In the highs of summer, when the air conditioner is routinely turned on, an electric fan can lighten what otherwise would be a hefty electricity bill. Today's fans blend into the decor of your house, so it's not even a question of whether these units will disrupt your home's interiors. Economical, portable and cooling, fans are available in various shapes and sizes. Perhaps you want a desk fan to keep you cool as you work, or a bladeless fan for a home with curious pets and children around.

We've rounded up the best options for you below, but before we jump into the pros and cons, let's hear from our home appliance expert on fans. The user should know that, ultimately, a fan does not effect a drop in the room temperature, like a portable air conditioner would, for instance. So, how are fans a good cooling alternative?

Shahzaman Rafik Siddiqui, the owner of Novafix Electronics and Equipment Repairing in Dubai and a former engineer with Singaporean technology company Dyson, says fans move extra wind in the air. They displace the warmer air around us with a fresh gust of wind as they run, making us cooler in the process. The absence of a dedicated compressor means it costs less to run a fan than an AC.

Some bladeless fans purify the air as well as emit a cool breeze. Image Credit: Unsplash/Annie Spratt

Bigger fans move more air, thus, size matters when it comes to picking a fan for a room. Siddiqui tells us that a fan's power indicators are the number of blades and the revolutions per minute (RPM). "Always go for more blades in a fan, if you can. A five-blade fan will move more quantity of air than three. And, a motor with a higher RPM will also be quieter, last longer and perform better, since low RPM blades have to meet with more friction against the air," he explained.

Cooling is determined by how thin of an airflow your fan can produce. This is where the pricier, bladeless fans could appeal to a large number of users. "Bladeless fans have a propeller inside the base that sucks in air and throws it out. Some bladeless fans of brands purify the room by capturing dust and other particles using air filters. They're also child-friendly as the blades are hidden," said Siddiqui.

But, most importantly, bladeless fans "give out the thinnest properties of air", so it's going to feel cooler, even though fans don't have any cooling mechanism. Other form factors include tower fans, which are slim, vertical units with a small footprint. They're great for targeted airflow and a less obtrusive cooling option for any limited space.

1. Best Overall: Black+Decker 2-in-1 High Velocity Fan

Pros

Large fan at 20 inches

Five blades move a lot of air

Wall-mountable

Three speed settings and a seven-hour sleep timer

Comes with a remote controller

Cons

No oscillation

Black and Decker is a solid choice, says Siddiqui, if you're looking into conventional blade fans. This two-in-one high-velocity fan moves air using five powerful blades, equipped with a 70-watt copper motor. You can place the large 20-inch unit on any flat surface or mount it on the wall of a garage, living room and home gym. It comes with a remote controller, so turning the fan on is as easy as switching on the AC. Choose from three speed settings and set the timer on when sleeping for up to seven hours. Our only qualm is that where most fans would oscillate from side to side on their own, the Black and Decker unit only tilts 180 degrees. Reviews point out how stable it is on its base, even when running on turbo mode. It's the summer purchase for many buyers, who say the fan helps them stay cool on warm nights. Some find its higher speeds noisy, while others set it up in the bedroom without a hitch.

2. Best Bladeless Fan: Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09

Pros

Great for removing odours, allergens and dust from the air

Projects cool purified air

Voice control feature

Comes with a magnetic remote that's stored on top of the unit

Catalytic filter doesn't need replacing

Cons

HEPA and carbon filters have to be replaced

Not a dedicated cooling fan

Resembling more an abstract decor and less a fan, the Dyson Purifier Cool fan beats the summer heat and cleans the air in your room. The HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) H13 and activated carbon filters in the base of this bladeless fan capture particles as small as 0.1 microns, along with any odour. In cooling mode, it draws in air to expel an uninterrupted powerful stream of purified airflow to cool you. If you just want the purifier when the air conditioner is running, for instance, the diffused mode diverts the airflow through the back. At this premium price, expect voice control, a magnetised remote controller, app control with complex scheduling and a 350-degree oscillating base. Compared to the Black and Decker, this one-metre-tall fan is only a kilogram heavier. Reviewers compare the airflow to a cool breeze, which is gentler and quieter than the projection of a blade fan. But, it's worthwhile to factor in the future costs of filter replacements.

3. Best Floor Fan: Vornado 660 Large

Pros

Quiet but powerful performance

Can move air up to 30 metres ahead

Four speed settings

90-degree tilting head

Cons

Needs a voltage converter in the UAE

Doesn't oscillate

Air circulators by the American manufacturer Vornado earn thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, and it's due to their signature vortex design. This large Vornado 660 fan moves about 30 metres of air across four speed settings, a throw far enough to cover an entire room. Despite having three blades, the 660 is engineered carefully to perform as one of the best floor fans - from wide contoured blades to a duct that sculpts the airflow. The result is cooling air circulation felt throughout the room. Those who live in studio flats say it's powerful enough to keep the air moving and cool them at night. Even at the lowest speed, reviewers add, the 660 does its job more than well without being noisy. They've come back to buy one for each portion of the house. As for upkeep, the fan is fairly simple to disassemble and wipe clean.

4. Best Tower Fan: Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan

Pros

Slim and space-saving

Three speed settings

Oscillates

Timer of up to 7.5 hours

Cons

Needs a voltage converter in the UAE

Can be loud on higher speeds

Lasko's tower fan has a bit of curvature that allows the unit to oscillate, despite being stationary. Its slim body tucks into any corner of the house, measuring one metre tall and weighing a solid 6.8kg. Thanks to its height, the fan works best in spaces that need both vertical and horizontal cooling, like the living room or the home office. You can set a timer of up to 7.5 hours and adjust the speed across three levels. In night mode, the fan becomes quieter, decreases its fan speed and dims its control panel. Like our Dyson pick, the remote controller can be stored in the fan. Reviewers prefer to set up their Lasko fan in active areas of the house, since higher speeds can be loud for the bedroom. Luckily, the lowest speed is enough to keep the AC off, they add.

5. Best Budget: Midea Pedestal Stand Fan

Pros

Tilts, oscillates and is height-adjustable

Five-blade fan

LED display with remote controller

Quiet operation

Cons

Can be complicated to assemble

If you're looking for a temporary solution, opt for budget-friendly pedestal fans. This five-blade standing unit by Midea is still contemporary in its looks and function, coming with an LED display and a remote controller. There are few directional limitations - the 16-inch head tilts, oscillates side-to-side and has a height-adjustable neck. So, it doesn't matter if you're working at a high tabletop or lounging on the sofa, the fan will match your height. Plus, you get to pick from three speed levels, including a quiet performance for the night. Repeat buyers purchase several units to dress their rooms, which has helped them forgo the AC for months at a time in Dubai. They find it stable and commend the wide, silent airflow.