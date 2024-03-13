Not quite as big as laptops, and not quite as small as phones, tablets are just right for conquering your daily tasks.

These mini-computers, equipped with several features, are usually travel-friendly, and something you can easily carry around in your bag. They serve the purpose of checking emails, gaming, and of course, binge-watching movies and shows from websites like Netflix and YouTube. So, if you're looking for an affordable device that can handle most tasks without the muscle and heftier price tag of a laptop, a tablet might be your perfect choice. However, don't grab the first one you see: Pick the one that is suited to your needs and doesn't burn a hole in your pocket.

To help us decode specifications and features in budget laptops, we spoke with Nick Jason, a Dubai-based IT professional, tech expert and gamer. Scroll below to read his advice, as she shares top tips on what exactly you need to look for, when purchasing a tablet.

Based on our expert's advice, and top-rated reviews, we curated a list of the best budget laptops that are priced below Dh1,500. Pick one with Prime membership to bring the device home as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Lenovo M10 Plus

Pros

Stellar display

Solid build

Competitive price

Cons

Bloatware

Middling camera performance, according to reviews

With a compelling combination of an excellent display and smooth performance, the Lenovo M10 Plus makes for a more than satisfactory purchase. With a micro-SD for expandable storage, a battery of 7,700 mH, and several USB ports, the Lenovo M10 has garnered several thumbs-up from Amazon reviewers. The base configuration comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with configurations available up to 4GB and 128GB, respectively, according to Jason. The speakers are Dolby Atmos-tuned and produce a rich sound, according to reviews. The display also sports a spacious 10.6-inch 15:9 IPS (in-plane switching) panel. The video is touted to be impeccable at 2K, and the colours are saturated, with good contrast. However, the software drawback is its bloatware and the camera’s performance is middling. The depth effect of the portrait mode is comparatively minimal, as compared to the front camera, some reviewers note.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh57, and two-year damage protection and one-year extended warranty for Dh121.

2. Best for Storage: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Pros

Premium build quality

S Pen said to be the best feature, according to reviews

Solid performance for the price

Cons

Lacks integrated keyboard features

Can be sluggish in use

According to our expert, this sleek, lightweight tablet emerged as a sharp alternative to Apple's iPad domination. Even if it doesn't have all the features that the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 has, it is considered to be quite a popular choice. With storage ranging from 64GB to 128GB, it has a battery of 7,040mAh. The Samsung Galaxy Tab6 Lite includes the S Pen, which makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalise photos and videos, all without needing to charge. One Amazon reviewer notes: “The S-Pen is in a class of its own; it feels incredibly natural and smooth to use. I wouldn't call it quite like paper, since there is a very small input lag. However, it is still a joy to use.” The tablet is also equipped with a USB-C port and you can sync it up with multiple devices. The screen quality is decent for an LCD and is quite bright and easy to view, even when you’re outdoors. However, the colours can be rather washed out, as compared to displays on other devices, and the low resolution during gaming is distinctly visible. Some reviews have labeled the Tab6 Lite's performance itself as middling, as there are issues with navigation speed, and there’s a slight delay when swiping between menus. But if you're looking for a budget tablet for light productivity tasks, you likely won't face any issues with this device.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh57, and two-year damage protection and one-year extended warranty for Dh121.

3. Best for Streaming: Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

Pros

Good speakers

Commendable battery life

Child account controls

Cons

No audio jack

Not ideal for gamers

For those who just want to binge on Netflix and YouTube for hours, this is a fantastic multimedia tablet for you, according to Jason, despite it being the priciest device on our list. The Lenovo Tab P11 has commendable speakers and a promising battery life. It’s a solid choice for both entertainment and work, and you won’t have much to complain about in terms of form factor, owing to its snazzy cover and keyboard. Parents can also rest easy as this device is equipped with several controls to monitor or shut down apps and services that children have access to. However, while it is great for streaming options, gamers in the reviews say they often struggle with loading multiple apps, since it prompts a restart. The stylus is a plus, as it makes note-taking and drawing a breeze. The tablet has a single USB-C port and the screen features a 1200 x 2000 resolution. Do note that it's easy to fill up the 128GB storage, so you might have to spend on an expansion card.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh86, and two-year damage protection and one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

4. Best for Multitasking: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Pros

Sharp and detailed display

1TB expandable storage

Excels at multitasking

Premium feel

Cons

Software crashes at low battery

Long charging time

Samsung's affordable tablet has received a thumbs-up from most reviewers. The LCD panel makes the vibrant colours pop, and the sharp details are vivid and clear. Moreover, the split-screen makes it a productivity tablet, too. However, the performance is impacted by hardware and limited battery life, as compared to other premium Samsung tablets. Still, as the reviews say, it handles all the basics really well. With its 10.5-inch LCD panel, the Samsung Tab A8 is a great option for those who want to watch films on a portable device. Owing to its design, the Tab A8 has a sleek and premium feel to it. The octa-core processor, coupled with just 3GB/4GB of RAM, depending on the storage option you choose, handles multitasking efficiently. The split-screen and pop-out mode emerges for certain apps so you can have multiple screens up at once. It has 5MP and 8MP front cameras, with expandable memory up to 1TB.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh86, and two-year damage protection and one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

5. Best for Gamers: Redmi Pad SE

Pros

Large and smooth display

Long battery life

Sleek design

Cons

Dated processor

Wi-Fi model

Limited storage

Jason describes the Redmi Pad SE as a device that strikes a balance between functionality and elegance. Equipped with a substantial 8,000mAh battery, you can spend a lot of time on the tablet, whether you're streaming movies, browsing the web, or playing games. Moreover, the 11-inch 90Hz LCD panel delivers a smooth and immersive viewing experience, perfect for watching videos or playing casual games. The display is encased in a sleek aluminum unibody, which provides the tablet with a premium and modern look and feel. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor is not the best, but can still handle everyday tasks and light gaming.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh57, and two-year damage protection and one-year extended warranty for Dh121.

What to consider when buying tablets

If you're looking at buying affordable tablets, Jason stands by the rule, "you get what you pay for". According to your personality and needs, you have to decide what you require out of a tablet. For instance, if you're a gamer and decide to invest in a Lenovo P11, you're in for a disappointment, he says. Some of the most affordable tablets lie in the range of Dh700 to Dh2000, so it's important to pick wisely, based on your priorities and preferences.

But when you search for a tablet on Amazon, you're faced with pages of options. No doubt, the variation and choices are overwhelming, says Jason. For starters, when buying a tablet, first consider several questions: How much should you spend on a tablet? What is the size of the tablet? What is the display like? How long is the battery life? How much storage space do you need?

Jason breaks it down further:

Display: As the tablet's display is the main interface, this plays a crucial role in your purchase. You need to assess the size, resolution and angles, brightness and coating before making a decision. The brightness plays a role, if the tablet will be used indoors frequently. You'll also need to check the coating, so that it doesn't scratch easily and is easy to clean.

Operating System: Each operating system (OS) has its drawbacks. You'll need to see which OS suits your needs. For instance, if you want something like a traditional PC, opt for Windows. If you want a platform that serves better at multi-tasking, then Android serves well.

Connectivity and networking: As tablets are mini-computers on the go, their ability to connect to the internet is crucial. There are two ways to do this: Wi-Fi and cellular. Wi-Fi is a default in all tablets, Jason says. However, cellular is a lot more tricky, and you need to consider coverage, contract rates, and if it is compatible with cellular networks.

Battery life: Are you a gamer? If so, you'll likely need to expect a shorter battery life than what is advertised on the device. Video streaming tends to draw more power than simple web-browsing.

Storage space: Usually, tablets have between 8GB and 64GB of space, which is much lesser, compared to laptops. If you only need the tablet to browse the web, stream videos and read books, storage space isn't crucial. However, if you want to store HD games, you would need something with higher storage. This way, you won't have to shuffle data between your devices.