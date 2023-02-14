Are you in the market for a new laptop? Portable personal devices are one of the few devices that are difficult to replace or do without. A reliable machine will see you through all your tasks, whether you’re a remote employee, student or avid gamer. Revisit your day-to-day assignments and ask yourself about what you expect your computer to handle the best. Is it playing heavy titles lag-free? Or the ability to run productivity apps seamlessly for years to come?

"First, identify your requirements - if you're a student, a home user, a business user, a graphic designer or a gamer. It's only then you'll be able to figure out what kind of laptop is good for you," said Harish Kanjani, operational director and co-owner of Computer Care LLC in Dubai, an IT solutions provider and an authorised reseller for brands such as Dell, Intel and ASUS.

For the casual consumer, a sleek, lightweight design with a decent camera, speakers and thin bezels outweigh pretty much everything else. Kanjani says budget-conscious students and home users alike will find the Intel Core i5 processor sufficient, with at least 512GB of storage space. Those with a hefty budget can always go for better configurations, like Core i7 and up.

"To business users, the design of the laptop isn't as important as its longevity and ruggedness. They want a machine that will last for five to six years in the long run," added Kanjani, who has 32 years of experience in the IT industry. For graphic manipulators and gamers, the bigger the graphics card or unit, the better, starting from 4GB in Nvidia's RTX 30 series.

1. Best Overall: Lenovo Gen 8 ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14" FHD Ultrabook

Pros

Decent i7 core processor with 16GB RAM

Lightweight at 1.02kgs

Passed rugged military-grade tests

720p HD webcam with privacy shutter

Cons

Battery life is shorter than stated, say reviewers

Kanjani picks Lenovo's ever-popular ThinkPad range as the best investment you can make for yourself. Though they're business-oriented, these laptops can easily last you seven years or more, given they're well maintained, he added. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon ultrabook is on the higher end of the range, carrying a 14-inch display that's neither too big nor small. Weighing just 1.02kgs, the machine is tested against 12 military-grade assessments, from drops to dust storms. It can run for up to 19.5 hours on a single charge. This overall contender works like a breeze, powered by the 10th Gen Intel i7, 1TB storage space and 16GB RAM. It includes the latest features, such as fingerprint login and a physical camera shutter. Reviewers who've used it for work and school find it to be a light, powerful machine. You could also splurge on the latest, but pricier Gen 10 model.

2. Best for MacOS Users: Apple 2022 MacBook Air

Pros

Runs on Apple's latest M2 chip

Long battery life of 18 hours

Two Thunderbolt ports that support 6k display

1080p HD camera

Seamless connectivity with other Apple devices

Cons

Needs Apple ecosystem for a user-friendly experience

If you have an existing Apple ecosystem, then you'll naturally gravitate towards sleek Macbooks, says Kanjani. Check out this 13.6-inch Macbook Air, which runs on Apple's newest M2 chip. Thanks to the upgraded processor, executive functions are blazing fast and battery life is longer, up to 18 hours of charger-free browsing. It's slightly heavier than our best overall, weighing 1.24kgs and measuring just 1.13cm thin. While the computer works seamlessly with your iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices, it also runs Microsoft 365, Zoom and more. Its 1080p HD camera is a dream for calls and meetings, and then there's the liquid retina display to support any creative work. Reviewers can't get enough of the graphics quality and the computer's long battery life. Choose from three other aluminium chassis colours, besides space grey.

3. Best for Students: HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

Pros

Edge-to-edge display, with touchscreen capabilities

Converts into a tablet

5MP webcam with shutter

10 hours of battery life; charges halfway in 30 minutes

Cons

No fingerprint login

The HP Envy x360 series is a machine better suited for students, according to our expert. Its 15.6-inch touchscreen rotates all the way back in a 360-degree hinge design, letting you use the laptop as a tablet, whenever the lesson calls for it. The convertible device is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7, along with 16GB of RAM, for instant rebooting and multi-tab browsing. At an affordable price, you're getting up to 10 hours of work time, speakers by Bang and Olufsen, a 5MP webcam with shutter and a stunning edge-to-edge screen. It even mutes your mic with a dedicated hotkey on the keyboard. For all your note-taking needs, add an HP stylus.

4. Best for Graphics: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15

Pros

Dual touchscreens, including an OLED 4K display

Future-proof with 32GB RAM

Great processing speeds with 12th Gen i9

Optimised cooling system and vents

Cons

Expensive

Futuristic in every sense, reviewers call this workstation a content creator's dream. ASUS's ZenBook Pro Duo 15 carries a 14-inch second screen that sits right above the keyboard, in addition to the primary 15.6-inch OLED 4K display. This two-in-one design lets you extend your workspace or multitask just as you would on two monitors. The best part is that both screens are touch-enabled for a more hands-on creative approach. Its premium price tag also owes to the super-fast 12th Gen of Intel Core i9 processor, running alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. If the large ScreenPad Plus seems obtrusive to your workflow, know that you can always disable it with a single key. Graphic designers in the reviews also highlight its Pantone-verified display.

5. Best Gaming Laptop on Budget: MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop, 15.6"

Pros

11th Gen Intel i7 running with GeForce RTX 3070

Excellent 1080p gameplay

144Hz refresh rate

RGB lights keyboard

Value for money

Cons

Fans are somewhat loud, say reviewers

Kanjani recommends MSI's affordable gaming range for work and play. The MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch laptop maintains sufficient levels of speed with the 11th generation i7 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics processing unit on 16GB RAM. You're getting a refresh rate of 144Hz to keep up with rapid movements, and an exclusive on-screen interface to tweak settings quickly when you're mid-game. It's designed for gamers on the go, which is why the machine weighs less than most gaming laptops at 2.1kgs. MSI introduces dedicated thermal solutions to cool the device during marathon sessions, using six pipes and two fans. Gamers and creators in the reviews leave five-star ratings on its value-for-money specs, pleasantly surprised at the speed. Besides gaming, buyers have run their CAD (computer-aided design) and coding software without a hitch, too.

