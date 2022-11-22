The World Cup has commenced. For the exciting football season ahead, what’s on your agenda? Either you’ll be at one of the lively fan zones around the country, or catch the matches in your own home. The best part about watching the Fifa World Cup at home, is that you'll have full control over the reins. Envision yourself perched on the couch with the projector running, surrounded by the roaring cheers of friends and family, when a favourite team scores. We’ve drawn up a list of all the items you’ll need to turn this into reality, with input from a football enthusiast.

To curate the perfect entertainment den for the games, pick your watch party location. Is it going to be indoors or outdoors? Behnam Bargh, director of the Dubai Amateur Football League (DAFL), shares that his friends are taking advantage of the good weather, by moving to their backyard with projectors.

“We’re spending the season catching most of the games at fan zones in the city, but some of my friends are hosting [watch parties] in their gardens. The bigger the screen, the better,” said Bargh, who’s dabbled as an amateur player in Australia since he was a teenager. The DAFL is the largest amateur league for football in the Middle East.

Besides a solid sound system and kitchen appliances for a non-stop stream of snacks, Bargh says fans will want a smaller, portable device on the side, too. “During the match, fans will check the stats, browse the results of a different game and look up the profiles of footballers. They usually do this on their phones, but any small device will do.”

And so, outdoor streaming would mean equipping the home with a strong Wi-Fi connection, coolers or mini refrigerators and, of course, a reliable projector setup. Our list includes the best of these products, along with indoor essentials, all of which are discounted for the White Friday Sale on Amazon. Order with Prime delivery to be football-ready, as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Deal for Television: LG 65-Inch TV OLED G1 Series

Pros

G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible

Nine picture modes, including sports and filmmaker mode

Gives real-time sports alerts

AI processor adjusts sound settings automatically

Cons

Paper-thin panel can make installation risky

According to Bargh, your TV screen should be at least larger than 42 inches, to catch all the action at home. Go big with LG’s 65-inch OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen from the G1 Series. Not any television will deliver the true spectator experience – sports fans look forward to buttery, stutter-free frame rates and deep contrasts, both guaranteed by an OLED panel. Our TV expert, Shuaib Mohammed at Luminous IT Solutions in Abu Dhabi, previously told us that LG TVs get the least number of complaints at the servicing centre. Its user-friendly webOS keeps you updated with pop-up sports alerts on the screen, even when you’re watching other content. Equipped with a cutting-edge AI processor, pictures are brighter and sounds are optimised by genre. A TV made to withstand intense gaming, it’s certified by both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to support ultra-fast action on the screen. Expect the display to transport you to the stadium, with OLED Motion Pro for reduced blur. Link a surround sound home theatre system or a soundbar to upgrade the 4.2 channel speakers.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh583.25 for 12 months with select banks. Get a 15% discount with Mastercard, when you enter code MC15 at checkout. Get a 15% discount with Emirates Islamic, when you enter code EIB15 at checkout. Add installation service for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh397, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh664, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh847.

2. Best Deal for Second Screen: MSI Optix MAG162V Gaming IPS Monitor

Pros

Decent 1080p HD resolution

Lightweight at 900g

Connectivity via USB-C and mini HDMI

Anti-glare screen

Cons

Speakers could be better, say reviewers

As Bargh says, a second screen is a must for taking in a shot from different angles, keeping up with multiple coverages and looking up player profiles. If you want to remove the distraction of a smartphone, then you might prefer a portable monitor to stand in as a mini-TV close by. These devices mirror your smartphone, laptop or tablet using a USB-C cable or a mini HDMI, perfect for running parallel streams. Don’t miss out on the action, with the budget-friendly MSI 15.6-inch monitor. It comes with a kickstand case and features two built-in speakers. Since it’s optimised for gaming, the monitor lights up dark areas, so that no detail goes unnoticed. The unit only weighs 0.9kgs, with reviewers packing it away for work trips and travel with ease.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh48.86 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and two years for Dh57.

3. Best Deal for Projector: NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Projector

Pros

Built-in Android TV, with access to Google Play Store

Sufficiently bright at 2,400 ISO lumens for outdoor use

Projects display of up to 150 inches

Built-in Dolby Audio speakers

Pairs via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI and more

Cons

Expensive

Bulky design, but comes with a handle

Make sure your projector is bright enough to light up the screen outdoors. Nebula’s Cosmos Laser works brilliantly in the backyard, thanks to its 2,400 ISO lumens that deliver a clear picture in a bright room. Some reviewers have even swapped their TV out for this smart projector. Many are impressed with the built-in Android TV 10.0, an operating system that conveniently cuts down cable mess and gives you access to over 7,000 apps – your go-to sports app is bound to be on Google Play Store. It can project the games onto a 150-inch screen or wall. A cool feature called the keystone correction corrects the display focus and brightness, and adjusts the screen size automatically, if moved. With Dolby Audio-supported speakers, this unit is the only equipment you’ll need to stun friends. Connectivity options range from Wi-Fi to HDMI.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh374.92 for 12 months with select banks. Get a 15% discount with Mastercard, when you enter code MC15 at checkout. Get a 15% discount with Emirates Islamic, when you enter code EIB15 at checkout. Add installation service for Dh89.10.

4. Best Deal for Wi-Fi Extender: TP-Link Deco X60 AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

Pros

Easy to set up

Range extends to outdoors

Supports 8K video streaming

Can take on smart devices, phones, laptops, security systems easily, say reviewers

Cons

Performs the best with a Wi-Fi 6 router

Nothing fuels frustration like a weak Wi-Fi signal, whether you’re tuning in from the living room or the outdoors. If you’re streaming the live game from an app, then make sure all devices in use are online and good to go, like your projector. Boost your existing wireless connection with a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system – the TP-Link Deco X60 AX3000 has a total coverage of 650 square metres (up to five bedrooms) and connects over 150 devices. With speeds of up to 3,000 Mbps, streaming 8K videos is going to be a lag-free experience. Reviewers report back with positive ratings, saying that the three Deco units have performed well in multi-storey homes, where the coverage easily reaches into the garden. Upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6 router for a futureproof solution, and browse more extenders here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh82.96 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and two years for Dh94.

5. Best Deal for Air Fryer: Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Pros

Two large cooking baskets, which prepare different foods, separately

Six cooking functions, from roasting to reheating

Adjustable temperature and timer

Includes a chef-created recipe guide

Cons

Might need frequent checking in, initially, to note down the perfect cooking time

Our best air fryer pick of 2022 is Dh340 cheaper, during this year's White Friday Sale. A large capacity unit will put your mind at ease; not to mention, an air fryer that prepares two different foods in dual baskets will speed up the cooking process. For instance, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone can handle fries in one drawer and a chicken roast in the other, at the same time. Each 3.8-litre basket can air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate with its own timer and temperature settings, feeding up to eight people. Reviewers love the sync function, which makes sure both baskets are ready together, to prevent the food from going cold. Get it going before the first match of the day, to munch on a mouth-watering platter throughout the evening. Check out air fryer toaster ovens for more healthier options.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh58.17 for 12 months with select banks. Get a 15% discount with Mastercard, when you enter code MC15 at checkout. Get a 15% discount with Emirates Islamic, when you enter code EIB15 at checkout.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

6. Best Deal for Bean Bag: LEFFEH Adult Bean Bag, Brown

Be prepared for unexpected friends and guests, with comfy bean bags strewn about for easy lounging. Floor seaters will help you maximise your existing couch space and add a tinge of warmth to the entire setting. Bound to be popular with kids, this adult-sized bean bag by Leffeh is a locally manufactured product, made of faux leather that can be wiped clean. Happy reviewers say it comes with sufficient stuffing, looks premium and is comfortable, too. Those who bought it for movie nights and parties leave five-star ratings, as well.

Bonus: Get a 15% discount with Mastercard, when you enter code MC15 at checkout. Get a 15% discount with Emirates Islamic, when you enter code EIB15 at checkout.

7. Best Deal for Charcuterie Board: Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board

A finger-food board that has everything you need to entertain, say buyers. Lay out your choice of nuts, crackers, fruit, nachos and fried food, however you like, on this large bamboo cheese board. There’s a hidden inset drawer that holds four cutting knives and sampler forks. A separate divider tray offers space for more food, with two ceramic plates on the main tray, as well. It’s the perfect seasonal pick that can be brought out for special occasions, during the holidays.

8. Best Deal for Ice Cooler: Coleman Excursion Portable Cooler, 9 Quarts

With a portable cooler, all your game night beverages and snacks have dedicated storage. Your main refrigerator unit will be less crowded, and refills are going to be within reach – it’s a win-win situation. This Coleman cooler keeps your game night food chilled for up to 16 hours and 25 minutes. The 8.5-litre capacity fits 12 cans, say reviewers.