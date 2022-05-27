What is your go-to pair of shoes? We’re not referring to the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) mid-sole shoe you reserve for morning walks nor your favourite gym trainers . It’s the pair you reach out for in the shoe rack when you have to pick the kids up, attend a spontaneous brunch with friends or make a grocery dash. Refresh your everyday footwear with Amazon, where select shoes by famous brands are on sale site-wide. We picked out the best casual pairs, from loafers to wedges, for your convenience.

1. Best Overall: Clarks Women's Ashland Spin Q Slip-On Loafer

Pros

Stylish make with contrasting stitches

Flexible soles

Easy to break into

Supports all-day walking

Cons

Fit wide for some buyers

When you’re dressed down and out and about the city, you will need a casual pair that looks just as effortless. Clarks Women’s Ashland Spin Q loafers play the part perfectly. Flexible, stylish and understated, these leather shoes give your toes plenty of wiggle room and keep your feet pampered on the OrthoLite footbed. The pair works great under jeans or dresses and is an excellent choice for travel sightseeing.

2. Best Slip-On Shoes: Lacoste Ziane Chunky Women's Loafer

Pros

No-loose lace design

Fitted with OrthoLite insoles

EVA footbed

Crocodile branding at the back

Fits true to size

Cons

Takes a while to break in

Comfortable, sporty and the perfect pair for summer, Ziane Chunky by Lacoste complements your bright wardrobe, from shorts to dresses. These slip-ons cushion your feet with textured EVA foot bed and the OrthoLite insole technology keeps them from getting too warm. With a mock lace-up detail on the upper, the shoes actually save those on the go from retying loose laces, letting the wearer slip the shoe on and off quickly.

3. Best Flip Flops: Skechers ON-THE-GO 600, Sunny Flip-Flop

Pros

Soft, lightweight and comfortable

Reviewers say the pair relieves heel pain

Hugs the contour of your arches

Cons

Bulky silhouette

Clear your errands in Sunny flip flops by Skechers and return home with well-rested feet. Reviews compare a walk in this pair to treading on air, thanks to its contoured footbed and lightweight cushioning. It offers a bit of height with the one-inch rubber heel. Unlike other flip flops, Sunny prevents the skin between your toes from being chafed with a soft woven mesh upper that is not plastic. Even pregnant reviewers were impressed with its degree of shock absorption.

4. Best Sandals: Crocs Unisex Classic Clog

Pros

Comes in a playful range of colours

Easy to clean

Long-lasting shoe

Many reviewers wear Crocs to a variety of occasions

Cons

Runs a size large

If you haven’t already, add a pair of the ever-popular Crocs to your shoe rack. Incredibly lightweight and fun to mix and match with, slip-on Crocs are punctured with ventilation ports to keep your feet breathing at all times. Rock the oversized look at home, in the garden, at work or even at the mall – Classic Crocs are known to be versatile in style. People love them for how easy they are to clean as well, a single pair easily giving you years of wear.

5. Best Wedges: Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge

Pros

1.5-inch wedge heel

Ergonomic design

Style and comfort in one

Cons

Fits narrow feet better

For women who like a good heel, even on their everyday pair, we’re bringing you Crocs’ Brooklyn Low Wedge in black. These outdoor sandals are ergonomically shaped, moulding the foot to the bed with a non-slip sole. Its simple chunky appearance is an instant win among wearers, who can’t stop raving about how soft these feel on albeit with a bit of a weight.