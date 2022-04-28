The 55-inch television is the Goldilocks of all TVs – not too big, and not too small, it’s one of the most popular screens you can buy. It’s also why some of the best TVs in the market are 55-inch ones. They incorporate smart TV features, and the screen’s adequately large size produces incredible 4K picture quality – all at a price that doesn’t leave you feeling swindled. What can you expect from the televisions available in the market? We did the research so you wouldn’t have to. Here’s our curated list of the best 55-inch TVs, and check out our list of top 65-inch TVs as well. Get one with Amazon Prime for free and quick delivery. You can also book an in-home wall mounting service (with a free wall bracket) by a professional.

1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021), Black

Pros

Slim, elegant design

Spectacular brightness with Neo QLED

Impressive anti-glare ability

New solar remote

Cons

Only one HDMI 2.1 port

No Dolby Vision support

With an unbeatable combination of Samsung’s quantum dot technology and the precise control of mini-LED backlighting, the QN90A produces one of the best television displays you’ll find today. The television produces brilliant, vivid colours, and has unparalleled brightness control. Pair that with Samsung’s superb performance, and it’s a television like no other. The TV is just one inch thick, and still manages to integrate an array of smart features, along with Dolby Atmos. It’s also perfect for gamers, with just a 12.6-millisecond lag time. There’s no doubt, it’s one of the best TVs you can buy in 2022.

2. Best OLED TV: LG OLED C1 Series

Pros

Stunning picture quality

Best-in-class gaming performance

WebOS is fantastic

Great HDMI connectivity

Cons

Reflective glass surface

With OLED technology, pixels produce their own light, rather than the need for a backlight to illuminate them, as in the case of LED/LCD screens. So, it results in deep blacks, stunning colour, and infinite contrasts – if you’re tempted by this unique feature, LG’s C1 Series is the way to go. This spectacular television gives you four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will find useful, and its webOS has plenty to offer, from voice assistant capabilities, to AI-driven sports alerts, and even a game optimiser menu for gamers who want to adjust brightness and contrasts quickly.

3. Best Mid-Range TV: Sony 55 Inch BRAVIA X80AJ

Pros

Sleek design

Excellent colour saturation

Built-in Google TV

Cons

Not ideal for gaming

Contrast is not ideal

Sony is no stranger to producing incredible picture quality and vibrant colour displays. Thanks to its Triluminos display technology, the Bravia X80AJ has an expanded, elevated colour palette so that even older television shows or movies are presented beautifully. Its 4K HDR processor provides incredibly life-like detail and contrast, further adding to its appeal. While the TV doesn’t have any features to support gamers, it will suit the needs of the average television viewer. The experience of Google TV is a delight on this Sony device – the software is quick to load, navigation is intuitive and you get access to everything you want to watch at the click of a button.

4. Best Budget TV: Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV

Pros

Built-in voice command capability

Incorporates Dolby Vision

Great price

Cons

Panel uniformity is poor

Cannot be mounted to the wall

An affordable 55-inch TV with many of the smart features we’ve come to expect from television brands, this Hisense model doesn’t disappoint. With fantastic picture quality provided by Dolby Vision HDR, you can make the most of all the apps on the TV’s Vidaa 5.0 streaming platform. It also includes six picture pre-set modes, like Cinema Day and Cinema Night, for the discerning viewer. Built for entertaining, the television offers a lot of tech for a decent price.

5. Best for Gaming: TCL 6-Series 4K UHD Roku TV

Pros

Bright, vivid HDR and excellent QLED

Roku TV offers huge app selection

Great gaming performance

Improved remote

Cons

Audio is a little weak

Expensive

No warranty

TCL’s 6 Series is its best so far. Combining stunning 4K HDR with mini-LED technology, it produces greater brightness and contrast, with a full palette of rich colours. This TV is the world’s first to feature THX Certified Game Mode – a preset built in to ensure fast responsiveness and the smooth gaming experience that serious gamers expect. Those who aren’t into gaming won’t be disappointed either – Roku TV provides access to thousands of streaming channels, and its intuitive, easy-to-use navigation, along with the TV’s many other incredible features make it worth the price tag.

