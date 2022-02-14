Catching up on your favourite TV show on the laptop again? Small screens may be convenient but they sure do put a damper on the viewing experience. We sometimes forget that the smart television in our living rooms can just as easily turn on Netflix, YouTube and everything else on our phones. And the popular 65-inch – which is five times larger than your average laptop screen – is far more affordable than you think! We picked out the best 65-inch televisions on the market via Amazon and evaluated them based on reviews and features. All you have to do is hit the purchase button.

Most of our picks come with a free installation service by Amazon, too. Get your brand new television delivered to you tomorrow, only if you’re a Prime member.

1. Best Overall: Sony 65 Inch BRAVIA X80AJ, 2021

Pros

Apple AirPlay compatible

Automatic brightness sensor

Access to Google TV, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube

Gives you more frames per second (FPS)

Cons

Comes without a wall mounting bracket

Who is it for?

Do you prefer video playbacks that run as smooth as butter? Then you’re a fan of high frame rates, which make onscreen movement so realistic, it feels like you’re watching a sports match from the bleachers, not through a TV screen. Sony’s 65-inch employs a feature called Motionflow XR that inserts extra frames in each second of a movie or TV show for lifelike clarity.

And with an OK Google voice function, you can’t get a TV smarter than this. Tell your TV what you’re looking for instead of reaching out for the remote. But don’t be so quick to put away the remote controller – it allows you to control all your connected devices, no matter if that’s your X-Box or cable receiver.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh199, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh332, or two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh424.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh266.58 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Gaming: SAMSUNG 65 Inch Curved Smart TV, 2020

Pros

Curved TV screen for gaming

Ambient Mode for displaying pictures when not in use

Access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, internet browser

Cons

Curved screens are not ideal for families

Comes without a wall mounting bracket

Who is it for?

Gamers – this one’s for you. Curved smart televisions drew curious eyes for good reason. Sitting right at the centre, you will see deeper colours, better contrast and miss nothing. Why? Because it covers your peripheral vision, mimicking our curved eyeballs.

And gamers don’t have to watch their screens lag with Samsung’s Game Enhancer feature. All you have to do is turn on the mode in the settings and the TV will optimise the graphics for a smooth playing experience.

Only obvious disadvantage is that people sitting at the edge of the sofa will end up with a distorted view. This might make the curved screen a poor choice for family movie nights.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, or two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh223.75 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best for Sound: Xiaomi ELA4457RU Mi 4S 65 Inch UHD Smart TV, 2020

Pros

Four Dolby speakers

Access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, internet browser

Has a headphone jack port

Cons

Might experience lagging Chromecast

Comes without a wall mounting bracket

Who is it for?

If audio quality is a deal breaker for you, then Xiaomi four-speaker TV will not disappoint. Throw in crystal clear definition and over a billion colours, and you get a theatre experience. With more than 15 applications on Android TV, you will never run out of things to watch. Its remote control is no ordinary device, either. Give it commands to do all your bidding, for those days when even pressing buttons seems like a chore.

Some reviewers do find it difficult to get the Chromecast working, however. This means you might face problems playing videos from your phone.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, or two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh191.58 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best for Watching Movies: LG OLED65C1PUB C1 Series 65" 4K Smart OLED TV, 2021

Pros

OLED (organic LED) TV, so consumes less energy

Built-in Alexa

Automatic sound and picture adjustment

Access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Spotify

Cons

Expensive

Who is it for?

Yes, this is pricier than the rest of the televisions on our list, but it’s all worth it for the picture quality. Unlike LED TVs, an OLED screen is made up of pixels that light up individually, instead of relying on a backlight. All the greys you see when the screen is supposed to be pitch black is because you own a TV with LED technology. None of that is going to happen with your LG OLED 65-inch, which guarantees perfect black.

Another added advantage of self-lit pixels is that the TV will consume less energy, and Dolby Vision IQ automatically adjusts the video to the brightness in your room. Cinephiles, upgrade your movie nights with this investment.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh536.75 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best for Personalised Experience: Panasonic 4K HDR UHD Smart 65" TV, 2020

Pros

Borderless video frame

Bluetooth audio link

Automatically up-scales picture quality

Access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Android TV, Shahid VIP, internet browser

Cons

Comes without a wall mounting bracket

Who is it for?

Are you constantly lowering the volume because someone in the house is sleeping? Families can now watch the television at any time of the day without tiptoeing around sleeping children. Panasonic’s 65-inch lets you pair your wireless headphones and speakers to its Bluetooth feature, so that the audio only plays for you and no one else.

The TV brings you all the conveniences of a typical smart television, from 4k internet video streaming to voice assist function. Besides the usual VOD applications, you even get to enjoy a library of Arabic-language movies and shows through Shahid VIP.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, or two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh229.08 for 12 months with select banks.