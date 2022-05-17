Is bigger always better? In the case of televisions, there are enormous benefits in a larger screen. If you have the space, paying a bit more for those extra inches is worth it – super-sized TVs offer higher resolutions, a cinematic atmosphere, clearer details and a richer viewing experience. But what sets one TV apart from the next? We did the research for you and curated a list of the best 75-inch TVs you can buy in 2022. Make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member to get free, quick delivery. And take advantage of professional installation once you make your purchase. But if a 75-inch TV isn't for you, check out our pick of the best 65-inch or 55-inch TVs.

1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021), Black B08Z7D7RX2

Pros

Sleek, smart design

Neo QLED delivers cutting-edge resolution and brightness

New rechargeable remote control included

Cons

No Dolby Vision support

Only includes one HDMI 2.1 port

Expensive

Combining Samsung’s superior quantum dot technology with precise mini-LED backlighting, this TV has one of the best displays you’ll ever find. Its colour and brightness are unparalleled and the device is chock-full of smart TV functions and intelligent features for the modern-day home. Its solar powered remote means you’ll never have to swap out the batteries. And its impressive 12.6-millisecond lag time ensures gamers will enjoy its high-quality delivery. Add to all that, the TV’s one-inch-thick, super-sleek design, and it’s a winner.

Bonus: Get 20 per cent off on the Amazon app with the code EIB20MAY.

2. Best Mid-Range: Sony Bravia XR X90J

Pros

Fantastic colour reproduction

Supports next-gen gaming consoles

Intuitive Google TV interface

Cons

Only two HDMI 2.1 ports

Sound quality could be better

Reviewers say there is some glare in well-lit rooms

With its price in the happy middle of low-end and high-end 75-inch televisions, and some stellar features to boot, Sony Bravia’s X90J is a great option. The TV checks all the boxes – it has vibrant colours, decent blacks, and a host of smart features. It also features Sony’s new Cognitive Processor XR, which the brand claims brings “cognitive intelligence” to its TVs for the first time, allowing images to be processed in a way that matches how our brain perceives things. And if you’re a gamer, the X90J’s HDMI 2.1 support means its ready for 4K at 120Hz gameplay. It’s an all-rounder, and definitely worth considering!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh538.92 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home installation service by a professional for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh369, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh617, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh787.

3. Best Budget: Hisense 75A6GE UHD Smart TV

Pros

Detailed, vibrant 4K picture quality

HDMI 2.1 compatibility

Great specifications and features

Excellent price

Cons

Smart TV interface feels limited

Sound is lackluster

This no-fuss television gives you what you need, and perhaps even what you want, in terms of features that you expect. Hisense’s 4K Solution means you get vivid pictures with sharp details, and its ultra-high definition (UHD) AI Upscaler gives you that same brilliant resolution for even standard full high definition (FHD) signal inputs. Even at a budget price, the television includes several smart features – for instance, when Sports Mode is turned on, the TV analyses movement and creates smoother motion. Its Game Mode drops input lag to as little as 16-miliseconds, and its VIDAA smart centre gives you access to a host of apps and features. Did we mention the price is excellent?

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh258.38 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home installation service by a professional for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh199, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh332, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh424.

4. Best LCD Television: LG NanoCell Nano90 Series

Pros

Strong colours

Wide viewing angle support

Improved black levels

Intuitive, easy controls

Cons

No HDR10+ support

Issues with backlight

Considered to be LG’s best ever liquid-crystal display (LCD) television by far, the Nano90 series brings out the beauty of the brand’s Nanocell colour technology in ways you are bound to appreciate. While people usually look at televisions with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels at this price, LG’s flagship 4K LCD provides a great alternative. Its wide viewing angles, reliable webOS smart platform and excellent colour contrasts make it a serious contender. While the TV does have its issues, like mild backlight flickering, its other features more than make up for it.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh626 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home installation service by a professional for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh454, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh759, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh968.

5. Best Value: Xiaomi QLED 4K HDR10+ Smart Android TV

Pros

Borderless design results in a bigger viewing screen

Sharp, clear images

Excellent sound quality

Dolby Vision included

Great price

Cons

Not suitable for 4K gaming at 120Hz

Interface lags at times

For under Dh5,000, this 75-inch television from Xiaomi brings you the best next-gen QLED technology with 4K UHD image clarity. Its television screen is gigantic, thanks to ultra-thin bezels on three sides, which allows images to fill up the flatscreen. The TV checks all the boxes, in terms of picture quality, with its HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and 4K panel. Reviewers say it’s one of the best Android TVs in the market right now, and you can see why – the device allows you to stream from your phone, and there’s built-in Chromecast, too. It’s not the best TV for gaming – you’ll have to turn down resolution to 1080p to unlock 120Hz – but if you’re looking to set up an entertainment centre, Xiaomi’s TV will give you more bang for your buck.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh350.42 for 12 months with select banks.