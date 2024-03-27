The television – we arrange our furniture around it, make space for it on the wall, and give it pride of place in our living rooms.

It’s likely one of the most important purchases every family makes, and if it’s a quality product, it lasts for years, performing as well as it did on day one. But which television is best for you?

Both in terms of technology and pricing, the TV market continues to evolve. Today, screens with 4K resolution have replaced 1080p to offer stunning visuals, but 8K is slowly growing in popularity. While liquid crystal display (LCD) televisions once dominated the aisles, they are seeing increased competition from devices with light-emitting diode (LED), and newer organic LED (OLED) panels, which are quickly becoming more affordable.

With so many options competing for your attention, you’re in the best position to buy a TV with superior picture quality, and larger dimensions, at an affordable price.

That’s why, it’s worth taking the time and effort to dig deeper into the device’s features and specifications, and to carefully pick one that best suits your household’s viewing preferences. Television owners around the UAE shared their opinions with us on the best televisions, to help you decide.

Our curated list highlights bestselling TV options that are discounted for a limited time, this Ramadan. Head over to Eros and add it to your cart, so you can enjoy your favourite movies and shows as soon as possible.

1. Best Home Theatre TV: TCL 115-inch 4K QD-Mini LED TV

TCL 115-inch 4K QD-Mini LED TV Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Cinema experience

Bright screen

Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Excellent gaming features

Cons

Installation may be a challenge in apartments

The bigger, the better, they say, and in TCL’s case, it might just be true. At 115 inches, this 2024 model is the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV (which combines the best of Quantum LED and OLED technology), and makes for the perfect option if you’re setting up a cinema room or home theatre area in your home. The device’s screen is capable of going brighter than 5,000 nits, which the brand claims is more than 2.5 times brighter than the current brightest TV. It also has over 20,000 local dimming zones for near-perfect contrast and vibrant colours. Several cutting-edge features add to its appeal, from the inclusion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Google TV’s smart platform, and a Game Master 2.0 mode for smooth and responsive gameplay, made even better with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The only downside to this TV may be installation challenges that are bound to come up, when moving the large device into an apartment.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh7,999.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh11,999.85.

2. Best Large TV: Samsung 98-Inch Series 8 QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 98-Inch Series 8 QLED 4K Smart TV Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Bright, vivid colour reproduction

Handles dark scenes capably

Intuitive operating system

Cons

No Dolby Vision support

A king-sized television that brings the cinema experience right to your home, Samsung’s 98-inch screen supersizes all your entertainment. A direct full array panel design with local dimming is responsible for great picture quality on this screen, while its Quantum Dot colour engine delivers a vibrant colour palette. Everything is powered by Samsung’s powerful Neural Quantum 4K processor, which uses AI-enhancements to create a superior viewing experience. This means it upscales content, tweaks sharpness, enhances dark scenes and reduces noise to optimal levels for the television’s colossal size. You’ll find all streaming and gaming content via the Tizen Smart Hub, where discovering new shows and organising your favourite apps is easy. Reviewers say they’re amazed by the deep blacks produced by this device, along with subtle low-light details. However, without Dolby Vision support, gaming titles can appear a bit flat. Areeba Adnan, an Abu Dhabi-based homemaker, said her Samsung TV has never disappointed her: “I’ve only owned Samsung televisions – I find them to be extremely reliable, with excellent features. I especially love that even when the lights are on, the screen doesn’t show our reflection – perfect for relaxing with TV shows in the evening.”

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh1,899.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh2,899.85.

3. Best 4K TV: TCL 98-Inch 4K UHD Google TV

TCL 98-Inch 4K UHD Google TV Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Bright screen with strong contract

Good gaming features

Upscales content to 4K

Free Ring Indoor Camera included

Intuitive Google TV platform

Cons

Sound lacks direction

A TCL television is a sound purchase, according to Indian national Azeem Shah, who works as a digital lead in Dubai. He said: “The picture quality is good and so is the sound quality. TCL offers value for money without the fluff you get from some other brands.” This 98-inch 4K UHD (ultra high definition) TV comes with a free gift – a Ring Indoor Camera. If that isn’t incentive enough, you’ll likely be convinced by its many features. The device uses HDR to generate true-to-life colours and intricate details, and reproduces content in its best possible format. It has a suite of fantastic gaming features – the TV supports 4K and beats latency with its 120Hz Game Accelerator. It can even reach 144Hz with HDMI connectivity. A Game Bar menu gives you the ability to adjust game-related settings, tuning it to your optimal preferences. While the device can create loud, punchy sounds, it falls a little flat in terms of sound directionality, so audio may feel less dynamic and immersive. Still, it’s a solid performer, with its large screen, Google TV ecosystem, and host of features.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh799.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh1,199.85.

4. Best QLED TV: TCL 85-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV

TCL 85-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Large, bright screen

Several AI features

Good smart TV options

Free Ring Indoor Camera included

Cons

Only one HDMI port

A 4K QLED (quantum LED) television that’s priced extremely well for its large dimensions, this TCL television deal cannot be missed. It’s designed with slim bezels and stands on ‘boomerang’ feet that are tall enough to accommodate a soundbar underneath. With built-in Google Assistant and a Google TV interface, it’s easy to download apps, or select your favourite show. The device uses high dynamic range (HDR) to produce realistic details and colours, with support for Dolby Vision. It also has several artificial intelligence (AI) features, like Ai-Motion that compensates for blurring and tearing, and Ai-Clarity, which is responsible for low-resolution upscaling and accurate noise reduction. Gamers in the reviews say they wish the TV had more than one HDMI 2.1 socket, but they appreciate the device’s 120Hz Game Accelerator, which gives them lower latency and higher refresh rates. The TV is also TÜV Low Blue Light certified for eye comfort during binge-watching sessions.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh362.25 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh549.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh824.85.

5. Best OLED TV: Samsung OLED 77-inch S90C 4K Smart TV

Samsung OLED 77-inch 4K Smart TV Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Bright, vivid screen

Excellent reflection handling

Great for gaming

Intuitive operating system (OS)

Free Ring Indoor Camera included

Cons

May be too delicate to have around children and pets

This high-end 4K television from Samsung’s 2023 line-up has everything you’d expect from an OLED television. Deep blacks, clean whites, and vibrant colours come to life on the screen thanks to Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, which uses self-illuminating pixels to improve display brightness and colour accuracy. The device’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K upscales even low-resolution content, bringing it as close to 4K as possible. Reviewers love that it features Dolby Atmos top channel speakers, which create an immersive experience, especially when gaming or watching sports. Gamers, especially, will appreciate the TV’s low input lag and many advanced gaming features, including a variable refresh rate to reduce tearing. For those who prefer streaming content, the built-in Tizen OS smart interface is easy to use and has a great selection of apps. Do note, however, that the TV has an incredibly slim profile, so you might want to be careful with it around energetic children and pets. Pakistani national Samreen H., who works in digital marketing in Dubai, shared that she had no regrets switching to a Samsung TV: “I recently upgraded to a Samsung TV after nine years and am pleased with the choice so far – picture quality and sound are excellent. Plus, it has all my apps easily accessible, making TV-viewing seamless.”

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh1,169.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh1,754.85.