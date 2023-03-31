Curved, flat or ultra-wide - which monitor is the best for your gaming rig? If PCs are the brain of your setup, gaming monitors are the eyes, and every gamer understands the value of spectacular visuals. Imagine scaling the colourful worlds of Horizon or The Witcher on an underwhelming panel that doesn't do your pricey graphics card justice. We took down pointers from a gaming expert to help you find the perfect half for your PC unit .

Is a gaming monitor worth buying?

Our regular office desktops can't handle heavy graphics quite like a monitor built for gaming. "The main differences would lie in the colour accuracy and the refresh rate," said Lidel Basagre, a product specialist and PC build team leader at Gear-Up in Dubai, where gamers get their PCs and peripherals customised.

Picture playing a first-person shooter (FPS) title like Valorant and not getting a hit in time, all because your cursor was jerky. A high refresh rate of at least 144Hz smoothes out any sticky movement. Introduce fluidity to the gameplay with a supportive screen.

Speaking of a supportive screen, it is imperative that your monitor's specs match that of your PC. If you own a basic monitor plugged into the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics unit, the display can only do so much and vice versa.

Basagre said: "Some people conduct a lot of research on which model to buy, but they overlook if the specs match their machines. You can't just buy a 4K monitor and expect 4K gaming, if your PC isn't capable of handling these resolutions."

For reference, an RTX 40-series GPU (graphics processing unit) is better suited for a 4K monitor with refresh rates 144Hz or higher. The RTX 30 series should do well with a 2K resolution.

Which gaming monitor is the best for me?

OLED gaming monitors are the priciest, much like their TV counterparts. Image Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions

Once you have the compatible specs nailed, consider other features, like the panel type. First, you'll want an anti-glare screen, says Basarge. The many RGB gaming lights in your room are going to bounce off your display and obstruct your view. A surface treatment prevents this.

There are various panel types in the market - VA (vertical alignment), IPS (in-plane switching) and OLED (organic light-emitting diodes). A VA panel might not be as fast and colour-accurate as an IPS, but it surprisingly has great contrast. The deepest blacks can only be found in expensive OLED screens, where individual pixels emit their own light.

Looking at the trends, you might be tempted to invest in a curved monitor, too. These screens close in on the edges to match the curvature of your eye, drawing the gamer into the heart of the action. According to Basagre, a curved gaming monitor is best for those who play flight and driving simulator video games.

Check out which monitor fits your gaming needs the best below, with brand recommendations from our expert. We've only picked the best-rated products, after scouring the reviews on Amazon. Get more savings with a Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Pros

Curved 34-inch display

144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time - great for FPS games

Refresh rate can be overclocked or changed to 160Hz

FreeSync and G-Sync compatible

Matte anti-glare screen cover

Cons

No USB-C port

Neither 4K nor 2K, this ultra-wide HD monitor enjoys a sweet spot with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. A curved screen means the 21:9 aspect ratio increases your field of view. Reviews with the RTX 4090 GPUs can't stop raving about the display quality, but do find that it can take up considerable desk space. The refresh rate stands at 144Hz, with one millisecond of response time, so you experience minimal motion blur in competitive gaming. Its Nano IPS panel supports up to 1.07 billion colours that stay true no matter what the viewing angle. This LG monitor carries screen-tearing technologies by both Nvidia and AMD. Gamers have had success with linking this to their PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, and PC FPS gamers claim their aim has improved by leaps. Buyers also add that it's a great option for replacing dual screens when working.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh267.37 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Refresh Rate: Dell Alienware Gaming Monitor AW2720HFA, 27-Inch

Pros

Impressive 240Hz refresh rate, with 1ms response time

Customisable RGB backlighting

Monitor stand swivels, tilts and pivots screen

Comes with HDMI and DisplayPort cables

Cons

No built-in speakers

Snag an Alienware monitor without breaking the bank. Basagre tells us that price-conscious gamers prefer a 27-inch display, at the least. This Dell model delivers a native 240Hz refresh rate and one-millisecond response time, thanks to the 1080p full high definition (FHD) resolution. If you can sacrifice the pixel depth, you'll enjoy precision in shooter games. Beginners who are just starting out on their gaming rig journey say the monitor is sufficient for their needs. Still, many marvel at the colours they're getting out of an FHD IPS panel. There's AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, too. Since it's an Alienware monitor, expect stunning custom AlienFX lighting on the back of the futuristic monitor. The included stand is height adjustable, but wins for its ergonomic tilt, pivot and swivel abilities for the best viewing experience. Those who run it on RTX 30 series leave five stars, too.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh244.99 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171 and two years for Dh282.

3. Best 4K Monitor: Samsung 28-Inch Odyssey G70A Gaming Computer Monitor

Pros

4K UHD display

Monitor stand tilts, pivots and swivels screen

LED backlighting for gaming ambience

Has the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports for heavier console games

Cons

DisplayPort connection is unstable, per reviews

How about a 28-inch that delivers 4K resolution? Boasting a futuristic design, the Samsung Odyssey G70A comes with a wide-viewing IPS panel. Its Ultra HD display is four times the sharpness of a 1080p monitor. Despite a high resolution, you're still getting a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and one-millisecond response time. Like with our previous picks, the G70A supports both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium to accommodate gamers with AMD or Nvidia graphics. The screen tilts, pivots to 90 degrees and swivels however you want it to, and the stand also has a lighting fixture at the back. This colour core is always in sync with the action on your screen, casting an everchanging soft glow. Reviews say the picture quality is excellent for an IPS panel. Thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port, many console gamers use the monitor to run their heavier 4K/120fps Xbox and PS titles.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh250.01 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh199 and two years for Dh329.

4. Best Budget: ViewSonic 2K Gaming Monitor IPS Panel

Pros

144Hz refresh rate on a 2K screen

FreeSync Premium support

1ms response time

Thin, nearly bezel-less frame

Cons

Monitor stand only tilts screen

Speakers are just passable, say reviews

A mid-range 2K gaming monitor, the ViewSonic 27-inch quad HD screen offers a bit of everything for a fuss-free session. There's the 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium support and an anti-glare treatment for no distracting reflections. Another sweet bonus is the built-in stereo speakers that let you take a break from headsets. Reviewers attest to these specs, though they say the monitor stand leaves more to be desired, since it only has restricted tilt. Still, they call it a steal for the price - you'll find HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort inputs.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh69 and two years for Dh113.

5. Best for Console Gaming: Benq Mobiuz 32-Inch 2K QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Pros

Anti-glare curved screen

Compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X 120Hz gaming

Dual speakers with woofer

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support

Comes with a remote controller

Cons

Some reviewers complain of light leakage at the edges

A mid-range alternative for the LG UltraGear curved screen is this BenQ Mobiuz 32-inch curved gaming monitor. Run your flight simulators on the 2K resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. Though it's a VA panel, it can give your TV a run for its money. Reviewers have picked this up mainly for their gaming consoles, like PS5 and Xbox Series X - they're impressed with the sound quality of the built-in dual speakers and woofer, and 400 nits brightness with HDR. You're getting access to two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 input for plugging in different media. They also love the addition of a remote controller to tweak settings from a distance, and note that there's a lot of scope for customisation in the settings.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh137.54 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh97 and two years for Dh160.