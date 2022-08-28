1. Best Overall: Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Pros

Multifunctional

Includes pre-programmed settings

Large capacity

Comes with a limited warranty

Cons

Air fryer basket is not very easy to remove

Expensive

If you’re looking for convenience and versatility, this Cuisinart TOA-65 multicooker is ideal. Perfect for families, the appliance is large enough to air fry 1.3kgs worth of chicken wings, roast a 1.8kg whole chicken, toast six bagel halves, or bake a 12-inch pizza. The device has a low temperature setting as well, so you can slow cook or braise your food. Its digital interface makes it easy to program right to your preferred degree of temperature, for foolproof cooking.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides a limited 3-year warranty.

2. Best Smart Appliance: COSORI Air Fryer Toaster

Pros

Large, 25-litre capacity

Sleek design

Intuitive controls

Excellent smart capabilities

Reliable, consistent baking and frying

Cons

Some functions require pre-heating

From crispy fries to evenly baked cakes, COSORI Air Fryer Toaster produces reliable, consistent results, no matter what you’re cooking. The appliance comes with 10 convenient cooking pre-sets, which remove the guesswork from timings and temperature settings, so you can bake pizzas and cookies or even use the ‘fermentation’ function during your culinary adventures. The best part, however, is its smart functionality. Download the free VeSync app on your smartphone, and you can use it to access voice control and even monitor your food remotely.

3. Best Value: Nutricook Air Fryer Oven

Pros

Produces evenly cooked food

Large 12-litre capacity

Space-saving design

Easy to clean

Cons

No reset button

No broil or roast function

While most air fryer toaster ovens tend to be wider, the Nutricook Air Fryer Oven is a narrower fit – perfect for smaller kitchens. The appliance works as an air fryer, convection oven, rotisserie oven and dehydrator, all-in-one. However, do note that it doesn’t come with a broiling or roasting option. Nutricook’s Rapid Air Technology uses 360-degree heat circulation to make everything super crispy on the outside, while retaining moisture on the inside. And with a large, 12-litre capacity, that means you’ll get juicy, crispy whole rotisserie chickens every time!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh43.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh28, and 2-year extended warranty for Dh 39.20.

4. Best for Multi-layer Cooking: Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro

Pros

Fast pre-heat and cook time

Powerful convection

Choose from 10 settings

Includes six high-quality accessories

Large capacity

Cons

Expensive

Exterior can get very hot to the touch

There’s nothing small about the Ninja DT201 – it’s a spacious air fryer toaster oven that gives you plenty of cooking options, and multiple-rack roasting opportunities. It even has a unique setting called Air Roast, which allows you to cook two foods on two different racks simultaneously. The Ninja’s digital control panel is well designed and easy to use. Although it does go into an automatic pre-heat setting when you plug in your preferences, it’s fast – pre-heat lasts for just 90 seconds before it automatically switches to cooking mode. The appliance comes with two sheet pans, two wire racks, an air fry basket and a roast tray crumb.

5. Best Budget: Geepas Air Fryer Oven

Pros

Space saving design

Choose from nine settings

Includes eight accessories

Two-year manufacturer warranty included

Cons

Reviewers say the light tends to go out with frequent use

A compact air fryer oven that can cook up a storm in minutes for a family of four, this Geepas device is easy on your wallet, too. The 10-litre, stainless-steel oven has an easy-to-use digital touchscreen with nine pre-set cooking menus. If you’re unsure how long you need to cook your fish, or steak, just click on the corresponding image on the screen and it’ll take care of the rest. Using hot turbo air rotation technology, this appliance produces evenly cooked food, with the crispy texture you’re looking for, all with 80 per cent less fat than deep-frying. There are eight accessories included – baking and dehydrator trays, a chicken rotisserie spear, round rotating basket and even a kebab set (with eight small skewers).

Warranty: Manufacturer provides a 2-year warranty