Hitting the gym with casual trainers can put your feet at serious risk. Any sports enthusiast will tell you how important it is to have activity-specific pairs in your shoe rack. Whether you’ve recently signed up for indoor cycling classes or a weekly tennis match with a friend, our list of sports shoes covers all. Without compromising on style, our carefully selected recommendations for women, based on reviews, will keep your heels cushioned and ankles protected. Gulf News readers can use the coupon code GN15 to get a further 15 per cent off their purchase, until February 18! Check out our curated favourites for men, too. For one-day free delivery, shop with Amazon Prime .

Best Overall: Reebok Women's Nano X Cross Trainer

Pros

Wide toe box

Woven textile for breathability

Fit for cross training

Cons

High-top design

Can be bulky

Designed for functionality, Reebok’s women’s Nano X shoes can be worn for CrossFit, jogging, lifting and cardio exercises. The pair rests higher on the ankles for a snug fit, but your toes get plenty of wiggle room. In your Nano X shoes, you’ll have a strong grip on the ground, cushioned by lightweight foam and breathable woven textile.

Best Running Shoes: SKECHERS Flex Appeal 3.0

Pros

Memory foam

Lightweight

Flat heel

Cons

Can run big or small

If you’re on your feet quite often, then Skechers’ Flex Appeal is the pair for you. Besides being super flexible thanks to its rubber soles, the pair remembers the fit of your feet the next time you slip into them. Running shoes need to be lightweight and many five-star reviewers compare these to walking on air.

Best Gym Shoes: PUMA Disperse XT Pearl Women’s Fitness & Cross Training

Pros

Stylish enough for casual wear

Flexibility for quick movements

Textile upper for breathability

Cons

Has a bit of heel

Get more out of your HIIT session with soles that feature forefoot grooves, so you can bend, crouch and plank without stiff toes. Everything else in the gym is going to be a breeze in your Puma Disperse XT Pearl pair, especially for those who are just starting out on their fitness journey.

Best Golf Shoes: Adidas Women's Response

Pros

Spiked soles for traction

Water-resistant upper

Value for price

Cons

Can be squeaky

Are you worried about keeping your feet dry on dewy grass? Meet Adidas’ microfibre leather shoes designed to be waterproof on the golf course. Six cleats with six spikes on the soles give you a firm grip on wet Earth, while keeping your heels super comfortable on light cloud foam insoles.

Best Tennis Shoes: ASICS Women's Gel-Dedicate 6

Pros

Shock absorbent

Quick to break in

Stylish silhouette

Cons

Fits narrow feet better

No matter if you’re serving points on the court or engaged in a heated game of pickleball, ASICS’s tennis shoes are prepared for all your stop-and-go movements. A useful feature is the pair’s GEL technology in the forefoot, where gelled cushioning absorbs shock to aid with your brisk twists and turns. Reviewers love how they are easy to break in right out of the box.

Best Cycling Shoes: Tommaso Pista

Pros

Triple Velcro straps

For indoor cycling and road biking

Space for SPD and LOOK delta cleats

Cons

Poor Velcro grip

Cleats are not included

Up your spinning class performance with shoes made for long distance pedalling, numb-free. Tommaso Pista’s pair is especially compatible with Peloton equipment. Fibreglass reinforced sole gives the right amount of stiffness so that you’re not expending more energy than you need to. Depending on your pedal system, you can screw in two-hole SPD cleats or three-hole delta-style cleats of your choice before hopping on the bike.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

Best Volleyball Shoes: Mizuno Wave Momentum

Pros

Lightweight

Snug fit

Extra grade rubber for grip

Cons

Not the best ankle support

Expensive

With all the spiking and landing on court, volleyball calls for a sturdy yet lightweight pair of shoes that keep you balanced throughout the match. Mizuno’s specially designed volleyball shoes are shock absorbing, with some players noting they’ve been able to jump higher. Rubber sole material makes sure you have a solid grip on polished indoor courts.