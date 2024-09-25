Now open at Dubai Festival City Mall, Honor’s first store in the UAE gives you the opportunity to engage with the brand’s latest technology firsthand. From flagship products like the Magic V3 and the MagicPad 2, to walls full of accessories and watches, there are plenty of devices to consider and select from.

If you already own an Honor smartphone or laptop, you can also enjoy premium services, like maintenance, cleaning and servicing facilities.

Ahead of your visit, take a look at the best of what the Honor Experience Store has to offer. We’ve curated a list of their top-end products, many of which, come with free gifts worth up to Dh2,045.

1. Best AI Foldable Smartphone: Honor Magic V3

Honor Magic V3 Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh6,899

Pros

Thinnest foldable phone

Excellent performance

Plenty of AI features

Good camera system

Impressive battery life

Cons

Speaker arrangement could be better

At 9.2mm thickness (when folded) and weighing just 226g, the Honor Magic V3 is thinner than any foldable smartphone you can think of. Despite its sleek form, it packs an impressive battery, camera system and chipset under its chassis, making it a compelling buy. Its outer screen is 6.43 inches, and its inner screen is 7.92 inches when unfolded. Both are organic LED (OLED) displays, with dynamic 120Hz refresh rates. The resulting visuals are smooth, clear and bright. The Honor AI Falcon triple camera system features a 50MP periscope telephoto, a 50MP wide and a 40MP ultrawide camera. Reviewers love the Harcourt effect on self-portraits, which gives it a dramatic stylisation. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is fast and capable, and the impressive 5,150mAh battery lets you use the phone all day without recharging. Add to this, a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) features that add value to all your tasks. The best, according to reviewers, is the Magic Portal – a concierge that lets you utilise intelligent shortcuts to get tasks done with half the effort and time. The Magic V3 is IPX8 water resistant, and has other safety mechanisms in place to protect its body, such as a Super Steel Hinge that can withstand 500,000 folds, and a NanoCrystal Shield for its cover screen. The only downside is the speaker system – its arrangement on the left wing of the phone causes sound to feel one-sided.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts worth Dh2,045, with this smartphone: Bose speaker (Dh499), Honor Watch 4 (Dh599), in-car wireless charger (Dh249), Honor VIP care (Dh199) and six-month screen protection (Dh499).

2. Best Portrait Phone: Honor 200 Pro

Honor 200 Pro Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh2,499

Pros

Bright, vivid display

Versatile camera

Powerful AI features

Long battery life

Speedy charging

Cons

Curved screen can cause accidental clicks

If your smartphone also doubles as your camera, the Honor 200 Pro is going to be a gamechanger for you. Its triple main cameras work together with AI to deliver studio-level photography, with DSLR-quality light and shadows playing off each other to create dramatic shots. All three cameras – the main, telephoto and portrait selfie cameras – generate 50MP hi-res images, while its 12MP ultra wide camera also doubles as a macro lens. Studio Harcourt’s AI-powered portrait mode, and the phone’s MagicOS 8 and Android 14 systems come together to create a seamless experience. All of this can be viewed on the Honor 200 Pro’s 6.78-inch AMOLED (active-matrix organic LED) display, which features a 120Hz refresh rate and is bright enough to be viewed outdoors. The phone’s Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI chipset keeps things running smoothly, no matter how demanding the task, while its 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery allows for all-day use. Some reviewers note, however, that the curved screen on this phone causes accidental clicks and touches, and also makes it more fragile to handle.

Bonus: You will also receive free gifts worth Dh998, with this smartphone: Honor Choice Watch (Dh499), and 12-month screen protection (Dh499).

3. Best Tablet: Honor MagicPad 2

Honor MagicPad 2 Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh2,299

Pros

Beautiful OLED display

Sleek, premium design

Easy-to-use interface

Useful AI implementations

Cons

Tablet app library seems lacking

One of the best Android tablets you can buy right now, the Honor MagicPad 2 combines the best of form and functionality, and packs in some fun bonuses, like supercharged AI, and a keyboard and pen. Its 12.3-inch OLED panel is simply stunning, and its 1,600-nit peak brightness means you can view it in direct sunlight without any issues. This hardware, combined with the seamless user interface of the MagicOS 8, makes it a truly versatile tablet. Whether you want to use it for entertainment or productivity, the MagicPad 2 will serve you well. For instance, multitasking is a cinch here, thanks to picture-in-picture and side-by-side formats. AI-powered features, like voice transcription, handwriting recognition, and the concierge Magic Portal – which lets you take quick actions – are all incredibly helpful. The only downside comes in the form of the app library – something all Android tablets struggle with – since apps are limited, and many are stretched out phone apps that detract from the tablet experience.

4. Best Smartwatch: Honor Watch GS 3

Honor Watch GS 3 Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Dh849

Pros

Elegant design

Over 100 fitness modes

Accurate health tracking sensors

Bluetooth calling

Cons

No support for third party apps

No contactless payments

A sporty, yet elegant watch, with a host of fitness modes and tracking features, Honor Watch GS 3 is a great wearable option, worth your consideration. Its 46mm diameter is encased in 3D curved glass. A bright, 1.43-inch AMOLED display has a pixel density of 326ppi, so don’t worry about using it in the glare of the sun. The watch has an always-on display, and you can choose from a range of watch faces. It comes with a Bluetooth calling function, so you can make and receive calls on the device. The watch also features internal storage, so you can listen to music without connecting your phone – useful for runs or workouts where you don’t necessarily want to have your phone on hand. There are over 100 workout modes to choose from, along with built-in GPS (global positioning system), blood oxygen level tracking, and heart rate monitoring that’s supported by frequency tracking and AI-enabled algorithms for precision. However, the Honor Watch GS 3 doesn’t support third-party apps, and it doesn’t allow for contactless payments. Still, with a battery life of up to 14 days, it’s an excellent wearable for daily use.

5. Best Laptop: Honor MagicBook Art 14

Honor MagicBook Art 14 Image Credit: Supplied

Price: Coming soon

Pros

Ultra-portable, lightweight design

Big, bright OLED screen

Good port selection

Useful AI Cross-OS WorkStation

Cons

Not ideal for gaming

If you’re in the market for an ultra-portable laptop that can handle anything, look out for the Honor MagicBook Art 14, which is expected launch in the UAE soon. Before it's ready to order, get hands-on experience at Honor's Experience Store, which has display units you can interact with. The MagicBook Art 14's 14.6-inch OLED display, which offers 3.1K resolution, and a brightness of up to 700 nits, is ideal for content creators, photographers and other professionals who require crisp details and colour accuracy. Despite its slim frame, the MagicBook Art 14 features a good array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A and HDMI 2.1. Reviewers love its removeable magnetic camera, which offers flexibility for privacy and video calls. For users who own other devices in the Honor ecosystem, the AI Cross-OS WorkStation lets you seamlessly sync with your smartphones and tablets, even allowing you to share screens, keyboards and mice across devices. Expect close to 10 hours of usage, thanks to its powerful 60Wh battery. With so much going for it, it’s an excellent business laptop that is powerful enough to manage video and photo editing. However, it may not be the best idea to try gaming on the MagicBook Art 14, since it isn’t built for intensive graphics processing unit (GPU) tasks.