People stand across the road from one of the targeted mosques in Christchurch. Image Credit: AP

Manama: One of the two Saudis injured in the terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand has died.

“The Saudi embassy in Wellington mourns the death of Saudi citizen Mohsen Mohammad Al Harbi,” the diplomatic mission posted on its Twitter account early on Saturday.

His death takes the total of fatalities in the worst massacre in New Zealand’s modern history to 50.

The victims were killed as they were at two mosques, four kilometres apart in Christchurch, to perform the Friday prayers.

The second Saudi injured Aseel Al Ansari said he had been shot in the leg under the knee and that he survived the attack by fleeing afterwards and hiding in a house near the mosque.

“The house owner later took me to hospital where I am waiting for the doctors’ final decision regarding my wound,” he said.

King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud posted on his Twitter account that the heinous massacre of the worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand is an act of terror that underlines the responsibility of the international community to confront the rhetoric of hatred and terrorism that is not recognised by religions, or the values of coexistence among peoples.