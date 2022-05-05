Clearing small tasks leading up to cooking can take up a lot of time, from washing and chopping to seasoning and storing. Little helpers stationed around the kitchen can immensely improve your cooking experience. We’re talking easy rice dispensers, battery-operated grinders, salad spinners and more; some of these gadgets have even gone viral on social media for saving space, time and effort.

1. Best Chopper: Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

A multifunctional chopper for all your food prep needs, Fullstar’s gadget not only chops vegetables, but slices eggs, squeezes citrus fruits and separates egg yolk. The kit also comes with a bonus ribbon and julienne peeler by the brand. But it's best known for minimal-effort chopping – all you have to do is place your vegetable on the blade and push the top latch down. Your cut food ends up in a large catch tray that even has cup and millilitre scales to help you cook by the book. Reviewers note how much time they’ve saved in the kitchen, making cooking a breeze, especially for vegetarians.

2. Best Rice Dispenser: U-miss Rice Dispenser

Buying and storing rice is always complicated business – the heavy sack either sits in a cupboard or lies slumped on the counter until the rice runs out. Bring home a grain dispenser, if you cook rice dishes often. This convenient container dispenses rice into a measuring cup at the touch of a button, and holds about 11.3kgs - you can even use it for a wide variety of dry foods, be it cereal or pasta. The best part is the cup with drainage holes on the side, so you get to catch and rinse the rice in one go without changing dishes.

3. Best Roll Dispenser: Leifheit Parat F2 ComfortLine Kitchen Roll Holder

Access all your kitchens rolls in one place to wrap sandwiches and leftovers with the help of Leifheit’s wall-mounted roll holder. This handy kitchen tool replaces wayward tinfoil and cling film containers that come with flimsy cutters. For a clean tear, load rolls of maximum width 31cm into the dispenser and slide the cutting blades from side to side. At the lowest rung, there is a holder for your kitchen paper towel roll as well. Happy buyers mention decluttered drawers after purchase and appreciate the extra storage space for spice bottles on top.

4. Best Measuring Assortment: Wildone Copper Plated Measuring Cups & Spoons (Set of 21)

Do you eyeball most of your measurements when cooking? This is your sign to snag a stunning set of measuring cups and spoons, for tastier, more accurate results. Wildone’s copper-plated assortment includes seven cups, eight spoons, one leveller and five mini spoons for recipes that call for a dash or a pinch. These are all rust-resistant and made of stainless steel with engraved markings on the handles. The spoons are thoughtfully designed to fit jars with narrow opening.

5. Best Bench Scraper: Rachael Ray Bench Scrape, Marine Blue, Medium

This simple scraping tool is more than what meets the eye. The Rachael Ray bench scraper is an essential companion to your cutting board. Use it to scoop your chopped vegetables from the board, instead of gathering bits and pieces by hand or knife, and toss them into your cooking pot in seconds. The stainless steel bench knife also doubles as a dough blade when baking.

6. Best Salad Spinner: OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner

Patting leafy greens dry with paper towels never does the trick. Whether you’re putting away groceries for the week or are prepping for a salad, there’s always a bit of dampness that turns your lettuce soggy. OXO’s salad spinner gets all the moisture out and leaves your ingredients crisp to chew. Press the central pump to spin your vegetables inside the basket or lock it down for storage.

7. Best Electric Pepper Grinder: Russell Hobbs Classic Salt & Pepper Grinder

Unlike your twist-and-grind conventional shakers, these battery-operated salt and pepper grinders are a timesaver. With the press of a button, the electric mills season your food instantly, even lighting up at the base, so that you know how much seasoning you’ve added. Its best feature is the adjustable seasoning power, letting you pick from coarse to fine spice settings. Each mill in the pair comes with a base cap to reduce counter spills.

8. Best Dish Rack: EMBATHER Roll Up Dish Drying Rack

A roll-up drying rack goes a long way to save space in a small kitchen. Unfurl this stainless steel rack over the sink when dishes need drying; it works just as well for washed fruits and vegetables, thawing meat and holding hot cookware of up to 204°C. Reviewers love how they can forego the conventional bulky dish rack and roll this up to store when not in use.