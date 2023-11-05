With Diwali around the corner, it’s a great time to check if you’ve bought the perfect gifts for all your loved ones. While perfumes and trays of snacks are wonderful items to receive, could your thoughtful gift bring something more to the table?

The Festival of Light involves plenty of preparation, from a clean and uncluttered home, to festive decorations, and tables laden with delicious food and sweets. It’s an opportunity to give a gift that’s useful and practical, and could be put to work as your loved ones prepare for Diwali.

1. Best Multipurpose Appliance: Russell Hobbs SatisFry Digital Air Fryer and Multicooker

Pros

Fast cooking time

Large, 5.5-litre capacity

Choose from seven pre-set functions

Tray is dishwasher-safe

Cons

Need vertical clearance, because of lift-up lid

An air fryer and multicooker in one appliance? It’s possible with Russell Hobbs’ SatisFry. This versatile appliance offers seven pre-set cooking functions, allowing you to air fry, slow cook, grill, roast, bake, sear and keep warm. Present this gift to someone who’s looking for a healthier way of frying food this Diwali – the SatisFry can produce crispy, evenly cooked results with little to no oil. Its 5.5-litre capacity is ideal for large portions, so they don’t have to worry about running out of space. The multicooker features an auto shut-off function and an adjustable thermostat with precise temperature control, for customised results. Reviewers enjoy all the functionalities of the SatisFry, but some note that since the lid has to be lifted all the way up, it reduces their options for storage.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty, with an extra year when you register the product online within 28 days of purchase. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh35 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh49.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty, with an extra year when you register the product online within 28 days of purchase. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh35 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh49.

2. Best Mixer: Panasonic Super Mixer Grinder

Pros

Powerful appliance

Nine functions

Good interlocking safety system

Cons

Some reviewers say they have to hold the lids down

If you know someone who is going to be spending a lot of time in the kitchen this Diwali, cooking up a storm, get them an appliance that will keep up with them. Panasonic’s Super Mixer Grinder is a multipurpose device that grinds even hard substances effortlessly. You can use it for beating eggs, grinding spices and other ingredients, crushing ice, mincing, blending and juicing. The system is powerful, at 1,000 watts, and easy to use. The standard mixer grinder is included, along with three stainless steel jars for different functionalities. All of them have safe, interlocking lids that keep contents safe, although some reviewers say they have to hold the lid down sometimes, to prevent spills. Still, it’s a well-made mixer grinder that’s durable and will last for years.



3. Best Juicer: Braun Juice Extractor

Pros

Powerful performance

15-second fast juicing

Large capacity

Works with hard and soft fruits

Cons

Cleaning it may take time

If fresh juices made with whole fruits are on the menu, Braun’s Juice Extractor will help save a lot of time and effort. This compact and light appliance works well with both fibrous and soft fruits, thanks to its dual speed system. Its powerful 1000W motor can produce a glass of juice in just 15 seconds – so your loved one can even run it in the middle of a Diwali party, when they’re low on juice. The appliance keeps everything clean – it has a 1.25-litre jug that collects all the pulp, and a spin juicer jug to separate unnecessary froth. The machine’s parts are dishwasher-safe, for easy clean-up.



Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best Robot Vacuum: Ultenic D5s Pro

Pros

Value for money

3000Pa suction power

Four cleaning modes

Runs for 150 minutes at a time

Syncs with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons

Mapping function is not the best

What if you could buy a little robot helper to clean the house? Since gift budgets are usually limited, we picked an affordable robot vacuum that gets cleaning done, while your loved one looks after other tasks ahead of Diwali. Ultenic’s smart vacuum automatically increases its suction power up to 3,000Pa when it runs over a carpet. It can work hard for about 150 minutes before it returns to its base for recharging. The device also has a mopping function, thanks to its large, 300ml water tank, and it can be customised based on three adjustable levels. Your loved one can set up the robot vacuum with a voice assistant through Wi-Fi, and use the app to create routine cleaning schedules. Its four cleaning modes allow it to switch between dusting, mopping, sweeping and rolling, as it moves through the house.



Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh40 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh57.

5. Best Air Purifier: Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

Pros

Fan speed automatically adjusts according to air quality

Three-stage filtration system

Voice control compatible with Alexa and Google

Operates quietly at 24 decibels

Effective in getting rid of pet dander, allergies and cooking odours

Cons

Bulky unit

If your loved one is expecting many people to gather in their home for Diwali this year, Levoit’s air purifier is a useful choice that can benefit everyone’s health. This air purifier employs a three-stage filtration system: the air passes through a pre-filter, HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter and an activated carbon filter. In other words, it’s tackling pet fur, dust and cooking smells around it, all in one. The appliance is a large, powerful tool suitable for spacious rooms like the kitchen or the living room. Every hour, the purifier uses its VortexAir Technology 3.0 to refresh the air over five times in a 403 square feet space, operating at low decibels of 24db – this is quieter than the sound of pouring water. With nearly 10,000 4.5-star ratings, reviewers of this product state that they have felt a noticeable difference in air quality, within 30 minutes of use.



Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh81.

6. Best Bluetooth Speaker: Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker

Pros

Wireless device

Excellent sound quality

Fully waterproof

Compact and durable

Cons

No independent skip or repeat button

No visible battery level

Give the gift of their favourite Bollywood tunes on Diwali, and help complete their home’s ambience. With close to 30,000 4.6-star reviews on Amazon, Tribit XSound Go is the Bluetooth speaker to get this season. Its audio quality is excellent, with a rich bass and crystal-clear highs, thanks to dual 6W power drivers that don’t distort sound even at maximum volume. The speaker is fully waterproof, compact and sleek, so it can be used even after Diwali, on trips to the pool or the beach. Its Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity extends to a range of 100 feet, and the speaker even has voice command capabilities. Reviewers love how powerful it is, for its compact size, but wish they didn’t have to guess when the battery was close to running out.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

7. Best Soundbar: Samsung 2.1CH Wireless Soundbar

Pros

Built-in Dolby Audio

Includes wireless subwoofer

Features Game Mode

Sleek design

Cons

Not surround sound

If you’re looking for a more powerful audio gift, consider Samsung’s wireless soundbar with subwoofer. This set incorporates Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X technology to create spacious 3D sound. Reviewers say the subwoofer creates deep, rich bass that can be heard anywhere in the room. Samsung’s Game Mode gives gamers an added advantage – it removes distracting noises and optimises sounds. Connecting to the television is easy, and the set comes with a remote control that you can set up to control both the TV and soundbar. While the audio quality is fantastic, do note that it’s not pure surround sound – you’ll have to add rear speakers to achieve that effect. Still, it’s an excellent audio upgrade for any TV, and an excellent standalone sound system.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

8. Best Smart Display: Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Pros

HD display

13MP built-in camera

Sets alarms, reminders, answers questions, streams videos and more

Can be used as an intercom

Cons

Wired

Can be slow

Give the gift of organisation – the Echo Show 8 is a smart speaker, display and assistant all in one. This intuitive helper can help your loved one see through tasks when their hands are full. It sets alarms and timers, streams recipes, reads out the news, answers questions, plays music, controls compatible smart home devices, and lots more. But, the best part is its 13MP camera that doubles as a nanny or pet cam for minding traffic areas when the guardian is away on a grocery trip. The recipient even gets to keep the household connected through its intercom facility. See other smart speakers and Alexa devices.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year limited warranty.