Spring cleaning season is here, and it's time to bring out all the equipment you need to make your house sparkle again.

We get it: Cleaning up is never any fun, but it's a lot easier when you have an electric scrubber on hand. These efficient tools come with attachments to clean different areas in your home. You can use them to clean the bathtub, shower walls, kitchen, faucets, and even grout lines. Moreover, the long handle can reache rather high places, so you don't need to bend and strain yourself.

We've compiled a list of the best electric scrubbers available right now, based on top-rated reviews, as well as advice from Claire Hallett, an organisational, decluttering and cleaning expert who works for AllClear, a Dubai-based servicing and repairs company.

These powerful tools will tackle tough grime and leave your home sparkling clean, saving you time and effort. From cordless convenience to adjustable handles, discover the ideal electric scrubber for your cleaning needs, as you begin spring cleaning. Pick your favourites below with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber

Pros

Versatile device

Cordless convenience

Spin power

Easy to use

Cons

Limited power

Brush heads need to be regularly replaced

Battery life can be a concern

A cordless cleaning brush that promises to make tackling grime easier, is a dream come true for spring cleaners! Recommended by Hallett, the Voweek scrubber comes with multiple attachments suitable for various cleaning tasks. It allows you to clean bathrooms, kitchens, grills and patios. You don't have to worry about tangled cords, as the cordless design offers freedom of movement and makes it easier to clean in tight spaces or areas without readily available outlets. It also has a particular waterproof feature that allows you to use it in wet environments. Moreover, the rotating brush head provides more scrubbing power than manual brushes, making it easier to remove stubborn dirt and grime. Its lightweight design makes the Voweek scrubber comfortable to hold and manoeuvre for extended cleaning sessions. Simple controls make it user-friendly. However, it has a few downsides that you might want to keep in mind: It might not be strong enough for deeply ingrained dirt or tough stains. You may also need to purchase replacement brush heads, adding to the overall cost.

2. Best for Tight Spaces: Black & Decker Power Scrubber Brush

Pros

Powerhouse performance

Compact and manoeuvrable

Comes with reusable brushes

Cons

The cord design can limit movement

Bulky

Can be noisy

A handheld electric scrubber designed to tackle tough cleaning jobs, the Black & Decker Power Scrubber appears to be a clear favourite, going by reviews on Amazon. It boasts strong cleaning power, making it effective against stubborn dirt, grime, mildew, and soap residue. Moreover, it's convenient: the handheld design can really help manoeuvring in tight spaces like corners and faucets. It can clean many different kitchen areas, including countertops, stovetops, microwaves, fixtures, and more. The good news is that the bristle brush and multipurpose sponge can easily be swapped out when needed. The scrubber is also compatible with a variety of dishwasher-safe replacement heads. It also includes a BHPC130 powered scrubber unit, multipurpose sponge and AA alkaline batteries. It's easy and convenient, reviewers vouch.

3. Best Value: Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Scrubber Home Kit

Pros

Lightweight and ergonomic

Water-resistant design

18-piece powerhouse

Easy maintenance

Cons

Might limit your reach for higher areas

If you’re looking for a small brush to clean grout lines or do other detail work, the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber is a good choice. ​It comes in an 18-piece kit and includes four swappable heads, including a Velro head that holds the included microfibre and scrubbing pads​​​​​​. Here's what it has: a powered handle, one XL head, one large head, one soft bristle brush, one grout brush, one velcro head, six scrubber pad refills, and six microfibre pad refills. The best part is that the brush is lightweight and easy to hold, and its heads twist on and off, locking into place. It's a straightforward and easy design, powered by AA batteries, so don't worry about charging it between uses. The water-resistant build allows you to use the scrubber worry-free in bathrooms, kitchens, or other wet environments. However, one downside is that it might not be strong enough for the toughest jobs, like heavily ingrained dirt or concrete stains.

4. Best for Versatility: LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Pros

Spinning power

Multi-tasking effectiveness

Lightweight and user-friendly

Cons

You may need to replace brush heads often

You can bid goodbye to arm fatigue with LABIGO, as this device is noted for its convenience and ease ofIt easily cleans your bathroom, bath tub, stone and tile floors, grout, and grooves, with a swoop. The internal motor drives the rotating brush head to rotate at a high speed of up to 300RPM, and when used with a cleaning agent, it can quickly clean stubborn stains and make the entire house look as good as new. The Electric Spin Scrubber consists of three parts: a main unit, handle and brush head. In addition, the set also comes with a detachable and retractable metal extension rod, and four replaceable brush heads suitable for different usage scenarios. Users have given it glowing reviews, saying that it is "excellent" for the bathroom, especially. Others have noted that the cleaner can tackle tough stains, dirt, and grime far more effectively than manual scrubbing or slower devices. "Whether it's stubborn bathroom scum, caked-on kitchen grime, or any hardened mess, the rapid spinning action ensures that surfaces get cleaned in record time with minimal effort," one writes.

5. Best for Multi-Surface Use: KASTWAVE Electric Spin Scrubber

Pros

Adjustable reach

Spinning powerhouse

Perfect for corner-cleaning

Replaceable brush heads

Cons

Trouble with battery life, according to reviews

Hallett gives this one a thumbs-up, too. The KASTWAVE Electric Spin Scrubber makes for a good ally in your spring cleaning battles. It promises high speeds for deep cleaning. The upgraded electric spin scrubber has an internal motor that drives the rotating brush head to rotate at a high speed of 300RPM. This helps to scrub the grime and dirt away with ease. The spin scrubber can meet your demands for thorough cleaning. You can use the different brush heads to clean different areas of your home. For stubborn stains, it is recommended to soak the brush in water and detergent first, and then use the spin scrubber to clean, which can shorten the cleaning time. Moreover, don't worry about the bristles scratching your bathtub; they are of strong quality, but won't damage property.

Why choose electric scrubbers over manual cleaning?

Electric scrubbers are a game-changer for spring cleaning, or any kind of cleaning, explains Hallett. They have several advantages over manual scrubbers, starting with their motorised scrubbing action.

"Electric scrubbers rotate or oscillate at high speeds, removing dirt and grime with significantly less effort compared to manual scrubbing. This is a boon for large cleaning jobs or for people with limited hand strength," Hallett says. Manual scrubbing tends to strain one's back, shoulders, and arms. Electric scrubbers, on the other hand, eliminate the need for constant scrubbing motions, reducing fatigue and the potential for aches and pains, adds our expert.

You can also get the job done faster with electric scrubbers, owing to their powered cleaning action. "You can tackle cleaning tasks in a fraction of the time it would take with manual scrubbing," Hallett says. Moreover, the rotating bristles of electric scrubbers can reach into crevices and tight spaces that might be difficult to clean thoroughly with a manual brush alone. This leads to a deeper clean and a more sanitised surface.

Many electric scrubbers also come with various attachments, allowing you to tackle different surfaces and cleaning tasks. From grout lines to shower doors, you have the right tool for any job at hand, adds Hallett.

Tips for using an electric scrubber

Here's a breakdown on how to use electric scrubbers effectively, along with some helpful tips from our expert to maximise their cleaning power:

Test first: Before diving in, test the chosen brush head on a small, inconspicuous area of the surface you're cleaning. This ensures the brush won't scratch or damage the material.

Apply cleaning solution: Depending on the surface and the mess, you might need to pre-treat the area with a cleaning solution. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations or consult a cleaning guide for appropriate cleaning products.

Let the scrubber do the work: Apply gentle pressure and let the rotating brush head do the scrubbing magic. Don't scrub too hard – you risk damaging the surface or the brush head itself.

Clean up the mess: Wipe away any loosened dirt or grime with a microfibre cloth or sponge. Rinse the area with clean water if needed.

Hallett suggests tackling large areas in sections first, to avoid missing spots. "Electric scrubbers are great for flat surfaces, but don't forget about corners and edges. You might need to get in there manually with a pointed brush attachment or a separate cleaning tool," she advises. After each use, rinse the brush head under clean water to remove dirt and debris. Let the scrubber dry completely before storing it.