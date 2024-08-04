These handy appliances prove good things come in small packages, by providing a convenient and efficient way to tackle dirty dishes. With the ability to handle two to six place settings, countertop dishwashers are praised for their efficiency. Despite their size, they often mirror full-size models, offering multiple wash cycles, heating elements, and practical features like cup shelves and utensil baskets.

To help you navigate the world of countertop dishwashers, we've consulted with experts like Adyasha Mishra, a sales professional and appliance expert at DT Electronics and Repairs in Sharjah, and Sunil Singh, a marketing manager at the same company. Their insights, combined with thorough product research, will guide you to the perfect countertop dishwasher for your needs.

1. Best Overall: Midea Counter Top Dishwasher

Pros

Compact size

Portable

Quiet operation

Cons

Some detergents might not work as effectively

Short on space but big on dishes? The Midea Countertop Dishwasher could be your kitchen's new best friend. This compact powerhouse packs a punch, effortlessly tackling your dirty dishes without occupying precious counter space. Its portable design means you can easily move it around to suit your needs. With a capacity of eight place settings, it's ideal for small households or couples. Moreover, its multiple wash cycles ensure your dishes come out sparkling clean, no matter how stubborn the grime. A self-cleaning filter saves you time and effort, while a child lock provides added safety. Reviewers love that it offers great value for money, a simple operation, and effective cleaning. It's the perfect solution for anyone seeking a hassle-free and efficient dishwashing experience in a limited space.

2. Best Premium: Danby Countertop Dishwasher

Pros

High temperature boost option

Equipped with fold-down cup shelves

Rinse-aid indicator

Cons

Expensive

Control panel has icons instead of words

The Danby countertop dishwasher offers a convenient and efficient way to tackle your dishes without sacrificing valuable kitchen space. With six wash cycles to choose from, including intense and soak options, it can handle a variety of cleaning needs. Features like delay start, high-temperature boost, and rinse aid indicator enhance its functionality. Its compact design, complete with fold-down cup shelves and a removable flatware basket, makes it perfect for smaller households. While it excels in portability and ease of use, the Danby dishwasher does have its limitations. Its six place setting capacity might be insufficient for larger families, and some users have reported noise levels and drying performance to be less than ideal. Additionally, its price point might be considered on the higher side for a countertop model. Despite these drawbacks, the Danby countertop dishwasher remains a popular choice for those seeking a space-saving solution. Its combination of features and performance makes it a strong contender in the countertop dishwasher market.

3. Best Value: Comfee Mini Dishwasher

Pros

Automatically opens after each cycle

Includes funnel for filling water tank faster

Dries dishes well

Cons

Requires a lot of water, say some users

Chance of soapy residue

Living in a small space shouldn't mean sacrificing clean dishes. The Comfee Mini Dishwasher promises to be a game-changer, offering efficient cleaning with a compact footprint. Perfect for apartments and dorms, it's easy to install and requires minimal counter space. This versatile appliance boasts multiple wash cycles to handle everything, from delicate glassware to greasy pots and pans. Features like delay start and high-temperature wash options add to its convenience. Plus, it's designed with energy efficiency in mind, helping you save on utility bills without compromising cleaning performance. To enhance the drying process, the Comfee Mini Dishwasher includes an auto door open feature and fan drying, ensuring your dishes come out fresh and ready to use. While it offers impressive features, it's essential to note some potential drawbacks. Some users have reported residue left on dishes after washing, and the lack of a detergent dispenser might be inconvenient. Additionally, while compact, the dishwasher's capacity is limited, making it suitable for smaller households. All said and done, the Comfee Mini Dishwasher remains a popular choice for those seeking a compact and efficient cleaning solution.

4. Best For Small Spaces: Evvoli Mini Tabletop Dishwasher

Pros

Modern design

Intuitive touch panel

Seven wash programs

Cons

Might require extra steps for drying

Perfect for tight spaces, the Evvoli Mini Tabletop Dishwasher is a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen, dorm room, or office. Its sleek design not only complements your decor but also maximises limited counter space. With five place settings and seven wash programs, this compact dishwasher handles a variety of cleaning tasks. From delicate glassware to grimy utensils, it offers the flexibility you need. The intuitive touch control panel makes operation effortless. It has the feature of a delay start, which means that you can schedule the wash cycle for later, based on your convenience. However, while it excels in convenience and size, it's important to note that drying might require additional steps as the dishwasher primarily focuses on cleaning.

5. Best All-Rounder: Novete Portable Countertop Dishwasher

Pros

Accommodates variety of dishes

Equipped with washing, drying and storage

72-hour automatic ventilation

Cons

On the pricey side

If washing dishes is the bane of your existence, the Novete Countertop Dishwasher might be your saviour. This compact appliance is the kitchen companion you need, fitting seamlessly into small spaces while handling the daily dishload of a family of four. Measuring just 17" x 17" x 18", the Novete boasts a double-layer design to accommodate a variety of dishes, from serving bowls to dinner plates. Its user-friendly LED touch panel and automatic water level indicator make operation hassle-free. Offering both faucet and water tank options, the Novete provides flexibility in installation. Its standout feature is its combination of washing, drying, and storage functions. After a thorough wash cycle, the dishwasher transitions to a 60-minute hot air drying phase, ensuring your dishes are dry and ready to use. For extended freshness, its 72-hour automatic ventilation keeps your tableware clean and odour-free. While the Novete offers impressive functionality, it's important to note that it might be pricier compared to other countertop models. Additionally, some users have reported issues with detergent residue. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Novete countertop dishwasher is a compelling option for those seeking a compact, efficient, and versatile cleaning solution.

What to keep in mind before buying countertop dishwashers

In a tiny, cramped kitchen, owning a built-in dishwasher may seem completely out of reach, especially if you live in an apartment where installing a dishwasher can range from difficult to impossible. Fortunately, countertop dishwashers offer a practical solution to this dilemma, even in the smallest of spaces.

Selecting the perfect countertop dishwasher involves careful consideration of several factors. Here's what to look for, as explained by Mishra and Singh:

Size matters: While width and depth are essential for countertop fit, height is often overlooked. Ensure the dishwasher fits comfortably between your countertop and upper cabinets. Overly tall models may require additional counter space.

Capacity and compatibility: Countertop models typically hold two to six place settings. Consider your household size and the size of your dinner plates when choosing. Most accommodate plates up to 10-12 inches.

Energy efficiency: All countertop dishwashers have Energy Guide labels, but Energy Star certification indicates superior efficiency. Opt for certified models to save on energy costs.

Controls and features: Electronic controls are sleek but often pricier than push buttons. LED displays provide helpful information, but clear word labels can be simpler to understand. Consider extra features like speed wash and delay start based on your needs.

By carefully evaluating these factors, you can select a countertop dishwasher that perfectly suits your kitchen and lifestyle.