1. Best Water Leak Detector: YoLink Water Sensor and Hub Kit (Pack of 4)

Small, inconspicuous devices

Real-time alerts

Leak protection system

Long battery life

No alert if Wi-Fi connection is lost

What if you are at work, while a water leak in your bathroom is causing havoc at home? A solid leak detection system, like YoLink, can give you the peace of mind you’re looking for. This starter kit includes four hockey puck-style leak sensors that can detect both dripping and flooding. The system alerts you in real time, through an SMS message or optional siren/alarm, and you can monitor each of the sensors remotely, via a smartphone app. The YoLink hub is based on LoRa technology – a radio communication technique that uses low-power consumption – so the connected devices’ battery life can easily run for over five years. But the best part is that YoLink even has a smart water leak protection system, so you can program it to shut off the water in such situations, helping you avoid water damage costs. Reviewers say the system is easy to set up, but the sensors do not warn them when they lose connection with the Wi-Fi network, so regular checks are important to ensure they’re running properly.

2. Best Drainage Pump: Medas Electric Portable Submersible Water Sump Pump

Compact and small device

Easily accessible float switch

Works with any water level

Discharge hose not included

If you’ve found water collecting in any part of your home, a submersible water pump is a good way to get rid of it. Medas’ electric sump pump quickly and efficiently drains water at a rate of 7,000 litres per hour. It has an easily accessible float switch that you can use to turn it on or off. Since its intake holes are at the bottom of the device, it works for any depth of water up to five metres – so it can be placed in 5mm of standing water or dropped into a swimming pool. Reviewers say it’s compact and powerful and some have bought multiple pieces to pump out water even more quickly. Please note that the discharge hose will need to be bought separately, so do make sure you get the right fit.

3. Best Vacuum Cleaner: Dyson V15S Detect Submarine Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Lightweight and easy to use

Laser reveals microscopic dust

Includes Hepa filter and useful attachment heads

Intelligently optimises suction and run time

Expensive

Requires gentle mopping

When it comes to keeping your home dust-free, Dyson’s first cordless all-in-one vacuum cleaner is all you’ll need. This lightweight appliance has a run time of up to 60 minutes and effectively works to suck up debris and mop the floors, giving it a deep-clean every time. The Submarine cleaner head covers over 1,000 square feet with the vacuum cleaner's 300ml water tank. Reviewers say the Dyson V15S uses just enough water to mop the floors, leaving them dry almost instantly. The vacuum cleaner comes with a Hepa filter (high-efficiency particulate air filter), and several useful attachment heads, like the detangling head, and the popular laser-enabled Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which allows you to see invisible dust on hard floors.

4. Best Disinfectant: Dettol Antibacterial All-in-One Disinfectant Spray (Pack of 3)

Wipe down all surfaces with Dettol’s disinfectant spray, to sanitise, clean and deodorise in one go. The formula can be used on both hard and soft surfaces, whether it’s your old pair of headphones or the living room couch. It effectively kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses. Reviewers say it’s effective in getting rid of musty odours from bedding and pillows, too. This pack of three includes three scents: Crisp breeze, morning dew and lavender.

5. Best Disinfectant for Mould: Wet and Forget Indoor Disinfectant Cleaner

Usually found on surfaces where moisture collects, mould is invasive and tough to remove. While professionals have the expertise to safely identify, remove and prevent black mould growth, you can tackle small spots in your shower or around the house, with a reliable disinfectant cleaner. Wet and Forget has garnered high praise from reviewers on Amazon, for its ability to clean, deodorise and disinfect a variety of surfaces, from hard ones like bathtubs and countertops, to soft surfaces like upholstery and pet bedding. The all-purpose cleaner targets and inhibits the growth of mould and mildew, and even eliminates any lingering mould odour. The brand claims to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses, even the virus that caused Covid-19. Despite its powerful contents, reviewers say it’s surprisingly gentle since it involves neither bleach nor irritating fumes.

6. Best Cleaning Supplies: Stardrops The Pink Stuff Ultimate Bundle

The Pink Stuff went viral on social media last year, dominating the #CleanTok hashtag on TikTok for good reason. This versatile cleaning product can remove virtually any stain and scrub new life into everything, from grimy ovens to soap-scum encrusted tiles and permanent marker-tattooed walls. This bundle includes the abrasive cleaner in various forms – a cleaning paste, a multi-purpose spray, a cream cleaner and a bathroom foam. Reviewers say it’s so effective, it offers excellent value for money. However, it does have a distinctly strong scent.

7. Best Rug Cleaner: Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover (Pack of 2)

Stains in carpets or rugs are inevitable, especially when you have artistic toddlers or excited pets around the house. Folex’s instant carpet spot remover keeps stains from settling in, with its water-based, odour-free formula. This product can deal with virtually any kind of stain – grease, ink, rust, grime, coffee or tea – and works especially well on carpets and upholstery. Reviewers say old, stubborn stains they’d given up on, have disappeared with a quick spray of Folex.

8. Best Scrubber Brush: Black+Decker Grimebuster Pro Power Scrubber Brush

Powerful device

Easy to use

Dishwasher-safe brush

Comfortable grip

Comes with a charging stand

Sponge pad wears out quickly

Now that you’ve got your cleaning supplies, here’s an excellent way to ensure it cuts through dirt, mould and grime faster than manual scrubbing. Black+Decker’s Grimebuster Pro features a sturdy bristle brush that rotates to clean surfaces quickly and comes with a multi-purpose sponge. You can use it for washing dishes, to clean shower tiles, or to remove grease from your oven, with no issues – its heavy-duty submersible design means it works on both wet and dry surfaces. The rubber handle offers a comfortable, non-slip grip, and since it operates via a lithium-ion battery, it’s cordless and easy to use. Reviewers say they’ve used it on both grout and grease, with satisfactory results. However, the sponge pad wears out quickly, reviews say, and replacements are an added cost.

9. Best Mop: Vileda Steam Plus

Produces steam for 28 minutes

Heats water in 15 seconds

Triangular head cleans corners well

Compact storage form factor

Includes carpet glider and microfibre cloth

Best used with distilled water

Why use a regular mop when you can opt for one that uses steam, which is a natural disinfectant? Amazon's best-selling steam mop has a triangular head that tackles corners easily. The Vileda Steam Plus is designed to slide under furniture and clean small spaces, working continuously for 28 minutes per tank. It operates on three steam settings, and cleans wood on low, carpets on medium and tiles on high flow. The mop's best feature is its heating time of only 15 seconds, which means instantaneous steam every time you refill the 400ml tank. It does miss a descaling contraption, so if your area gets hard water, the manufacturer advises distilling it prior to steaming. Storage in enclosed spaces is made convenient with the detachable handle. Buyers leave five-star reviews, commending the ease of use, the lengthy six-metre cable and manoeuvrability. Some have even used it to get stains out of their carpets.

10. Best Upholstery Cleaner: Bissell Multiclean Spot and Stain Portable Cleaner

Small, powerful cleaner for spot treatment

Lightweight at 5.8kgs

Easy to carry around

Comes with accessories and cleaning solution

Short hose, say reviews

The internet's favourite, Bissell’s spot cleaner is ideal for refreshing carpets, sofas, and car seats. This compact portable upholstery and carpet cleaner only weighs 5.8kgs and features an easy carrying handle on the top. There are two clear tanks fixed to either side of the unit, both measuring 1.4 litres, where one holds clean water and the other, extracted dirt. The three-inch tough stain nozzle scrubs and suctions away messes from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more. Pet owners rave about this vacuum, having cleaned up wet messes and outdoor paw stains, while others try it out with years-old couches and mattresses.

11. Best Sealant: GE Silicone Clear Window and Door Caulk (Pack of 4)

A reliable weatherproof sealant is a good item to have on hand, since caulk – the flexible material used to seal air leaks in places like doors and windows – can erode over time. This permanently weatherproof silicone caulk can be applied along windows, doors, siding, and vents, and adheres to all kinds of materials, from wood and metal to glass and mastic. It has a same-day, rain-ready formula and is resistant to shrinking, cracking, and sunlight, and can be used both indoors and outdoors.