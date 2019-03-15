New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks on live television following fatal shootings at two mosques in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Image Credit: REUTERS

Jacinda Ardern addressed the public after the shootings

She was praised for her clarity and empathy

She described it as a "terrorist attack"

Dubai: Today, after an attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand shook the country and the world, the nation’s Prime Minister won hearts for her public address.

Jacinda Ardern has currently addressed the public twice after the attacks. Social media users praised the empathy and clarity in the premier’s speech.

People also appreciated Ardern’s transparent approach to providing information about the incident to the masses.

Post tragedy, Ardern has continued to deliver a message of inclusivity to the public, constantly highlighting the place immigrants and Muslims have in New Zealand.

She, @jacindaardern, tweeted: “What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us.”

Soon after her address, #TheyAreUs trended on Twitter.

Twitter user Heather Tyler, @TravelTaster, thought that Ardern’s comment reflected the nation’s ideals: “NZ [New Zealand] PM [Prime Minister] Jacinda Ardern has emphasised our country’s inclusivity and tolerant diversity. #NewZealandMosqueShooting #ChristchurchMosque”

Tweep @rumiesque thought that Ardern’s approach to the incident is an example for everyone to learn from: “This is how leaders of nations bring their people together and [provide] a semblance of calm in times of unprecedented horrific incidents. Something we can learn from.”

Similarly, Twitter user @Zoya_o1 highlighted that other world leaders can follow her example: “Jacinda Ardern is showing real leadership; some of our other world leaders could learn from her. #Christchurch”

Tweep Sarah Kenchington, @sckenchington appreciated Ardern’s demeanour during the press conferences: “I may not entirely agree with Jacinda Ardern politically - but this is a leader. This is what a leader sounds like. Just as when Grace Millane went missing in December, I am in awe of how calm, in control, and steadfast this woman is …”

User @CJDragonXI tweeted similar remarks: “Thoroughly impressed by Jacinda Ardern during that press conference. Calm demeanour. Measured in her words to the media. During a time when her country has been shaken to its core, she stands strong in front of the world. #Christchurch”

Terrorist attack

Many appreciated that Ardern described the incident as a “terrorist attack”.

During a press conference, she said: “This is clear that this [the attack] can now only be described as a terrorist attack.”

“An act of extreme violence,” Ardern later added.

Taking to Twitter, user @imrosemciver posted: “Thank God our leader @jacindaardern has the intelligence to call this tragedy what it was, an act of terrorism.”

On the same sentiment, tweep Behzad Qureshi, @imbehzadqureshi, wrote: “The courage and honesty this woman has is unmatchable at the moment. Thank you for standing with the Muslim community. #Christchurch #NewZealandShooting”

Speaking about the terrorists, the Prime Minister said, “These are people who I would describe as having extremist views that have absolutely no place in New Zealand and no place in the world”

The premier also took the opportunity to reassure those who are part of New Zealand and spoke about country’s image. “This is a place where people should feel secure and will feel secure. I’m not going to let this change New Zealand’s profile, none of us should.”