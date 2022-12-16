Pros

Powerful performance

Multi-year upgrades for operating software

Excellent front-facing camera

Great True Tone display

Cons

Speakers could be better

No Face ID

A device that holds all your favourite shows and movies will keep boredom at bay when you’re waiting at the airport or winding down from a long day exploring, during your vacation. The Apple iPad 2021 gives you some of the stellar features of the brand’s more expensive tablets, without the costly price tag. This device uses the A13 Bionic processor, which is 20 per cent faster than its predecessor. Its True Tone technology automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the screen to suit ambient light, and its front-facing camera has been boosted to 12 megapixels for excellent visuals when you video chat with loved ones. Reviewers do wish the iPad featured Face ID to securely unlock their device or authenticate purchases. The iPad’s audio system also lacks the recalibrating speakers of other Apple tablets. But it’s still an excellent entry-level iPad that offers fantastic value for money – perfect to take with you when travelling.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh91, with select banks. You can also get an evaluation of your phone and trade it in to save money.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

2. Best Locator Tags: Apple AirTag, White (4-Pack)

Pros

Accurate, reliable

Gives directional cues

Sends location from a distance

Replaceable battery

Cons

No way to ping a phone from the tag

No hole for keyring or lanyard

Don’t worry about losing any of your devices, or your luggage, ever again. Apple’s AirTag is a sleek, discrete solution to forgetfulness – just slip it into your backpack or wallet, or attach it to your suitcases, so that finding your luggage at the baggage carousel is a breeze. The AirTag will let you know exactly where it is. If the AirTag is more than 30 feet from your phone, its technology leverages encrypted Bluetooth connections and other people’s iPhones, to tell you its location. Although you can’t use it with just any lanyard or keyring, there are now plenty of loop holders and keychains in the market that are customised to hold the AirTag. Simple, yet shockingly effective, it’s a must-have, especially when travelling.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh35, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara or tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

3. Best Power Bank: Xiaomi Redmi 20,000mAh Power Bank, Black

Pros

Compatible with multiple devices

Over-charge protection

High-capacity battery

Slim, compact design

Cons

Heavy device, weighing 447g

Ensuring your smartphone is always powered up when travelling is important, so that you’re never stranded or lost. Keep Xiaomi’s rapid charging power bank at hand for moments when your devices are running out of battery. It features an 18W output and 20,000mAh capacity, which means it’s safe to transport in your carry-on bag on flights. With two input ports – a USB-C and micro-USB port – the power bank can be used to juice up a range of devices, from tablets and headsets to fitness trackers and phones. However, some reviewers caution that it does add to your bag’s weight, at 447g, so consider this factor when packing.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tabby.

4. Best Headphones: Sony Wh-1000XM4 Premium Wireless Headphones, Black

Pros

Excellent noise cancellation

Fantasic sound quality

Bluetooth multipoint feature

Comfortable, with hinges for folding

Auto-pauses when removed

Cons

Battery life is shorter than predecessor

Reviewers say the double-tap to pause feature doesn’t always work

If you’re looking for a luxurious pair of headphones that reliably provides fantastic audio and noise cancellation, this pair from Sony is worth considering. Its Bluetooth multipoint feature allows you to connect to two devices at once, making it easy to switch from listening to music to watching something on your tablet, without opening up your Bluetooth settings again. When the flight attendant asks you about your meal preferences, just pull off the headphones – they will auto-pause, and resume once you put them back on. The headset has lush ear cups that result in better noise cancellation, and you can control playback through the touch-sensitive controls on the headphones. Reviewers say the battery lasts about 20 hours, rather than the 30 hours offered by its previous version, but it’s still an excellent run for this premium set of headphones that will comfortably see you through your travels.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh71, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara or tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

5. Best Action Camera: GoPro Hero 11 Action Camera, Black

Pros

Great battery life

Tall sensor offers new cropping capabilities

Ability to get hi-res images from videos

Fun shooting modes

Cons

Editing 5.3K video won’t be possible on older smartphones

Get ready for action and adventure on your holiday, with GoPro’s cutting-edge Hero 11 camera. Well ahead of the curve in innovation, this model is packed with user-friendly features, including a new sensor format which allows you to shoot vertical videos for social platforms like TikTok or Instagram Reels. Its larger sensor, called HyperView, gives you the ability to shoot wider-angle shots than before – an amazing way to elevate underwater or mountain-top photography. Another great feature of the Hero 11 is that you can extract 24.7-megapixel stills from videos – so you never miss anything. And if you want to have some fun, use new software modes like ‘light painting’ or ‘vehicle light trails’ to add a dash of creativity to videos. There’s no doubt, the Hero 11 is the best action camera to buy right now, just in time for your trip.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh136, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara or tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

6. Best Charging Cable: Baseus 4-in-1 Rapid Series Fast Charging Cable

Pros

Charges four devices simultaneously

Durable

Flexible design

Compatible with devices that use USB Type-C and lightning connectors

Cons

Not all cables work after a year in use, some reviewers say

Tired of hunting for the right charging cable when travelling? A Baseus 4-in-1 Charging Cable might be the solution you’re looking for. This handy, nylon-braided cable features a lightning, a micro-USB, and two USB Type-C connectors, for an efficient, organised way to charge your devices. The 4-in-1, 1.2-metre cable is highly durable, and can withstand repeated bending and plugging. It protects gadgets against overheating and overcharging. Reviewers like the fact that each of the four cables has a different colour – it makes locating the right cable, and plugging in devices extremely easy.

Warranty: This product comes with 3-month warranty.

7. Best Luggage Set: noon east 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage, Dark Blue

Pros

Complete set of three

Durable luggage

Easy manoeuverability with 360-degree spinner wheels

Built-in TSA locks

Cons

Suitcases are quite heavy (2.8kg, 3.3kg and 3.9kg respectively)

Get moving quickly between airports and hotels, with noon east’s three-piece luggage set. It includes a 20-inch cabin trolley, a 24-inch check-in trolley and a large, 28-inch check-in trolley. The durable hardside luggage set is equipped with built-in TSA (Transportation Security Administration) locks, and has a contoured shell to prevent baggage mishandling. The interiors have zip dividers and cross straps, to help you pack efficiently. Reviewers appreciate the 360-degree spinner wheels that allow them to glide their suitcases in any direction, but say they have to account for the luggage’s inherent weight, when packing.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh22, with select banks.

8. Best Travel Bags: Puma Unisex BTS Backpack Set

A durable, lightweight backpack allows you to explore your vacation destination hands-free, while ensuring all your essentials are safe and secure. Check out Puma’s trio set, which includes not just a backpack, but a lunch bag and pencil case, too. The compact, lightweight lunch bag can double as storage for your tech devices, like power banks, gimbals and charging cables, so that they don’t get tangled up in your backpack. Made of durable, lightweight polyester, this set is great to take with you on trips, at home or abroad.

9. Best Toiletry Bag: Tommy Hilfiger Essential Water Repellent Washbag

A toiletry bag for all your routine essentials, this sleek option from Tommy Hilfiger is perfect for your suitcase. With a caviar-grain finish, the toiletry case has a water repellent lining, and a lightweight, synthetic leather upper for a sleek, stylish look. It also features an interior zipped pocket for smaller items, like nail clippers or earbuds.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara or tabby.

10. Best Large-Capacity Toiletry Bag: Calvin Klein Jeans Logo Monogram Washbag

Another neat options from Calvin Klein Jeans, this toiletry case also features a faux-leather look, with a smooth, sleek texture. The washbag has a spacious main compartment, and a single grab handle to the side for easy access. You can easily use it for bulkier items, like hair brushes or bottles of lotion – it’s lightweight, and can accommodate all your daily essentials.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh25, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara or tabby.