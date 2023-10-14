What is a 4K TV?

Television jargon can be overwhelming to navigate, with its colourful acronyms and numbers. So, while 4K might sound like a splurge, it's actually a common resolution for most TVs today.

"A television's resolution starts with pixels, which play a vital role in delivering better clarity to the viewer. A 4K resolution is made up of 8.3 million horizontal and vertical pixels or 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It became common in the market about two to three years ago," said Darshan Sindhya, owner and managing director of OMSR Electronics, a television repair service based in Dubai that offers authorised TV servicing and manufactures TV screen guards.

Essentially, a 4K TV carries four times as many pixels than a 1080p TV. If close-up shots of your favourite actors have always looked pixelated, they're going to appear seamless on a resolution of this calibre. It's not the highest offered definition, however. Sindhya tells us that 8K TVs are also available in the market.

Sometimes, 4K is conflated with the term UHD or ultra high definition, and, though these are slightly different resolutions, most manufacturers prefer the ring of a 4K UHD TV.

Which display technology is the best for a 4K TV?

Your choice depends on the amount you're willing to shell out and the display environment. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Resolution is just one of the factors that determine a television's picture quality. You might want to consider the panel technology as well. For instance, would you prefer an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) 4K TV or the standard LED 4K TV?

Sindhya says that LED panels use a backlight to light up their pixels, a secondary screen that's not found in OLEDs. Instead, "every pixel inside an OLED panel glows" to light up and darken different areas on the screen, offering a deeper contrast and true blacks.

We'll also find Samsung's QLED technology at a premium price. It enhances the traditional LED panel with a layer of quantum dots to improve colour at high levels of brightness. The best display for you will ultimately depend on the ambiance you're looking to build and your budget.

What can I do with a 4K TV?

The 4K resolution has evolved into an industry standard for various platforms, and a 4K TV will naturally reap the full potential of the offered 8.3 megapixels.

"You can watch anything on a 4K TV, however, some videos are made to watch in 4K, such as on Netflix and other OTT (over-the-top) apps that will offer a more enriched clarity. Having said this, there are many gaming consoles with games that can be enjoyed on a 4K TV. If you have a photography interest or have video recorders like the GoPro, you'll get a sharpness in the quality recorded that's not present on a regular screen," explained Sindhya.

Our expert lists Samsung, LG and Sony as the top 4K TV contenders, followed by tier-two brands such as Hisense, TCL, Xiaomi and Panasonic.

We've gone ahead and compiled select models below for easy shopping on Amazon. You can get free, fast delivery with a Prime membership, and discounts on some of these units during Electronics Fest.

1. Best Overall: Samsung QLED Q70C 65-Inch Smart TV

Pros

4K 120Hz adjustable refresh rate

Pantone-validated colours with HDR10+

Processor transforms all content into 4K

FreeSync Premium Pro for gaming

Four HDMI ports

Cons

Screen reflects light easily

Among Samsung's 2023 4K QLED models, you'll find something for everyone in the 65-inch Q70C. It's vivid and detailed for any source of entertainment, whether you're catching a movie with heavy special effects or firing up a video game, say reviews. The Quantum HDR is what gives your content that pop of contrast, bringing it closer to an OLED experience. Refresh rates soar to 120Hz, supported by FreeSync Premium Pro, meaning ultra-smooth gameplay even if the title doesn't come in 4K. This is because the Q70C carries an intelligent processor that upscales any picture to 4K and improves sound and colour, the latter of which is validated by Pantone. Connect up to four devices via the HDMI ports in the back. Reviewers who game with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles love the picture quality. It also comes with a remote control that has voice assistance built-in. For more 65-inch TVs, check this list.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh299.92 for 12 months with select banks. Add wall-mounting service for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh227, a one-year accidental protection plan for Dh380, and a two-year damage protection plan and a one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

2. Best OLED TV: LG OLED TV 65-Inch CS Series

Pros

Perfect black clarity and pure contrast

Same chip as the C2 series - Alpha9 Gen5 AI processor

Upscales content to 4K

Massive gameplay support with G-Sync, FreeSync and 120Hz Dolby Vision

Four HDMI ports

Cons

Screen panel is extremely thin, therefore, fragile

LG is one of the best manufacturers of OLED TVs out there. Its 65-inch from the CS Series 2022 uses the fascinating technology of self-lit pixels to offer pure black areas on the screen. The TV's bezels are nearly non-existent, pulling you straight into the heart of the content. If you game occasionally, the unit supports Dolby Vision gaming in 4K at 120Hz, together with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, so you might just give up your PC for this beauty. Like the Samsung Q70C, you're getting four HDMI ports, but three USB ports as well. Reviewers say that this model marries the best of the C1 and C2 series at a value price.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh399.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh284, a one-year accidental protection plan for Dh475, and a two-year damage protection plan and a one-year extended warranty for Dh605.

3. Best Android TV: Sony X85K Series 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

Pros

Android OS lets you access a wider media library

120Hz refresh rate with Xbox and PS5 consoles

4K HDR processor

Supports HDMI 2.1

Has Dolby Vision and Atmos

Cons

Black areas aren't as deep as on an OLED TV

Sony's offerings are not too far behind. This is your shot at bringing home a 4K UHD LED TV that also happens to be a Google TV. Here, you're not bound by 4K content on limited apps, instead, you get access to Google Play Store for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and any other platform you're subscribed to. It handles action scenes and fast-moving sports extremely well with a 120Hz refresh rate and Motionflow XR technology. Like the LG CS TV, it has support for Dolby Vision and Atmos for an immersive cinematic experience. Keep in mind that this is a mid-range TV, and, while OLED models exist in Sony's 4K range, none are as pocket-friendly as the X85K 50-inch screen. Reviewers pick it up for gaming exclusively or their bedroom for the smaller display size. Check out more 50-inch TVs.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh237.50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171, a one-year accidental protection plan for Dh285, and a two-year damage protection plan and a one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

4. Best Budget: Xiaomi 55-Inch TV A2 Premium 4K Ultra HD

Pros

Android TV with Google Assistant

TV doubles as a smart home hub

HDR10 and Dolby Vision support

Decent audio quality

Cons

Only 60Hz refresh rate

Xiaomi TVs offer great value for money, and the rave five-star reviews under the 55-inch A2 4K model are enough proof. Dress the kids' bedroom or your own with a sleek, bezel-less screen that also runs on the Android TV operating system. Besides access to over 400,000 movies, the Xiaomi A2 doubles as a smart home hub with the built-in Google Assistant at this price. As for the colour and depth, it still makes way for 1.07 billion hues with decent contrast, made possible by HDR10. Do note that refresh rates sit at a standard 60Hz, even with Dolby Vision support. Check out more budget televisions under Dh1,500.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh106.08 for 12 months with select banks. Add wall-mounting service for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86, a one-year accidental protection plan for Dh143, and a two-year damage protection plan and a one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

5. Best Family Unit: TCL 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

Pros

Large 75-inch 4K screen

Google Android OS

High refresh rate of 144Hz

PC and console gaming-ready with FreeSync Premium Pro

Dolby Atmos and Vision IQ

Cons

Response time for gaming is slower than LG CS series

TCL's been consistent with keeping abreast of the latest technology and, then, combining all the best features into screens of various sizes. Take this 2023 model, for example. It has a large 75-inch 4K display, fitted with QLED technology, and runs on an Android OS. You're getting an unlimited content library that lucks out with a colour boost thanks to over a billion Quantum Dot nanocrystals. When gaming, the TV kicks up its refresh rate to a whopping 144Hz, the highest on our list. Plus, you can tweak advanced controls on TCL's very own GameBar interface. If there's a sports match that can't be missed at the same time, split the screen into four parts so the family gets to keep an eye on their favourite content. There are four HDMI inputs, of which HDMI 1 supports 4K visuals to run at 144Hz. The picture quality is brilliant, say reviews, especially with Dolby audio and visual enhancement on Netflix shows. Browse other 75-inch screens.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh391.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh284, a one-year accidental protection plan for Dh475, and a two-year damage protection plan and a one-year extended warranty for Dh605.