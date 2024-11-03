Fortunately, in today's age, there exist a variety of skincare agents, formulated specifically with mums-to-be and new mums in mind. Our carefully curated list of the best skincare products available in the UAE will keep your skin glowing, hydrated, and supported throughout your journey. Whether you're combating dryness, addressing hormonal acne, or looking to prevent stretch marks, these safe, dermatologist-approved picks offer the perfect balance of gentleness and efficacy. Dive in and discover soothing, skin-loving solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of pregnancy and nursing, and helping you care for your skin with confidence.

To help us with this list, we spoke with dermatologist specialists Aashima Singh and Nandini Menon, who explained to us why each product can truly be instructive during a woman's pregnancy journey. Shop below, with Prime membership, and get these products as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Face Mask: Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Masque

Pregnancy affects the skin in several ways, including an increase in acne due to a surge in hormones, particularly androgens, which are male hormones (like testosterone). "These hormones stimulate the sebaceous (oil) glands, leading to increased oil production that can clog pores and contribute to breakouts," explains Menon. If you're looking to combat these issues, the Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Masque may be the ideal solution. This powerful clay-based treatment is specifically designed to address acne and skin blemishes. Harnessing the benefits of sulfur, which is known for its ability to absorb excess oil, reduce inflammation, and unclog pores, it presents an attractive option for those struggling with acne-prone skin during pregnancy and nursing. Sulfur acts as a natural antibacterial and antifungal agent, effectively reducing acne-causing bacteria while drying out pimples and preventing future breakouts. Additionally, salicylic acid in the masque helps exfoliate the skin and prevent clogged pores. The anti-inflammatory properties of the mask also soothe red and irritated skin, making it particularly beneficial for those experiencing hormonal acne.

2. Best Serum: Skin Beauty Solutions Ferulic Acid CE with Vitamin C+E

Dark spots can be unwelcome intruders during pregnancy and nursing. Fortunately, a serum can be your best ally, and Skin Beauty Solutions Ferulic Acid CE may be just the answer. This potent antioxidant serum blends the benefits of ferulic acid with vitamins C and E. Ferulic acid is a powerful antioxidant that neutralises free radicals while enhancing the stability and effectiveness of vitamins C and E. This product's anti-inflammatory properties are particularly beneficial for sensitive skin during pregnancy, and are recommended by both the dermatologists. Vitamin C, renowned for its brightening effects, helps diminish the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone while promoting collagen production — crucial for addressing pigmentation changes that often arise during pregnancy. Meanwhile, vitamin E not only moisturises and protects the skin, but also enhances elasticity and reduces dryness, making it an excellent choice for maintaining skin hydration during this time. As hormonal changes can lead to hyperpigmentation and dark spots, the combined power of vitamin C and ferulic acid works to brighten the skin and achieve a more even complexion. Additionally, vitamin E’s moisturising benefits help counteract the dryness that some women experience during pregnancy and nursing.

3. Best Cream for Stretch Marks: Mustela Stretch Mark Prevention Cream

Feeling stressed about stretch marks? Look no further than Mustela Stretch Mark Prevention Cream. This cream is formulated with avocado peptides, which are known for their nourishing properties that help maintain skin elasticity and suppleness — essential for preventing stretch marks as the skin stretches. Enriched with fatty acids and vitamins, shea butter provides deep hydration and enhances skin texture, ensuring your skin remains smooth and supple. Additionally, the antioxidant properties of vitamin E protect the skin from environmental damage while supporting overall skin health, enhancing its ability to stretch without sustaining harm. Sunflower oil acts as a natural emollient, providing hydration and maintaining the skin's moisture barrier, which promotes a softer and more elastic texture. Designed specifically to help prevent the appearance of stretch marks, Mustela Stretch Mark Prevention Cream supports skin elasticity as it accommodates a growing belly. This cream is a must-have for any pregnant woman’s skincare routine. With its blend of nourishing ingredients, focused on enhancing elasticity and hydration, it aims to minimise the risk of stretch marks while providing comfort to the skin during this transformative journey.

4. Best Sunscreen: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Face Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Face Sunscreen is a strong choice for pregnant and nursing women who need effective sun protection. Formulated with 11 per cent zinc oxide, a gentle physical sunscreen agent, it provides broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays while minimising the risk of irritation that can occur with chemical sunscreens. The lightweight, non-greasy texture ensures comfortable wear throughout the day, even under make-up, while glycerin acts as a powerful humectant to keep the skin hydrated and prevent dryness, a common concern during pregnancy, as Menon says. Additionally, La Roche-Posay’s Thermal Spring Water soothes and calms the skin, enhancing the overall moisturising effect. "Such creams, while protecting the skin, are also comforting and healing for the woman too," adds Menon. With an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of 50, this sunscreen is crucial for protecting the skin from sun damage and hyperpigmentation, which pregnant women can be more susceptible to. Its hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic formula makes it safe for daily use, providing peace of mind for those experiencing heightened skin sensitivity. Overall, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Face Sunscreen is an essential addition to any skincare routine during pregnancy and nursing, ensuring both safety and effective sun protection.

5. Best Relaxation Butter: Burt's Bees Mama Relaxation Collection

From swollen feet to dry skin, the Burt's Bees Mama Relaxation Collection is designed to address a wide range of pregnancy-related concerns head-on. This collection features a curated selection of products designed to help alleviate the physical and emotional stresses that often accompany pregnancy, promoting relaxation and well-being. At the heart of the collection is the Mama Bee Nourishing Body Oil, formulated with sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and a blend of essential oils that work together to hydrate the skin, improving elasticity and helping to prevent stretch marks. The lightweight oil absorbs quickly, leaving the skin feeling soft and nourished without any greasy residue. Accompanying this is the Mama Bee Bump Oil, a blend specifically designed for the stomach. It helps soothe tight skin and can be gently massaged onto the bump to promote relaxation. The inclusion of calming lavender oil adds a fragrance that can help ease anxiety and enhance the overall experience of self-care. The collection also includes the Mama Bee Leg and Foot Cream, which provides relief for tired, swollen legs and feet often experienced during pregnancy. Enriched with rosemary and peppermint oils, this cream invigorates and refreshes while delivering hydration to soothe discomfort. Last, the Mama Bee Pregnancy Body Lotion completes the set, providing rich moisture to dry skin with its nourishing formula that includes cocoa butter and shea butter. This lotion promises to leave the skin feeling silky smooth and supple, while the gentle scent provides a calming experience.

6. Best Moisturising Lotion: CeraVe Moisturising Lotion

Moisturising is essential, especially when you're pregnant or nursing. The CeraVe Moisturising Lotion promises to tackle skincare woes with finesse. Formulated with a unique combination of essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin, this lotion is designed to provide long-lasting moisture while helping to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier, which can be particularly important during pregnancy when hormonal changes may lead to increased dryness and sensitivity. The key ingredients in CeraVe Moisturising Lotion work synergistically to deliver hydration. The ceramides play a crucial role in reinforcing the skin's protective barrier, helping to lock in moisture and prevent transepidermal water loss, explains Menon. This is especially beneficial for expectant mothers whose skin may stretch as their bodies change, as maintaining hydration is essential for skin elasticity and comfort. Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains moisture, ensuring that the skin remains plump and hydrated. Glycerin, a powerful humectant, draws moisture from the environment into the skin, further enhancing hydration. One of the stand-out features of CeraVe Moisturising Lotion is its lightweight, non-greasy formula, which absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth without any heavy residue. The lotion is also fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for sensitive skin that may be more reactive during pregnancy and nursing.

7. Best for Itch Relief: Cortizone 10

Cortizone 10 is effective for treating a range of skin conditions that may arise during pregnancy, such as eczema, dermatitis, and allergic reactions, helping to calm the skin and alleviate discomfort. Its gentle, fragrance-free formula often includes additional moisturisers like aloe vera and vitamins, which provide soothing hydration, further enhancing skin comfort. The primary active ingredient in Cortizone 10 is hydrocortisone, a mild corticosteroid that helps reduce inflammation, redness, and itching. Explaining why women feel itching during pregnancy, Singh adds, "It's primarily due to the hormonal changes and physical stretching of the skin that accompany this time. As pregnancy progresses, the skin on the stomach, thighs, and other areas stretches to accommodate your growing body, which can lead to dryness, tightness, and itching. Increased blood flow to the skin can also contribute to a heightened sensitivity that results in itchiness. Some pregnant women may also experience a specific condition called pruritic urticarial papules and plaques of pregnancy (PUPPP), which causes an itchy rash, or intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), a liver condition that can lead to intense itching on the palms and soles."