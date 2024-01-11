Shopping for pre-owned goods comes with serious concerns - you're worried about the life of your product and the limited warranty it may or may not arrive with. Yet, it's one of the best investments we can make for the planet and our pocket.

We can repurchase secondhand and returned gadgets at a great price and divert them from the growing landfills of electronic waste. All we need is a reliable platform to guarantee that we're getting our money's worth, and the good news is, your search ends with Amazon Renewed .

The retail giant's newly launched store lets shoppers in the UAE buy pre-owned, refurbished and open-box products that have undergone stringent testing and inspection. Amazon Renewed is home to the latest smartphones and computers with docked prices, so expect to see affordable Apple iPhones, Microsoft Surface laptops and more high-end devices. It's also going to expand into categories of appliances, game consoles and office products.

All Amazon Renewed products automatically arrive with a one-year guarantee, which lets you claim a replacement or refund if the item turns out to be faulty. The chances of this happening are low because every gadget is professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.

Electronics sold on Amazon Renewed carry an 'Excellent' stamp of approval, whether it's a secondhand laptop or a phone that was previously sent back. These devices are free of prominent cosmetic damage and fully functional, retaining at least more than 80 per cent of the original battery life.

So, shop worry-free and save on the brands you love today before stock runs out. We've picked out the best electronics listed on Amazon Renewed below to help you along. Remember to become a Prime member, for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Refurbished Smartphone: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

Pros

Excellent battery life – 29 hours of video playback

Improved 48MP camera sensor

Crash Detection and Emergency SOS over satellite

Dynamic Island

Cons

Can be bulky to carry

Only 128GB ROM

It's not the newest iPhone iteration but the preceding generation that's just as fantastic. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is up for grabs on Amazon Renewed after being rigorously tested and inspected, and it's the only latest flagship listed, so far. The 6.7-inch phone arrives in the shade Space Black with 128GB of storage. This generation of Pro models debuted the iconic Dynamic Island interactive tab and the 48MP main camera, a huge sensor upgrade from the iPhone 13. Everything is powered by the A16 Bionic processor, including groundbreaking safety capabilities with Crash Detection that uses high-tech sensors and Emergency SOS over satellite. Not to mention, you get a battery life of 29 hours of video playback.

2. Best Refurbished Laptop: Surface Laptop Go

Pros

12.4-inch touch display

Runs on 10th Gen Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM

One-touch sign in with the fingerprint power button

Ultra-lightweight and portable

13 hours of battery life

Cons

Limited connectivity - only one USB-A and USB-C ports

Your best option in laptops is the lightweight Microsoft Surface Go, designed for daily, on-the-go use. It carries a small 12.4-inch touch display and weighs only 1.11kg, meaning it's great for students who want to type or annotate homework quickly. This refurbished model runs on an Intel Core i5 10th Generation processor, complete with 8GB RAM to tackle multiple tasks lag-free and 256GB storage space. Even with several tabs open and productivity apps running, you can expect 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has a 720p HD webcam backed by Dolby Audio speakers, which is going to come in handy for job interviews, meetings and online lessons. You will find a USB-C port to connect your latest devices to, but that's pretty much it where connectivity is concerned.

3. Best Refurbished Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR Camera

Pros

30.4MP full-frame sensor

Takes seven frames per second

4K movie shooting

Built-in Wi-Fi for sharing work

Up to 61 autofocus points

Cons

Lenses have to be bought separately

DSLR cameras come at steep prices, which is why photography fans shouldn't pass up on this refurbished Canon EOS 5D Mark IV listing. The camera captures professional shots via the 30.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor and is fully capable of shooting 4K movies for up to 30 minutes. Preview your work on the LCD touch monitor, and once you're done, share photos and videos via the built-in Wi-Fi, NFC or USB port. Reviewers who've bought the same Renewed product leave five stars for its flawless condition. The camera doesn't come in its original box but is accompanied by all the necessary accessories. They love the touch monitor that lets them change settings quickly mid-shoot.

4. Best Refurbished Budget Laptop: Dell Latitude 7390

Pros

Touch display

Spacious 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

Small and portable for travel

Comes with free accessories - laptop bag and mouse

Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI ports

Cons

Screen might be too small for multitasking

If you need a rugged laptop for work, and you're not concerned about whether it's the latest model or sleek in form, the Dell Latitude 7390 computer is the one to get. It runs on the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a spacious 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop was released in 2018, so you can still expect some modern upgrades, like a 13.3-inch touch screen, Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI ports, microSD card reader and Windows 11 operating system. While the business laptop may not score high in the aesthetics department, its small screen size makes the device very portable. The seller adds convenient freebies with your purchase, like a laptop bag, wired mouse and a laptop stand, so you're not spending extra. Reviewers vouch for the excellent functionality of their refurbished model, stating that there are no defects. Those who go on business trips often do so easily with this compact laptop.

5. Best Refurbished Budget Smartphone: Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)

Pros

Budget-friendly latest model

Runs on A15 Bionic chipset

Set up age restrictions, and download and purchase approvals

5G cellular network

Home button with Touch ID

Cons

Only 64GB storage

We ranked the iPhone SE as the best and safest Apple smartphone for kids. It falls in the budget range and gets consistent upgrades alongside the flagship line. The same 2022 model is now selling refurbished at an incredible price, making it easier for parents to gift teens their first smartphone. Parents get to set up and manage parental controls via the Family Sharing group, and this is especially beneficial if your family has an existing Apple ecosystem. Add age restrictions to your kid’s iPhone content in apps, books and TV shows, set up app limits, restrict communication, request download approvals and more. It features one 12MP rear camera and retains the more accessible Home button at the bottom with Touch ID. This iPhone SE is backed by the much faster A15 Bionic chip, so don't worry about hangs and lags.

6. Best Refurbished Android Phone: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Pros

Virtual RAM expansion

120Hz refresh rate

64MP quadruple camera system

Stabilises 4K videos

Cons

Limited storage but it can be expanded with a microSD card

From Android, you have an option in Samsung Galaxy A53, coming in the colour Awesome Blue. This smartphone doubles its 6GB RAM with virtual space whenever it thinks you need an additional boost. Don't let the phone's 128GB storage faze you - you can always insert a microSD of up to 1TB. Its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz, eliminating blur when scrolling. You're also going to see smooth results on the four rear cameras featuring a 64MP main sensor that automatically stabilises 4K video recording, with a front camera that captures 32MP selfies. Unlike most budget phones, the Galaxy A53 carries a full-sized 5,000mAh battery, which is estimated to last an average user two full days.

7. Best Refurbished Business Laptop: Dell Latitude 5510

Pros

Large 15.6-inch screen

Runs on 10th Gen Intel Core i7

Spacious 16GB RAM

Full-sized keyboard with numpad

Several connectivity options, from SIM card to Thunderbolt 3

Cons

Can be bulky

If the Dell Latitude 7390 is perfect for business travellers, then the Latitude 5510 fits right into a permanent work station. The large 15.6-inch full HD screen offers more real estate to get things done faster, as you manage multiple windows. It runs on the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 chip that allows for exceptional, speedy multitasking, especially given the 16GB RAM, and bid adieu to frustratingly slow startup times with the 512GB storage. What makes this machine an excellent business option is its impressive array of ports: it has a SIM card tray, a microSD reader, three USB-A ports, an HDMI port and a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port.

