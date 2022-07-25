With their mid-range size, 50-inch televisions make the perfect addition to any apartment. They offer many of the same features and picture quality of their larger, more expensive counterparts – just within a smaller frame. If you're looking for something larger, check out the best 55-inch , 65-inch and 75-inch televisions available right now.

We researched the best 50-inch televisions in the market and curated a list of the best ones available right now. Get one with Amazon Prime , and have it delivered to you with free, one-day delivery. You can also avail yourself of professional wall mounting services for a small fee.

1. Best Overall: Samsung AU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Flat Smart TV (2021), Titan Gray

Pros

Excellent 4K picture quality

Impressive smart TV interface

Plenty of control options

Ultra-slim design

Cons

No Dolby Vision HDR

Cannot be mounted to the wall

With a sleek design that packs in powerful technology, this Samsung AU7000 television is our top choice in the 50-inch category. Here’s why. Its Crystal processor ensures you get great performance from all quarters, whether its bright visuals, sharp details or perfect colour and contrast. The television uses high dynamic range (HDR) so that you’re able to clearly see both light and dark in every scene, and its Object Tracking Sound Lite technology produces great 3D sound without the need for a home theatre system. And if you want to watch two things at once – say a live sports game and statistics – just connect your phone to the TV with a press of a button, and make the most of its multi-screen feature. The Samsung AU7000 offers a host of clever features and keeps its price reasonable, which is why it’s our number one selection.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh123.67 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Budget: Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV

Pros

Dolby Vision HDR

Built-in Alexa voice assistant

Includes different modes for customised viewing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaler included

One-year warranty by manufacturer

Cons

Cannot activate voice commands through remote control

Make your television do more for you than just play shows and movies. This Hisense smart TV features Dolby Vision HDR for truly impressive brightness and contrast depths – about 40 times brighter and 10 times darker than the standard picture. If you can’t spot the remote and are in a hurry to watch your favourite show, just ask Alexa to play it for you. And if you’re watching an old movie or TV show, the TV uses its ultra-high definition (UHD) AI upscaler technology to enhance signals and achieve a near-4K resolution. This Hisense TV also integrates the VIDAA U5 smart operating system (OS), from where you can explore a whole slew of popular apps, from YouTube to Netflix.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh93.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty.

3. Best for Gaming: Sony BRAVIA X85J Smart Google TV

Pros

Rich 4K visuals

In-built voice search

Incorporates Apple AirPlay and has in-built Chromecast

Smart remote included

Cons

No Dolby Vision HDR

Expensive

With a powerful 4K HDR processor X1 that cuts noise and boosts details, Sony’s Bravia X85J is a great mid-range television that could become your preferred gaming screen. The television uses object-based HDR Remaster technology to adjust the contrast for individual objects on the screen, and so produces greater depth, texture and more realistic images. Fast-paced, competitive gaming is ultra-smooth thanks to its 120fps support. And if you’re just looking to watch quality television, a whole world opens up to you with Google TV’s streaming services.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh93.75 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home wall mounting installation service by a professional for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh171, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh363.

4. Best Design: Samsung Q60T QLED 4K Smart TV

Pros

Sleek, elegant design

Ambient mode turns TV into artwork

Tap device to mirror screen on TV

Powerful Quantum Processor Lite

Cons

Sound quality may not be up to the mark

Expensive

Apart from its beautiful, sleek design and its ability to blend into your décor with its Ambient mode, this Samsung Q60T is a great choice if you’re looking for quantum light emitting diode (QLED) technology. The TV brings crisp 4K resolution to its videos and images, and even upscales high-definition (HD) pictures to 4K, removing excessive noise and creating vibrant imagery with deeper blacks. You can also set up quick mirroring from your phone to the TV – it’s as easy as tapping your device on the screen. This sleek device is an elegant addition to any home.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh224.92 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home wall mounting installation service by a professional for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh171, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh363.

5. Best Value: LG UHD UP77 Series

Pros

Bluetooth 5.0 integration

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

Excellent video quality

Includes webOS 6.0

Redesigned intuitive remote control

Cons

Audio could be better

Ports may not be sufficient

Another great option with brilliant 4K resolution, LG’s UP77 series uses Dynamic Colour to produce a broader spectrum of colours than regular TVs, which means videos take on a more natural tone, with vivid colours and deep blacks. Even older, lower definition shows and movies reach near-4K quality thanks to its built-in 4K Upscaler. With its webOS 6.0, the television ensures great optimisation and security, and provides an intuitive platform from where you can stream any show or movie you like.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh133.67 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home wall mounting installation service by a professional for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh114, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh242.