The right footwear is going to help you achieve your step count much faster than a pair of kicks, say, meant for hiking or tennis. Even if fitness isn't your goal, staying on your feet for long hours can be very taxing. Walking shoes that factor in breathability, weight and space inside the toe box will alleviate some of that strain and discomfort. We took these details into consideration, and drew up a list of men's walking shoes on Amazon, each with their own list of pros and cons to help you decide.

1. Best Overall: Skechers Men's Go Walk Max-54601 Performance Sneaker

Pros

Lightweight and comfortable

Shock absorbent cushion

Machine washable

Breathable, light fabric

Cons

Some reviewers say they wear out quickly

This Skechers' pair is a must-have in your shoe rack, as it is designed with materials that enhance one’s walking experience. It's perfect for men who prefer to go on long, brisk walks. The in-sole is made of Goga Max technology which provides maximum support and cushioning for your feet, while the mid-sole is made of 5GEN cushion – meaning it’s lightweight and absorbs shock. The shoe also has extra padding for comfort. The outer part of the shoe is made of a mesh fabric, which is durable and easy to wash in a washing machine’s cold cycle. There are a range of colours available, such as black, charcoal, blue and gray.

2. Best Athleisure Wear: Geox U Nebula B Low Top, Men's Fashion Sneakers

Pros

Fashionable

Pull-on shoes with elastic lacing

3D mesh for breathability

No sweaty feet - sole has holes for water vapour to pass through

Cons

Expensive

Might not be comfortable for long walks

If your feet tend to get uncomfortably warm in shoes, try this Geox pair that keeps them cool. The shoes were made for you to stroll around the city and explore with dry feet. How? Sweat when turned into water vapour has easy access out through its perforated soles. But what if you accidentally walked into a puddle? Don't sweat it - the membrane on the soles is waterproof. Then there's the aesthetic value of these; with leather suede accents, they're smart enough to be worn to a casual outing and to work.

3. Best Budget: Hetohec Men's Walking Shoes

Pros

Value for money

Comfortable and flexible

Wiggle room for toes

Weigh 380 grams only

Cons

Not a long-term investment

Design might be a deal breaker for some

At this budget price, you're getting everything you need in a pair of basic walking shoes. Hetohec's pair feels very airy and light on the feet, according to rave reviews that compare it to wearing socks. It's a slip-on footwear with bendy soles, meant to be worn outdoors on coarse ground. These can easily become your everyday go-to pair for walks, errands and even gardening. Since there is little arch support, you could tweak them with insoles to get more years out of the shoes.

4. Best for Stability: Adidas Run Falcon 2.0 Men’s Shoes

Pros

EVA mid-sole

No heel

Mesh upper offers breathability

Can double as trainers

Cons

Cushion is too thin for running

If you have back pain, this could be the shoe for you, as it incorporates an ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) mid-sole that helps to disperse the body weight and provide stability. Adidas' Run Falcon 2.0 is lightweight and its outer mesh fabric ensures breathability even after you wear it for long hours. The out-sole is robust and durable as it comes with a no-sew heel. The outer layer is made of mesh material and can be washed easily. You can wear these shoes for hours at a time and not feel any strain on your feet.

5. Best for Brisk Walking: Under Armour UA Surge 2 Men's Running Shoes

Pros

Enhanced ankle cushion

EVA mid-sole and sockliner

Rubber pods on sole for better grip

Lightweight, breathable mesh upper

Cons

Quality and finishing leave much to be desired

Power walkers, here's a pair for you. Under Armour Surge 2 shoes cushion your every step with snug ankle support. The sole has strategically placed rubber pods beneath the heels and forefoot for reliable grip, wherever you're walking. What has reviewers easily running long distances in these is the EVA mid-sole and the sockliner. They're a great fit, breathable and don't take too long to break in, either.