silver and gold design. Roman numeral hour markers give the dial a more formal look, and it also has a date window to help you keep track of the calendar. The three-hand watch is water resistant at up to 30m. Reviewers say it’s extremely light on the wrist, but the premium materials used in its stainless-steel strap and case make it feel solid and secure. They also love the two tones, which elevate its traditional style, without making it appear gaudy.

5. Best Leather: Movado Analogue Classic Quartz Watch

A premium Swiss-quartz watch with an understated, classic design, Movado’s ultra-slim watch is 6.3mm thick. Its chocolate brown calfskin leather strap contrasts beautifully with a rose-gold, 40mm stainless-steel case. Peer into the dial and you’ll find similar rose gold-toned markers, offset in a white dial. Reviewers who bought this watch as a gift for a loved one, say it’s always elicited a joyful response. From the premium materials used in the watch to the timeless appeal of its design, it’s a winner.

