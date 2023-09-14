Out of all mobility solutions, a hoverboard sounds like a vehicle plucked right out of a science-fiction movie. These self-balancing scooters rely on sensitive sensors, spinning the wheels in the direction of the rider's shifting weight. The deeper the lean, the faster these smart wheels move.

Unlike electronic scooters , hoverboards might pose a steep learning curve. Their parallel-wheel design offers no handlebar for support, yet they've grown increasingly popular in Dubai. It's a refreshing way to cruise hands-free through parks and allocated bike tracks. Plus, they can be easily stored away.

Fazal Imam, the founder of Dubai Repairs, a 20-year-old repair service where a wide-range of hoverboard brands are maintained and fixed, said: "Hoverboards have rapidly gained popularity as a convenient and eco-friendly mode of personal transportation. Many residents use hoverboards for commuting or leisure activities in parks and recreational areas."

Do note that riding hoverboards in public spaces, including sidewalks, is banned in the city, and protective gear is mandatory.

Steer clear of public spaces when riding a hoverboard. Instead, look for dedicated skateboard and bike paths. Image Credit: Pexels/Boris Hamer

Before we dive into the best smart wheels available in the UAE, it'd be worthwhile to go over some common issues riders face. According to Imam, self-balancing scooters manufactured in the UK and the US encounter fewer problems than elsewhere.

Charging responsibly, avoiding hot weather and conducting regular tyre inspections can solve most concerns. Users should be especially cautious of non-responsive sensors, which are "responsible for controlling the balance and movement of the hoverboard". Any malfunction in these can cause the vehicle to become unstable.

"When it comes to recommending specific brands of hoverboards, it's important to consider a few factors, such as build quality, customer reviews, features and safety certifications. Some popular and well-regarded brands in the hoverboard market include Segway Ninebot, Razor and Swagtron," said Imam.

He also added: "Remember that the reliability and safety of a hoverboard are critical factors, as poorly made hoverboards can pose safety risks."

We pored over user reviews and selected the most reliable models, including our expert's recommended brands. Sign up for a Prime membership and get your self-balancing scooter as soon as today.

1. Best Overall: Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter

Pros

Stable air-filled wheels

22km battery range

Durable yet lightweight build

Knee bar for added support

Sturdy for young riders, as well

Cons

Difficult to find replacement parts

Expensive

Segway Ninebot is a household name in the scooter industry, so it's no wonder that their hoverboards are just as popular. Imam said: "They have a solid reputation for delivering reliable and innovative products. Segway, although originally an American company, is now owned by Ninebot, a Beijing-based company." The Ninebot S self-balancing scooter may seem difficult to lug around, but it only weighs 12.7kg and can support a load of 100kg. It stands on 10.5-inch air-filled tyres, between which, customisable LED lights illuminate the rider's path at night. You get to cruise for a whopping 22km before the scooter needs charging. First-time riders will go through a beginner mode for the first kilometre to ensure they've got the basics down. While acceleration depends on the user's lean, they can go up to 16km per hour. According to reviews, the durable Ninebot S holds up well during the training period. It's extremely stable when mounting and dismounting, and takes on rough roads easily. Riders hop on their hoverboard to take out the trash, perform chores, and cover short trips.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh257.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offer a one-year extended warranty for Dh199 and two years for Dh283.

2. Best Off-Road Wheels: XPRIT Legion All Terrain Off-Road Hoverboard

Pros

UL 2272 certified - tested for safety

Stylish hoverboard

LED lights for visibility

Takes two to three hours to fully charge

Built-in Bluetooth speaker

Cons

Short battery life

Imam picks XPRIT as one of many hoverboard manufacturers with positive rider feedback. The Legion hoverboard for adults is UL 2272-certified, a US safety certification awarded to e-mobility devices after testing electrical and mechanical components. Compared to the Ninebot S, the hoverboard has smaller 8.5-inch tyres, a decent cruise speed of 10km per hour and a battery range of 12km. It's a stunning scooter with an all-chrome chassis and rugged terrain wheels. Pair your phone via Bluetooth and add background tunes to your rides, thanks to the on-body speakers. Reviewers love how trendy and stylish this scooter looks. They do wish the battery lasted longer, but it does refuel within just three hours.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh137.90 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offer a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two years for Dh162.

3. Best for Kids: Gotrax ELF Hoverboard

Pros

UL 2272 certified for safety

Colourful chassis and lights

Solid rubber wheels are less prone to punctures

Safe maximum speeds of 10km per hour

Cons

5km range might be low for some kids

Child-friendly hoverboard toys come equipped with even smaller wheels and a shorter battery range. The Gotrax ELF self-balancing scooter is UL 2272-certified, as well, reaching top speeds of 10km per hour. The 6.5-inch solid rubber tyres make rough training for kids easier, since there's little risk of a puncture. Shoes are placed on a non-slip footpad so that riders have better traction for turns and speed control. Each charge lasts a total distance of 5km, enough for kids to get in a day's worth of cruising. Mums and dads in the reviews like the colourful LED lights and the durable chassis, adding that it's a hit with their children. Remember to strap your little ones in the required safety gear, such as a helmet, and elbow and knee pads.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh77.32 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offer a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and two years for Dh81.

4. Best for Beginners: Coolbaby Self-Balancing Electric Scooter

Pros

Safe speeds of 10km per hour

Can handle a maximum load of 100kg

Stable 360-degree spins

LED lights

Cons

Plastic chassis

Another sleek option for kids is the Coolbaby self-balancing scooter in all black. Once the rider hops on, the hoverboard flips its LED lights on to guide them. Compared to the Gotrax vehicle, this device takes on more rider load at 100kg, making it suitable for the entire family. Speeds are safe and low, where the fastest cruise only reaches 10km per hour. It does have a plastic chassis, so that's something to keep in mind in terms of durability. Each 6.5-inch wheel comes with its own balancing system to keep the user stable, enough to complete a 360-degree turn in one spot.

Warranty: Amazon offer a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

5. Best for Family: Hoverstar Bluetooth Hoverboard

Pros

Bluetooth speaker

Colourful LED lights

Slightly faster at 14.5km per hour

Easy for beginners

Cons

Short battery life

Hoverstar's mini hoverboard features robust 6.5-inch tyres with tread patterns to handle most roads. The wheels light up in colourful LED lights in transit, while the built-in Bluetooth speaker adds another layer of fun to the rides. You're getting a bit more oomph in terms of speed here at 14.5km per hour, thanks to powerful motors. Select adult riders might get away with using the Hoverstar self-scooter, as long as they don't exceed the 75km load limit. Reviewers say their children find it easy to control, and the vehicle is often shared among family members with no issues. They do add that the charge only lasts one hour of non-stop use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh58.30 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offer a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and two years for Dh81.