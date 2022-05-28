Casual shoes are anything you slip your feet into before running out the door, either to run errands or pick up an extra shift. For such occasions, you will bypass the sporty trainers , the pair for walking and even your dressy oxfords, if you prefer your feet to be comfy at work. You should be able to relax in your most casual pair, which will be trendy and sturdy to see you through years of wear and tear. So you’re just in time for Amazon’s ongoing Big Shoe Sale, with our pickings of the best casual shoes for men at a discount. Check out our similar shoe listing for women here .

1. Best Overall: Clarks Cotrell Free Loafer

Pros

Highly rated by reviewers

Can work as dress shoes

OrthoLite foam for cushioning

Lightweight

Cons

Takes time to break in to

Leather shows wear easily

Ranked as Amazon’s best-selling loafers for men, Cotrell Free by Clarks is popular for its durability and comfort. It's a solid compromise between casual and smart footwear that can easily double as dress shoes. Reviewers attest to Cotrell Free's all-day comfort delivery, thanks to its OthroLite insole, which absorbs impact even on concrete. Despite the leather upper and rubber sole, the pair remains quite light on the feet, though reviewers do note that the leather shows wear sooner than expected.

2. Best Budget: Crocs Bistro Clog

Pros

Suitable for prolonged wear

Non-slip sole

Ergonomically shaped clogs

Lightweight

Value for money

Cons

Some might not prefer the silhouette of a clog shoe

No heel

To weather long hours on feet, consider buying a pair of Bistro clogs by Crocs. Unlike the classic crocs, this footwear is specially designed for those who work in the service industry, where long shifts can result in sore feet. Its non-slip sole offers a steady grip on busy days, even in the kitchen, and the shoe is light so you’re not carrying around any more weight than necessary. Another added advantage is how effortless the cleaning process is – all you have to do is wipe the clogs down with a wet cloth.

3. Best Slide Sandals: Skechers 19th Hole Leather Strap Golf Slide Sandal

Pros

Turf-cleat on soles

Soft leather strap

Shock-absorbing midsole

Work well as garden slippers

Cons

Fits narrow feet better

Designed for post-golf hangouts at the clubhouse, Skechers’ leather strap slide sandals are as soft as they look. Many buyers, golfers or not, wear the plush pair as indoor slippers and see to small tasks in and out of the house. These are especially great for sole support if your floor is tiled or not carpeted. Some of its key features, like the turf-cleat outsole and rubber base, also help with safe treading on the grass in the garden.

4. Best Sandal: Birkenstock Arizona Men's Sandal

Pros

EVA sole for lightweight and shock-absorbing construction

Wears well with most outfits

Contoured foot bed with arch support

Cons

Takes time to break into

Expensive

Take advantage of the price drop and bring home a Birkenstock shoe. Classy, timeless and versatile, this pair of Arizona sandals perfectly suits the daily summer wardrobe for men. The two-strap upper closure is made of skin-friendly synthetic material, the cork footbed has significant arch support and the sole is made of shock-absorbing EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate). You will look all the smarter at family picnics and friend gatherings with this dashing pair in your closet.

5. Best Sneakers: Vans Atwood Mens Athletic & Outdoor Shoes

Pros

Comfortable canvas shoes

Padded tongue and collar

Fits wide feet

Cons

Soles are flat, so there is little arch support

Another hard-to-resist bargain for shoe enthusiasts is the Vans Atwood pair. Boasting a neat look with a lace-up design, the sneakers are surprisingly comfortable to have on and look smart under jeans, too. Both the collar and the tongue are padded so your ankles are cushioned, and your toes get plenty of wiggle room as well. According to reviews, these are perfect for people with wide feet and most happy buyers are on their second pair.