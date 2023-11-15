Ever wish you could expand your computer monitor for more immersive gameplay? This is where TVs for gaming step in, future-proofed with the latest gaming tech. Fan-favourite consoles like Xbox and PlayStation are meant to be experienced on the big screen and in their native 4K resolution , via dedicated HDMI slots.

Is a gaming TV better?

No doubt, a gaming TV is a hefty investment, especially when affordable monitors exist. Your choice of display, whether television or monitor, will depend on what features you value more as a gamer. If picture quality and multifunctional gadgets sound like a good deal, a gaming TV could be the missing piece to your elaborate rig.

"A gamer might choose to play on TV if they want to prioritise a large screen size, more immersive experience, high resolution and high dynamic range (HDR). Gaming TVs offer a cinematic feel, unlike monitors, which max out at 35 inches, so this definitely enhances their gaming enjoyment," said Reda Haguich, head of operations at Abu Dhabi-based Pixoul Gaming, a virtual reality hub and an e-sports tournament organiser in the UAE and the GCC region for titles like Valorant and Fifa. Pixoul is also responsible for outfitting venues and their players with the best gaming equipment.

Once you turn off your console or gaming PC, the same television can be used for movie nights and streaming your favourite gamers on Discord and Twitch. It's bound to pull its weight in the long run.

What features should gamers want in a TV?

Gamers are happy as long as there are no screen tears and lag, an issue that plagues players the most, says Haguich. Well-known TV manufacturers introduce a separate game mode for this very purpose. For instance, some LG TV models are Nvidia G-Sync compatible, so your GeForce graphics card is guaranteed to run stutter-free.

"Gaming TVs are designed with high refresh rates, low input lag and faster response times. A lag occurs when the speed of the PC (or console) is not compatible with the speed of the display. The higher the refresh rate of the TV, the better, for a smooth gaming experience," said Haguich.

Most smart TVs today arrive with an HDMI 2.1 port for 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, so this is not a tough criterion to meet. FPS (first-person shooter) gamers, according to our expert, will typically start their search by looking at these values. An RPG (role-playing game) gamer, however, "might prioritise colour accuracy and contrast to enhance storytelling".

And the right display technology could be a choice between two main contenders in the market: OLED (organic light-emitting diode) and QLED (quantum LED). Dark dungeons and corners will look the best on an OLED screen, where pixels work without a backlight to bring true blacks. OLEDs also offer wider viewing angles and vibrant colours, adds Haguich.

QLED TVs are excellent for playing in well-lit rooms because of how bright they can get, while keeping the colours accurate. Haguich finds QLEDs to be a happy medium for the gamer.

From the long list of TV manufacturers, our expert recommends looking into Samsung, LG and Sony for gaming. "They have really good gaming features with amazing picture quality. These brands are always up-to-date and compatible with the latest gaming tech coming in," Haguich added.

Keeping this in mind, we've compiled your best-rated gaming TV options below from Amazon.

1. Best Overall: LG OLED TV CS Series (55-Inch)

Pros

Compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync

0.1ms response time

High contrast and deep blacks

Game optimiser control panel for all play-related settings

Play in 4K at 120Hz via HDMI 2.1

Cons

OLEDs perform better in dark settings

See every detail you ever dreamed of on the 2022 LG CS Series, a 4K OLED TV that does away with light bleed even in the darkest of gaming rooms. Our pick is slightly bigger than large monitors, measuring 55 inches with extremely thin bezels. At its core sits LG's Alpha9 Gen 5 AI processor, which sharpens objects and renders life-like depth on each frame. It's also able to power Dolby Vision gaming in 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate. Gamers are getting compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) support, all of which are immensely helpful in providing smoother gameplay. Plus, the response time, or how fast pictures on the screen can change, is a whopping 0.1 millisecond, thanks to OLED's self-lit pixels. You can access the game optimiser panel mid-play to toggle picture and sound settings, from selecting genre (RPG or FPS) to stabilising blacks and whites. With five stars all around, the CS Series is incomparable in terms of OLED clarity, according to reviews.

2. Best QLED TV: Samsung QN90C 4K Neo QLED HDR Smart TV (50-Inch)

Pros

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Pantone-validated colour accuracy

Refresh rates of up to 144Hz in 4K

Game bar feature offers competitive advantage

Dolby Atmos surround sound

Cons

Might be better off with a soundbar

Samsung offers the best of QLED technology, and you can't go wrong with the latest QN90C model. It's a 4K 50-inch television that runs on the manufacturer's Neural Quantum AI processor. With quantum mini LEDs, the screen accurately controls light without sacrificing vivid colours, validated by Pantone. Like the LG CS Series, the QN90C takes gaming to high refresh rates of 120Hz in 4K, but with the right gaming PC, the number can shoot up to 144Hz with no motion blur. There's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to ensure the frame rate of the TV is always in sync with your PC's graphics card. Summon the game bar at the bottom of the screen to zoom into a detailed map or check in on the input lag. Reviewers give it a run with PlayStation 5, Xbox and their gaming laptop with brilliant picture results.

3. Best for PlayStation 5: Sony BRAVIA OLED TV XR-65A80K (65-Inch)

Pros

Built to optimise PlayStation 5 gaming

Deep blacks and high contrast

4K gaming in 120Hz with VRR

Adjusts the best settings as soon as the console is plugged

In-game menu

Cons

Only two HDMI 2.1 ports

There's no better screen for Sony's PlayStation 5 than the Sony Bravia XR gaming TV. The unit is designed to optimise PS5 visuals and surround sound, allowing you to play titles as the developers intended. Our pick features an OLED technology from the range, and it carries a family-size 65-inch screen, so expect exceptional colours and contrast to create an immersive experience. Once the TV detects the console, it automatically goes through a number of configurations, like minimising input lag, maximising responsiveness and tone mapping. A game control panel lets players quickly fine-tune settings, assist functions and status. Those fond of streaming can watch a YouTube walkthrough right next to their gameplay, thanks to the multi-view feature. Not only is it an expert at handling the PS5 console, but reviewers have also plugged in Nintendo Switch and commend its quality during movie nights.

4. Best Budget: Samsun CU8000 4K UHD Smart TV (50-Inch)

Pros

Budget 4K TV

Motion Xcelerator adds more frames

Automatic game mode upon detection

Low latency during gaming

Cons

No HDMI 2.1 support for 120Hz@4K

The newest Crystal ultra-high definition unit by Samsung goes easy on the pocket without sacrificing on core gaming features. It's a brilliant 50-inch LED screen powered by HDR10+, letting gamers view details in the lightest and darkest scenes. Refresh rates do linger at a low 60Hz; however, Samsung's Motion Xcelerator function ensures your game runs smoothly by compensating frames for the source content. It automatically detects any gaming activity and enters the game mode, complete with low latency and HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group), which matches the screen colours to the original source. Gamers in the reviews plug in PS4 and PS5 and come away with decent results.

5. Best Value: TCL 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV (65-Inch)

Pros

Large QLED screen at a value price

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Runs 144Hz in 4K with compatible PC games

Enhances shadow areas with nine brightness levels

In-game crosshair aiming aid

Cons

Tends to run out of stock quickly

For the best value deal, check out TCL's highly rated 65-inch QLED TV that elevates the gaming experience. Refresh rates go up to 144Hz and, together with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, the TV eliminates screen tearing and stutter. Within its game bar menu, there are a handful of picture and sound enhancement settings. It dedicates an entire list of picture modes that colour grade game visuals, features an aiming aid with a crosshair cursor, lightens dark gaming scenes across nine levels, and lets you screenshot your best moments at the click of a button. Plus, similar to our Sony Bravia option, this TV is powered by Google so you have access to hundreds of gaming apps. From Dolby Atmos/Vision to PS5 gaming, reviewers say that the TV exceeds their expectations for the price range it's in.

