Casual shoes are anything you slip your feet into before running out the door, either to run errands or pick up an extra shift. For such occasions, you will bypass the sporty trainers, the pair for walking and even your dressy oxfords, if you prefer your feet to be comfy at work. You should be able to relax in your most casual pair, which will be trendy and sturdy to see you through years of wear and tear. So you’re just in time for Amazon’s ongoing Big Shoe Sale, with our pickings of the best casual shoes for men at a discount. Check out our similar shoe listing for women here.
1. Best Overall: Clarks Cotrell Free Loafer
Pros
- Highly rated by reviewers
- Can work as dress shoes
- OrthoLite foam for cushioning
- Lightweight
Cons
- Takes time to break in to
- Leather shows wear easily
Ranked as Amazon’s best-selling loafers for men, Cotrell Free by Clarks is popular for its durability and comfort. It's a solid compromise between casual and smart footwear that can easily double as dress shoes. Reviewers attest to Cotrell Free's all-day comfort delivery, thanks to its OthroLite insole, which absorbs impact even on concrete. Despite the leather upper and rubber sole, the pair remains quite light on the feet, though reviewers do note that the leather shows wear sooner than expected.
2. Best Budget: Crocs Bistro Clog
Pros
- Suitable for prolonged wear
- Non-slip sole
- Ergonomically shaped clogs
- Lightweight
- Value for money
Cons
- Some might not prefer the silhouette of a clog shoe
- No heel
To weather long hours on feet, consider buying a pair of Bistro clogs by Crocs. Unlike the classic crocs, this footwear is specially designed for those who work in the service industry, where long shifts can result in sore feet. Its non-slip sole offers a steady grip on busy days, even in the kitchen, and the shoe is light so you’re not carrying around any more weight than necessary. Another added advantage is how effortless the cleaning process is – all you have to do is wipe the clogs down with a wet cloth.
3. Best Slide Sandals: Skechers 19th Hole Leather Strap Golf Slide Sandal
Pros
- Turf-cleat on soles
- Soft leather strap
- Shock-absorbing midsole
- Work well as garden slippers
Cons
- Fits narrow feet better
Designed for post-golf hangouts at the clubhouse, Skechers’ leather strap slide sandals are as soft as they look. Many buyers, golfers or not, wear the plush pair as indoor slippers and see to small tasks in and out of the house. These are especially great for sole support if your floor is tiled or not carpeted. Some of its key features, like the turf-cleat outsole and rubber base, also help with safe treading on the grass in the garden.
4. Best Sandal: Birkenstock Arizona Men's Sandal
Pros
- EVA sole for lightweight and shock-absorbing construction
- Wears well with most outfits
- Contoured foot bed with arch support
Cons
- Takes time to break into
- Expensive
Take advantage of the price drop and bring home a Birkenstock shoe. Classy, timeless and versatile, this pair of Arizona sandals perfectly suits the daily summer wardrobe for men. The two-strap upper closure is made of skin-friendly synthetic material, the cork footbed has significant arch support and the sole is made of shock-absorbing EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate). You will look all the smarter at family picnics and friend gatherings with this dashing pair in your closet.
5. Best Sneakers: Vans Atwood Mens Athletic & Outdoor Shoes
Pros
- Comfortable canvas shoes
- Padded tongue and collar
- Fits wide feet
Cons
- Soles are flat, so there is little arch support
Another hard-to-resist bargain for shoe enthusiasts is the Vans Atwood pair. Boasting a neat look with a lace-up design, the sneakers are surprisingly comfortable to have on and look smart under jeans, too. Both the collar and the tongue are padded so your ankles are cushioned, and your toes get plenty of wiggle room as well. According to reviews, these are perfect for people with wide feet and most happy buyers are on their second pair.
