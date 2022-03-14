The right footwear is going to help you achieve your step count much faster than a pair of kicks, say, meant for hiking or tennis. Even if fitness isn't your goal, staying on your feet for long hours can be very taxing. Walking shoes that factor in breathability, weight and space inside the toe box will alleviate some of that strain and discomfort. We took these details into consideration, and drew up a list of men's walking shoes on Amazon, each with their own list of pros and cons to help you decide.
1. Best Overall: Skechers Men's Go Walk Max-54601 Performance Sneaker
Pros
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Shock absorbent cushion
- Machine washable
- Breathable, light fabric
Cons
- Some reviewers say they wear out quickly
This Skechers' pair is a must-have in your shoe rack, as it is designed with materials that enhance one’s walking experience. It's perfect for men who prefer to go on long, brisk walks. The in-sole is made of Goga Max technology which provides maximum support and cushioning for your feet, while the mid-sole is made of 5GEN cushion – meaning it’s lightweight and absorbs shock. The shoe also has extra padding for comfort. The outer part of the shoe is made of a mesh fabric, which is durable and easy to wash in a washing machine’s cold cycle. There are a range of colours available, such as black, charcoal, blue and gray.
2. Best Athleisure Wear: Geox U Nebula B Low Top, Men's Fashion Sneakers
Pros
- Fashionable
- Pull-on shoes with elastic lacing
- 3D mesh for breathability
- No sweaty feet - sole has holes for water vapour to pass through
Cons
- Expensive
- Might not be comfortable for long walks
If your feet tend to get uncomfortably warm in shoes, try this Geox pair that keeps them cool. The shoes were made for you to stroll around the city and explore with dry feet. How? Sweat when turned into water vapour has easy access out through its perforated soles. But what if you accidentally walked into a puddle? Don't sweat it - the membrane on the soles is waterproof. Then there's the aesthetic value of these; with leather suede accents, they're smart enough to be worn to a casual outing and to work.
3. Best Budget: Hetohec Men's Walking Shoes
Pros
- Value for money
- Comfortable and flexible
- Wiggle room for toes
- Weigh 380 grams only
Cons
- Not a long-term investment
- Design might be a deal breaker for some
At this budget price, you're getting everything you need in a pair of basic walking shoes. Hetohec's pair feels very airy and light on the feet, according to rave reviews that compare it to wearing socks. It's a slip-on footwear with bendy soles, meant to be worn outdoors on coarse ground. These can easily become your everyday go-to pair for walks, errands and even gardening. Since there is little arch support, you could tweak them with insoles to get more years out of the shoes.
4. Best for Stability: Adidas Run Falcon 2.0 Men’s Shoes
Pros
- EVA mid-sole
- No heel
- Mesh upper offers breathability
- Can double as trainers
Cons
- Cushion is too thin for running
If you have back pain, this could be the shoe for you, as it incorporates an ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) mid-sole that helps to disperse the body weight and provide stability. Adidas' Run Falcon 2.0 is lightweight and its outer mesh fabric ensures breathability even after you wear it for long hours. The out-sole is robust and durable as it comes with a no-sew heel. The outer layer is made of mesh material and can be washed easily. You can wear these shoes for hours at a time and not feel any strain on your feet.
5. Best for Brisk Walking: Under Armour UA Surge 2 Men's Running Shoes
Pros
- Enhanced ankle cushion
- EVA mid-sole and sockliner
- Rubber pods on sole for better grip
- Lightweight, breathable mesh upper
Cons
- Quality and finishing leave much to be desired
Power walkers, here's a pair for you. Under Armour Surge 2 shoes cushion your every step with snug ankle support. The sole has strategically placed rubber pods beneath the heels and forefoot for reliable grip, wherever you're walking. What has reviewers easily running long distances in these is the EVA mid-sole and the sockliner. They're a great fit, breathable and don't take too long to break in, either.
