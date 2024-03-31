These days, tech toys are so much more than just screens to stare at. Whether your toddler is just getting the hang of technology, or your pre-teen is looking to practice STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) basics, there are plenty of electronic toys out there that can double as both learning and play. After scouring the internet for recommendations from mums and dads, we've narrowed down some safe and age-appropriate options below.

1. Best Overall: Wonder Workshop Dash Coding Robot

Pros

Interactive bot that responds to commands

Apps for programming and coding the robot

Basic and advanced coding tasks

Can be upgraded with accessories

Cons

Not screen-free

Only five free apps

An educational robot friend that chats, dances and sings seems like the stuff of sci-fi movies. Surprise your kids with Dash, a two-wheeled interactive bot with a suite of sensors, speakers, mics and connectivity solutions. Once it's connected to a smartphone or tablet, the many functions of Dash can be unlocked via free child-friendly apps - kids can program Dash to do multiple tasks using code, learn fundamental coding concepts through puzzles, draw routes on the screen for Dash to follow, give the bot voice commands and much more. Dash makes tech knowledge so accessible for kids that over 20,000 classrooms the world over have incorporated the robot in their lessons. When your child has exhausted all playing hours, shop Dash accessories, such as the launcher, xylophone or sketch kit, to upgrade the toy. Parents in the reviews approve of the bot as a fun and learning tool for kids into robotics. But some app projects and tasks can be challenging, even for adults.

Suitable for: Ages 6 and up

2. Best for Conversational Skills: eKids Spidey And His Amazing Friends Toy Walkie Talkies

Pros

Cartoon-inspired design

Up to 500 feet of extended range

Works indoors and outdoors

Lightweight and easy-to-use controls

Cons

Picks up other radio channels within range, so supervised play is recommended

Are you ready to give your children hours of fun? You will be surprised how imaginative and creative children can become with a pair of walkie-talkies. This set of two devices helps kids build conversational skills and strengthen their thumb muscles as they push the button to talk. Watch them embrace adventure and build memories together, whether they're indoors or out playing in the garden. Our chosen pair is inspired by the Marvel series Spidey and His Amazing Friends and is lightweight enough to hold for toddlers aged three. The walkie-talkies work static-free over an extended range of 500 feet. Not only is it engaging for two kids, but adults pick it up as a fun way to keep in touch with the little ones around the house and outside.

Suitable for: Ages 3 and up

3. Best 'Screen' for Toddlers: LeapFrog 2-in-1 LeapTop Touch

Pros

Offers laptop and tablet modes

Teaches numbers, letters and phrases

Pre-loaded games, music and messages

Easy carry handle

Cons

Digital screen could be dull for some kids

This two-in-one laptop features a screen that flips to convert from keyboard to tablet mode. With five learning modes, the LeapTop gives your child the ability to interact with numbers, games, music, and messages. It’s a great way to get little ones to learn how to spell their name or identify numbers and letters. It has a robust take-along handle that easily fits small hands for learning on the go. Parents in the reviews say that they're finally able to relieve their toddler's curiosity about laptops since it's engaging enough, and that the LeapTop makes for a great learning tool to replace screen time. Some see a marked improvement in language and fine motor skills.

Suitable for: Ages 2 and up

4. Best Bedtime Activity: MiDeer Light Projector Story Projector

Pros

Inspires creativity and language development

12 stories on reels

Comes with a booklet with the stories

Can be used as a night light with calming stars and moon projection

Cons

Expect projected images to be slightly blurry

No audio

Switch up storytime by giving your little one their very own storytelling projector. Resembling a night lamp, the Mideer toy projector uses 12 story reels to cast classic tales on the wall, where children will enjoy illustrations from short stories like The Red Riding Hood, The Gingerbread Man, Pinocchio and more. Mums and dads could read to them from the provided booklet or let the kids take creative rein to improve their language development and creativity skills. The versatile projector can also be used as a warm night light with or without the added star show that projects from the base. You can adjust the focal length of the projector but the manufacturer advises to keep a distance of 50cm. Parents say their kids take an instant liking to this light toy and that it offers a more hands-on approach to storytelling that keeps kids interested.

Suitable for: Ages 3 and up

5. Best Smartwatch: Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX3

Pros

Parental game controls and time limits

School mode converts it into a regular watch

Connects with other DX3 watches for gaming and preset messaging

Sets reminders and alarms

Long battery life

Cons

Not water-resistant

Teach independence with the Vtech Kidizoom smartwatch that can set handy alarms and timers, and keep your child entertained with motion apps and games. Your child can complete activity challenges, move around to trigger sound effects, and play all sorts of mini logic puzzles. The watch has two cameras for videos, pictures and selfies, but don’t worry, safety isn’t a concern since it cannot connect to WiFi, and has no call or SMS functionality. Get two of the same watches to pair, which will then allow kids to communicate with each other by sending pre-set messages or playing a round of Tic-Tac-Toe. When it's time to buckle down on schoolwork, switch to school mode to turn the watch into a 'dumb' timepiece. Parents say it only unlocks a new game once an exercise goal has been met. Kids also use it to create a schedule of their day's activities. Others note that the battery life lasts several days on a single charge.

Suitable for: Ages 4 and up

5. Best for Puzzle Lovers: Osmo Genius Starter Kit

Pros

Merges digital learning with physical objects

Comes with five learning games that teach problem-solving, spelling, art, physics and math

Good playability, per parents

Wi-Fi is not required

Cons

Best with iPad or Fire tablet

Geared towards creating a love of learning in children, the Osmo Genius Starter Kit is chock-full of games and puzzles. The kit consists of a base for your tablet and a reflector that goes over the front camera - it then casts an interactive beam on the table, where kids can draw on paper, bring in their own figurines, or use the included number and word tiles to play games on the screen. If your child already has an iPad, they can use it for Osmo gameplay, which includes arranging over 100 puzzle pieces to match on-screen shapes, solving creative physics puzzles, learning to draw, and playing other games involving spelling, vocabulary, geography, and maths. Parents love the novel learning experience it brings with the five games - their kids get to learn digitally with the tablet through tangible objects and physical actions.

Suitable for: Ages 6 and up

7. Best for Budding Creatives: VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix Plus

Pros

Colour screen and 2.0MP sensor for pictures and videos

Four pre-loaded games with time limit

Takes talking photos with sound effects

Up to 32GB memory (SD card not included)

Drop-proof and durable

Cons

Doesn't recharge - needs batteries

If they're fascinated by the world of photography, hand them a kid's camera instead of a smartphone. Children will love clicking pictures on the VTech KidiZoom camera that has all the allure of a 'grown-up' model. Along with a comfortable grip, the gadget features a 2.0-megapixel sensor and a 1.8-inch screen, both of which support video filming as well. Let them record joyful Eid memories and edit the results with 40-plus effects by adding frames, stamps, collages and more. It also clicks a 'talking photo' complete with their voice and sound effects. From selfie mode to animations, there's a lot to engage with, especially the four pre-loaded games to keep them company when they're bored. Reviewers confirm its sturdy build quality and simple interface for children. Pictures are not the best but it's to be expected from a 2MP sensor.

Suitable for: Ages 3 and up