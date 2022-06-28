You rummage through the bag, pat down your pockets, but it’s not there. Wallets and keys have a tendency to go missing, and there is little chance of locating them right away. This is unless you have a Bluetooth tracker attached to your items, which become traceable as soon as you set off the ringer.

Bluetooth trackers are small, lightweight gadgets that use Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) radio to spot a paired device and its location, within a short range. Most of these trackers resemble key fobs and have a built-in loop for a keyring to pass through, but they can also be built as slim as two credit cards. Some devices even stick on to items like TV remote controllers.

1. Best Overall: Tile Mate Essentials (2022), 4-Pack

Pros

Compatible with both Android and iOS devices

Attaches to a variety of items

Battery lasts for up to three years

Find your phone feature

Cons

Batteries for some Tiles are not replaceable

Most features are locked for Premium members

Tile’s four-pack combo works for a variety of essential items, whether it’s the wallet, house keys or the case for your glasses. In this value bundle, there are two Mate trackers with hanging loops, a Slim tracker for card holders and an adhesive Sticker tracker. Locate your lost belongings within a 76-metre range, and in the event you’re out of the Bluetooth range, the Tile app tells you where the item was last seen. Can’t find your phone, instead? No worries. Press the button twice on your Tile to set off a ringer on your misplaced smartphone. Plus, if someone finds your tagged item, they can scan the QR code on the back of the tracker to reach you.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

2. Best for iPhone Users: New Apple AirTag, 4-Pack

Pros

Replaceable battery of one year

Trigger audio from app to locate items

See the distance and the direction to the AirTag

Only weighs 11 grams each

Cons

Works with iPhone 6S or later models, and iPad 5th generation or later models

Precision Finding feature works with iPhone 11 or later models

Exclusively designed for those who own an Apple ecosystem, the Apple AirTag is a coin-shaped tracker that instantly connects with your iPhone, iPad and even your Apple Watch. This Bluetooth tracker is your best bet at locating important belongings as an iOS user. Manage the AirTags via the Find My app, from where you can ‘ping’ the tracker to play a sound to locate it. If you own an iPhone 11 or its later models (up to iPhone 13 Pro), Apple gives you the directions and the distance to the tracker, thanks to its Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology.

3. Best for Samsung Users: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, 2-Pack

Pros

Bluetooth range of 120 metres

Loud ringer with adjustable volume

Compatible with Android 8 or higher devices

Durable quality

Smart home integration

Cons

Tracking pets outdoors can get tricky

Most features are Galaxy device compatible

Samsung smartphone users get to enjoy quick, seamless compatibility with the Galaxy SmartTag. With an excellent Bluetooth range of up to 120 metres, the tracker rings once you trigger the alarm on your phone. The SmartThings app keeps tabs on your tagged items, logging their location history to help you jog your memory and retrace your steps. Reviewers say they’ve even used the button on the tag to control their integrated smart lights at home, or other smart devices, such as switching on a Samsung smart TV. Although the SmartTag is advertised as pet-friendly, the gadget can get heavy on the collars and works best indoors as a pet tracker.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

4. Best for Keys: Tile Pro (2022), 4-Pack

Pros

Loudest Tile tracker yet

Bluetooth range of 120 metres

Replaceable battery

Phone finder

Cons

Battery lasts for one year

The upgraded Tile Pro brings the Bluetooth range of a Tile tracker to 120 metres. While Mate operates on a non-replaceable three-year battery, the Pro version lets you add life to the existing tracker when the power runs out. It’s even louder than the previous model, so set off the ringer within the pickup range and hear the tracker call to you from the nooks and crannies of the house. Most reviewers have tagged the Tile Pro to their keys and travel luggage, since it has quite the volume and better range.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

5. Best Budget: Cube Pro Key Finder

Pros

Works as a selfie remote

Locates phone

Rings at 101 decibels

Comes with a spare battery and keyring

Cons

Not waterproof, according to reviews

Risky investment due to spotty connection

Cube Pro doesn’t look any different from a metallic keychain, when attached to your backpack, keys or water bottle. It has a shorter Bluetooth range of 200 feet (60.9 metres) and weighs slightly heavier at 14 grams than most trackers. Although it falls short of more expensive locators, Cube Pro has a loud ringer that chalks up to 101 decibels, which is as noisy as a construction site. The tracker also locates your paired phone. Check the last seen location, if out of range, on the Cube Tracker app.