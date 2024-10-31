When all the food has been eaten, when stories and jokes have been told and re-told, and the lights have been turned down, you likely have to contend with a not-so-happy ending your dinner party: A sink full of dirty dishes.

If washing dishes is the bane of your existence, it may be time to invest in a dishwasher. These useful appliances take all the grunt work out of post-party clean-up, by washing, sanitising and drying dishes for you, with just the press of a button.

So, if you’d like to buy a dishwasher, there’s no time like the present. Eros has two great offers on Hitachi products right now. When you buy a Hitachi dishwasher, you’ll get one month’s worth of Finish dishwasher tablets for free! This promotion is valid for a period of one month from October 26 to November 25, or until stocks lasts.

1. Best Overall: Hitachi Dishwasher with 14 Place Settings

Hitachi dishwasher with 14 place settings Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Choose from six wash programs

Quiet appliance

Includes child lock

Features a Hygiene Care function

Cons

No cutlery drawer

Perfect for families, Hitachi’s Inox dishwasher features 14 place settings and six washing programs, including Eco, Glass Care, and a Rapid 58 setting, which you can switch on if you’re in a hurry. There’s also a Hygiene Care function that increases the water temperature to at least 60°C, with an additional 30 minutes in a hot rinse cycle at a minimum of 70°C, with the aim of sanitising your cutlery and getting rid of bacteria and other germs. You can also use the specialised zone, located in the bottom rack, to conduct a Turbo Wash cycle on dishes with stains that are usually hard to remove. This feature creates a powerful cleaning zone with intense water pressure, for five times better cleaning performance. The best part about this appliance is that it uses an inverter motor for more energy efficient washing that’s done quietly, without disturbing you if you’re in the same room. Do note that while there is no separate sliding drawer for cutlery, reviewers find the cutlery basket to be spacious enough for daily use.

Bonus: Buy this product with four interest-free payments of Dh362.25 with tabby or tamara.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh144.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh217.35.

2. Best Large Capacity: Hitachi Diswasher with 15 Place Settings

Hitachi dishwasher with 15 place settings Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Spacious interiors

Choose from eight wash programs

Flexible cutlery drawer included

Auto-open door

Quiet appliance

Cons

Expensive

A sleek, roomy option for larger families, this Hitachi dishwasher allows up to 15 place settings. Select from eight washing programs, including Auto, Intensive, Eco and Rapid 58. Like our previous pick, you’ll find the Hygiene Care function here, as well – a useful function to eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses via a high-temperature steam wash. Thanks to its inverter motor technology, this appliance operates quietly, at 43 decibels, and is energy efficient. Reviewers like that it offers a slew of useful features – from child lock and adjustable racks and compartments, to an auto-open function that causes the door to nudge open once the wash cycle is done. This improves its drying efficiency, by circulating fresh air. There’s also a flexible cutlery drawer that is a bonus to the existing sliding cutlery basket – this means double the space for post-party cutlery clean-up. Although the dishwasher is on the pricier side, overall, it’s a spacious, versatile appliance that’s ideal for large households.

Bonus: Buy this product with four interest-free payments of Dh599.81 with tabby or tamara.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh239.93 and two-year extended warranty for Dh359.89.