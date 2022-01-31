The weather is great, and it’s the perfect time to get moving. Whether you love playing cricket with your friends outdoors, or prefer pushing the limits on a spin bike in the gym, a reliable, comfortable pair of shoes are a must. They’ll see you through your fitness regimen by keeping you supported and injury-free. The best part? Gulf News readers can apply an exclusive coupon code - GN15 - at checkout, to get 15 per cent off their purchase! The code is valid till February 18, so hurry and check out our curated list of top options for a variety of sports. Get your pair by tomorrow with Amazon Prime !

Best Overall: Puma ST Runner v2 NL

Pros

Can be worn all day

Durable

Good grip

Cons

Loud footfall

A great, sturdy pair of shoes, the Puma ST Runner is designed keeping everyday aesthetics in mind. They’re great for staying active while you go about your day. With a modernised, full rubber outsole that ensures grip and durability, Puma’s shoes are perfect for long runs outdoors, as you clock your daily steps and reach your fitness goals.

Best Running Shoes: adidas Runfalcon 2.0

Pros

No break-in required

Comfortable

Aesthetically stylish

Superb grip

Cons

Not very breathable

Durability concerns

When you see those three stripes, you know you’re getting great quality. These adidas Runfalcon 2.0 shoes have a lightweight, breathable feel to them. With a supportive no-sew heel and a mesh upper component, this pair provides all-day comfort for people with an active lifestyle – you’re all set for a quick run, followed by coffee with friends.

Best Training Shoes: Under Armour Men’s Charged Commit TR 3 M

Pros

Superb comfort

Can be worn all day

Suitable for wide feet

Cons

Flimsy sole

With a lightweight mesh upper and complete breathability, this pair of training shoes will never weigh you down while you work out in the gym. The shoes’ cushioned sock-liner contours to the shape of your foot, eliminating slippage and providing ideal comfort. And its rubber outsole has strategically placed grooves for multi-surface traction and grip.

Best Cricket Shoes: Vector X Atomic

Pros

Breathable

Shock-resistant

Great cushioning

Cons

Quality could be improved

For those who are taking advantage of winter months by spending time at the pitch, these Vector X cricket shoes ensure you have the stability and grip you need. With a padded footbed and cushioned ankle, the pair helps you avoid injuries while playing a great game of cricket.

Best Tennis Shoes: Cole Haan Men's Grandpro

Pros

Lightweight

Great cushioning

Aesthetically stylish

Cons

Expensive

Needs time to break in

Cole Haan has eliminated the weight of traditional court shoes, but without sacrificing the important things, like flexibility, cushioning and comfort. The result is a pair of sleek tennis shoes that are lightweight and offer supreme control on the tennis court.

Best Football Shoes: adidas Men's X 18.4 Firm Ground

Pros

Great stability

Durable

Full lace-up adjustability

Five colour options

Cons

Narrow fit

Gain control and movement when you strap on adidas’ football cleats. The shoes offer high-speed control and stability on firm ground (dry, natural grass), artificial grass, and hard ground, thanks to its flexible outsole. The shoes have a padded heel for comfort, along with breathable mesh linings.

Best Basketball Shoes: NIKE Kyrie 6

Pros

Superior cushioning

Comfortable

Has dual-zone traction

Aesthetically stylish

Cons

Expensive

American basketball star Kyrie Irving’s partnership with Nike is currently in its seventh chapter, and there’s a reason for its success. With a slim, cushioned midsole offering super-fast reaction time and explosiveness with every step, every Nike Kyrie shoe is a class act. You can’t go wrong with this pair, which is from the partnership’s sixth edition.