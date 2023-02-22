What does a golf watch track?

Golf watches are not too different from a smartwatch. Iain Witherspoon, a PGA-certified (Professional Golfers Association) golf coach at Topgolf Dubai, informs us that they tell the time, track steps and display statistics on the watch face.

"Golf watches can be used for everyday use, but they also show you a picture of the hole you're playing with certain yardages, using GPS. The watch tells you how far away you are from the hole, when you're at the tee. It also pinpoints any water hazards and bunkers on the course, and your distance from them," said Witherspoon, adding that having a clear of idea of these penalising obstacles makes it easier for the golfer to navigate the next shot.

If you're playing a new course whilst on holiday, the watch can help you master an unfamiliar turf. Richard Dunsby, founder and head PGA professional at Optimal Golf Performance UAE, Dubai, said: "I went to a golf course abroad just last week, and I had never played there before. We didn't get a guide or a course planner, but the watch helped with tracking the hazards from the tee."

How will a golf watch help me?

As a golf instructor, Dunsby stresses how instrumental it is to know your distances to lower your score or the shots taken. "There's a strategy to golf - the more information you have, the better. For instance, knowing how far each club can go will make it easier to take a shot, rather than just guessing," he explained.

Once the golf watch crunches all the numbers for you, usually through a smartphone app, the reports can become a reference point for improvement. "You could also have a coach review the statistics, who will then put a programme in place to work on your game and reduce your strokes on the course," said Dunsby.

The watches come preloaded with thousands of golf courses from the world over. If you still can't find yours, Witherspoon advises downloading the missing course from the manufacturer's website.

Both golf experts pick Garmin as the best golf watch brand to look for. We list their reasons below, along with other highly rated devices loved by golfers on Amazon.

1. Best Overall: Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch, 2022 Edition, Tidal Blue

Pros

Accurate distance from front, back and centre to the green

30-hour battery life with GPS

Good sun readability

Keeps score for you

Cons

Doesn't have colour display

This smart wristwatch by Garmin looks like a regular timepiece but is tailored to every golfer's needs. Witherspoon uses a Garmin GPS golf watch to check the distance to the front, back and centre of the green, and calls it a handy gadget. "It's an everyday watch, so it doesn't look strange on the wrist," added Witherspoon. Garmin is quite well-known when it comes to golf tech, says Dunsby. There are more than 42,000 maps of golf courses preloaded on the Approach S12. Each map gives you distances to hazards and bunkers, as well. The clear display shines brightly under the sun for guaranteed legibility. You don't have to keep score, because the watch does it for you, and it provides a battery life of 30 hours, even in GPS mode. Reviewers say it's saved them unnecessary shots since the watch updates the distance to the green instantly. They're satisfied with the long-lasting battery, too.

2. Best for Colour Screen: Garmin Approach S60 GPS Golf Watch

Pros

Clear colour display of the pin, green, hazards and the fairway

Tap any object to measure distance

Includes other activities besides golf

Keeps score

Cons

Shorter battery life than the Approach S12

Shell out a bit more, and you can get yourself a 1.2-inch colour touchscreen display on the Garmin Approach S60. As with the S12 model, the watch comes with more than 41,000 golf courses around the world. With colourful intuitive maps, you'll be able to read the display faster, and with touch targeting, pick an obstacle or the fairway to measure the exact distance. This version of Approach GPS golf watch only offers up to 10 hours of battery. You can also track your cycling, swimming, running and more, from the preloaded activities. Reviewers say it displays accurate yardage and helps them spot blind holes. They do find the battery life slightly disappointing, but they say it lasts them one to two complete rounds.

3. Best for Performance Tracking: Shot Scope V3 GPS Golf Watch

Pros

Tracks your shots using club tags (included)

Measures distance to the front, back and centre of the green

Tracks bunkers and water hazards

Mobile app prepares detailed reports

Cons

Band is uncomfortable for some

The Shot Scope V3 not only measures your distance to the front, back and centre of the green, but it also tracks all your shots. Screw the included 16 Club Identification tags into the end of every club before playing, for the watch to measure your shots automatically. The square colour display doesn't draw full maps like the Garmin Approach S60, however, it still pinpoints the distance to any bunker and water hazards. It carries about 36,000 golf courses worldwide, with free updates. The V3 lasts for 10 hours on the turf, which is sufficient for two rounds. Reviewers say they've made good use of the tracking tags to record their statistics in the app. Thanks to the watch, they've been able to figure out which club works the best for certain shots.

4. Best for Course Layout: GolfBuddy Aim W11 Golf Watch With GPS

Pros

Large 1.3-inch colour touchscreen

Rainproof IPX7 rating

Measures distances to the green, target and hazards

Tracks the distance of shots taken

Has a hole layout for easy assessing

Cons

Battery is shorter than stated

Takes a while to update readings

Another colour display to consider is GolfBuddy's Aim W11 GSP golf watch. Its 1.3-inch touchscreen shows you the distance to the green and nearby hazards, much like its competitors. For a bird's eye view, you can switch to the hole layout to get a map of the pin, green, hazards and the fairway. The green view gives you a closer perspective of the pin. It automatically recognises your course from the 40,000 in its catalogue. Get up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, but reviewers point out that this number can be lower. Others say that the accurate distances helped them achieve their personal best.

5. Best Budget: TecTecTec ULT-G Golf GPS Watch

Pros

Value for money

Straightforward display with tactile navigation buttons

Measures the distances to the green, hazards and shots taken

Comfortable and lightweight at 181 grams

Rain-resistant

Cons

Charging mechanism needs extra care

If on a budget, try the ULT-G golf watch by TecTecTec. It's a no-nonsense, durable wristwatch with a monochrome LCD display. Without the use of colourful maps, the watch brings you information from 38,000 courses around the world. Tactile buttons on the side of the watch face are enough to navigate the screen. You get the distances to the green and hazards, with automatic course recognition, which can be triggered from the dedicated satellite button on the watch. According to the manufacturer, a full charge should last you two rounds and a half. Golfers leave rave reviews, saying that it works as well as its pricier counterparts. The ULT-G takes it a step further by measuring shot distances, too. Reviewers add that it's so comfortable that they even forget they have the watch on.

