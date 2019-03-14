At least 50 people were killed and 20 seriously wounded in terror attack

They are mothers, fathers, grandparents, teenagers, kids. They are said to have originated from Jordan, Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India, among others.

The victims of a terror attack on two Christchurch mosques range in age from three to 77 and include at least four women, according to a list being circulated by families of the deceased.

Full details of who died in the attack have yet to be confirmed publicly by authorities and the list is not complete, but it documents the international scale of the tragedy — with people hailing from across the Muslim world and members of two generations of the same family killed.

The document provides the names of 44 men and four women, and so is missing the identies of two of the 50 victims confirmed as dead by police.

They are either dead or reported missing following the horrific attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

Following are the victims reported killed or missing in the terror attacks at two mosques:

Mucad Ibrahim, 3

The family of one three-year-old boy, Mucad Ibrahim, say have not seen him since the shooting. They have not found him at hospitals treating the injured.

His brother, Abdi Ibrahim, told local media they believed Mucad was dead. He said Mucad was "energetic, playful and liked to smile and laugh a lot".

Police have confirmed only that at least one child was killed and many were injured. None has been named. Cashmere High School in Christchurch has confirmed that two of its current students and one graduate are missing. Another student is in hospital.

Mohammad Imran Khan

A handwritten cardboard sign outside Mohammad Imran Khan's restaurant, the Indian Grill in Christchurch, on Sunday said simply "CLOSED". A handful of pink flowers laid nearby.

The owner of the convenience store next door, JB's Discounter, Jaiman Patel, 31, said he helped the staff with the keys after the terrorist attack that claimed Khan's life.

"He's a really good guy. I tried to help him out with the setup and everything," Patel said. "We also put the key out for them when the terrorists come, and sorted it out for him."

Khan had a son who was 10 or 11, Patel said. The two were business neighbours who helped each other out when needed, he said.

"We are helping each other. It's so sad."

Sayyad Milne, 14

Sayyad Milne wanted to be a footballer when he grew up. Milne was described as a good-natured, kind teenager. The high school student was at the Al Noor mosque for Friday prayers when the attack started, his half-sister, Brydie Henry, told the Stuff media outlet.

Sayyad was last seen "lying on the floor of the bloody mosque, bleeding from his lower body," she said her father told her.

On Friday he was at the Al Noor mosque with his mother. His father told New Zealand media on Saturday: "I haven't heard officially yet that he's actually passed but I know he has because he was seen. I remember him as my baby who I nearly lost when he was born.... A brave little soldier. It's so hard... to see him just gunned down by someone who didn't care about anyone or anything. I know where he is. I know he's at peace."

"He's a regular, typical, Kiwi kid," she said.

Sayyad's mother, Noraini, was also in the mosque and managed to escape, Henry said. The teenager has two other siblings, 15-year-old twins Shuayb and Cahaya.

"They're all at home just waiting. They're just waiting and they don't know what to do," Henry told the news site.

Junaid Mortara, 35

Javed Dadabhai is mourning for his gentle cousin, 35-year-old Junaid Mortara, believed to have died in the first mosque attack.

His cousin was the breadwinner of the family, supporting his mother, his wife and their three children, ages 1 to 5. Mortara had inherited his father's convenience store, which was covered in flowers on Saturday.

Mortara was an avid cricket fan, and would always send a sparring text with relatives over cricket matches when Canterbury faced Auckland.

Farhaj Ahsan, 30

The software engineer moved to New Zealand six years ago from the city of Hyderabad in India, where his parents still live, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

"We received the disturbing news," Ahsan's father, Mohammed Sayeeduddin told the newspaper Saturday. Friends and family had been trying to reach Ahsan since the attack.

Ahsan was married and had a 3-year-old daughter and infant son.

Abdullahi Dirie, 4

Four of Adan Ibrahin Dirie's five children managed to escape Friday's attacks, but the youngest, Abdullahi, was killed, his uncle, Abdulrahman Hashi, 60, a preacher at Dar Al Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis, told the New Zealand Herald.

Dirie also suffered gunshot wounds and was hospitalised. The family fled Somalia in the mid-1990s as refugees and resettled in New Zealand.

"You cannot imagine how I feel," Hashi said.

He added: "He was the youngest in the family. This is a problem of extremism. Some people think the Muslims in their country are part of that, but these are innocent people."

Ali Elmadani

Elmadani and his wife immigrated from the United Arab Emirates in 1998. The retired Christchurch engineer always told his children to be strong and patient, so that's what they are trying to do after the tragedy, his daughter, Maha Elmadani, told Stuff.

"He considered New Zealand home and never thought something like this would happen here," she said.

She said her mother "is staying as strong as possible. My younger brother isn't doing too well with the news."

Lilik Abdul Hamid

The longtime aircraft maintenance engineer at Air New Zealand was killed in the Al Noor mosque, his employer said in a statement.

"Lilik has been a valued part of our engineering team in Christchurch for 16 years, but he first got to know the team even earlier when he worked with our aircraft engineers in a previous role overseas," Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon said.

"The friendships he made at that time led him to apply for a role in Air New Zealand and make the move to Christchurch. His loss will be deeply felt by the team.

Hamid was married and had two children, Luxon said.

"Lilik, his wife Nina and their children Zhania and Gerin are well known and loved by our close-knit team of engineers and their families, who are now doing all they can to support the family alongside our leadership team and the airline's special assistance team," he said.

Syed Areeb Ahmed

Ahmed had recently moved from his house in Karachi, Pakistan, for a job in New Zealand to help support his family back home. On Saturday, Pakistan's foreign ministry informed his family that Ahmed was among those killed during the mosque attack.

One of his uncles, Muhammad Muzaffar Khan, described him as deeply religious, praying five times a day. But education was always his first priority, Khan said.

"He had done chartered accountancy from Pakistan. He was the only son to his parents. He had only one younger sister ... He had only started his career, but the enemies took his life."

Family members, relatives, and friends have gathered at Ahmed's house to express their condolences. His body is expected to arrive there in the coming days.

Husna Ahmed, 45

Farid Ahmed refuses to turn his back on his adopted home, despite losing his 45-year-old wife, Husna Ahmed, in the Al Noor mosque attack. They had split up to go to the bathroom when it happened.

The gunman livestreamed the massacre on the internet, and Ahmed later saw a video of his wife being shot. A police officer confirmed she died.

Despite the horror, Ahmed - originally from Bangladesh - still considers New Zealand a great country.

"I believe that some people, purposely, they are trying to break down the harmony we have in New Zealand with the diversity," he said. "But they are not going to win. They are not going to win. We will be harmonious."

Ancy Ali, 25

Ancy Ali, a 25-year-old Keralite female student, was among the 49 people killed in the horrific terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, the Kerala Police said.

Ancy was doing her post-graduation in Christchurch and was living with her husband Abdul Nassar near the mosques where the firings took place.

Speaking to IANS, an officer at the Kodungalloor police station, from where the couple hails, said the Special Branch of the police informed them about the casualty.

"They migrated to New Zealand last year. While she was a student, her husband was working there. We received the news that a woman from here was injured in the shooting. We have now received the news that she has passed away," said the officer who did not wish to be named.

Haji Daoud Nabi, 71

Haji Daoud Nabi, 71, came to New Zealand from Afghanistan with his two sons in 1977. After arriving, he had three more children, two sons and a daughter.

The grandfather emigrated to New Zealand as an asylum seeker.

He was among the victims of the "Dark Friday" terrorist attacks on two Christchurch mosques on Friday, according to CNN.

One of his children, Yama Nabi, said he was running 10 minutes late for a service on Friday — only to arrive and find the attack underway.

Daoud Nabi is believed to have thrown himself in front of other people in the mosque to protect them when the gunman burst in.

His son, Omar, told NBC News: "Whether you're from Palestine, Iraq, Syria - he's been the first person to hold his hand up."

Outside the court, the son of 71-year-old Afghan victim Daoud Nabi demanded justice for his late father, who believed New Zealand to be a "slice of paradise."

"It's outrageous" he said. "It's beyond imagination."

Early on Saturday, police are yet to officially name any of the 50 victims. Navi's son told CNN in Christchurch on Saturday that his father had been killed.

Hosna Ara Parvin

On Saturday, images started emerging on social media identifying some of the victims. A heroine was identified as Hosna Ara Parvin, posing in a photograph with her husband Farid and baby daughter.

"Farid was bound to a wheelchair, and Hosna saved his life on the day of the ChristChurch massacre by jumping in front of him, and taking the bullets," according to a tweet posted by @FahadAldawsari0.

Parvin's nephew Mahfuz Chowdhury told The Daily Star, a Bangladesh newspaper, that Uddin had been ill for years and Parvin took him to the mosque every other Friday. She had taken him to the mosque for men while she went to the one for women. Mahfuz said relatives in New Zealand told him when the shootings began, Parvin rushed to her husband's mosque to protect him. He survived.

The Bangladeshi couple had moved to New Zealand sometime after 1994, Chowdhury said.

A number of Pakistan citizens were also in the mosques.

Naeem Rashid, 50, and his nephew Talha Rashid, 21

Speaking to CNN in Abbottabad, Dr Khurshid Alam said his brother Naeem Rashid, 50, and his nephew Talha Rashid, 21, were among those killed.

As the shootings unfolded, Naeem Rashid is seen on video trying to tackle the gunman, according to Rashid's brother, Khurshid Alam.

"He was a brave person, and I've heard from a few people there, there were few witnesses . they've said he saved a few lives there by trying to stop that guy," Alam told the BBC .

Rashid's son, Talha Rashid, is also among the dead. Pakistan's Ministry of Public Affairs confirmed their deaths in a tweet .

The elder Rashid was a teacher in Christchurch and was from Abbottabad, Pakistan. His son was 11 when his family moved to New Zealand. He had a new job and planned to get married.

Amjad Hamid, 57

Amjad Hamid hasn't been seen since a gunman began shooting worshippers at two city mosques on Friday afternoon, and his family believe the Hawera Hospital doctor is dead.

The doctor is missing and presumed dead in the Christchurch terror attacks. The wife says they moved to New Zealand from Palestine because they wanted a better future.

Hamid's wife Hanan said she and her husband emigrated to Christchurch 23 years ago. "It's terrible ... we were hoping to find a better future for us and for the children we were planning to have."

Hosne Ara, 42

Bangladesh consular officials in New Zealand say three people of Bangladeshi origin were killed. They have not given details.

Some relatives of people who were at the two mosques have been speaking to the media. Hosne Ara is reported to have been in the women's area of the Al Noor mosque when she heard gunfire. Her husband, Farid Uddin, uses a wheelchair and was in the men's area.

"Immediately after hearing the sounds of shooting, she rushed to the spot to find out and save her husband, but received bullets and died," her nephew told Bangladesh's New Age newspaper. Her husband reportedly survived.

Khaled Mustafa

The group Syrian Solidarity New Zealand says Khaled Mustafa was killed at the Al Noor mosque. Mustafa was a refugee from the war in Syria and moved with his family in 2018 to New Zealand, which they considered a safe haven, said the group.

One of his teenage sons, who has not been identified, is still missing. Another son was badly injured and has undergone surgery.

