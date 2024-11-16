User reports on Downdetector show that Netflix was experiencing problems ahead of the match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Friday night, with viewers taking to social media to vent their frustration over missing the highly-anticipated showdown.

The judges unanimously decided that Paul had won the fight after eight rounds without a knockout.

But before the match on Friday, users on the social media site X complained they were unable to stream the event, with one thanking Netflix sarcastically for "bringing us back to the glorious days of dial-up internet."

The website showed that over 80,000 users reported issues, with 88% of those complaints being related to video streaming as of 11:51 pm ET, prior to the fight.

Tyson came out of retirement to face down Paul on the Netflix-streamed event, the service's first big foray into live sports. The match was expected to be a key driver for subscriber acquisition for Netflix, with a potential for 10 million gains in 4Q, 11 per cent ahead of consensus, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.