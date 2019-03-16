Mourners paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Seven Indians are reportedly still missing after the terror attack in New Zealand when Gunmen attacked worshippers in two mosques early Friday in Christchurch. Death toll has reached 50. Police have arrested four people including one woman.

On Friday, Sanjiv Kohli, High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, through his unverified Twitter account posted: “As per updates received from multiple sources there are nine missing persons of Indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families.”

According to a report on Indian newspaper, Hindustan Times: “Two of the nine people of Indian nationality or origin, reported missing after the New Zealand mosque attacks on Friday, have been located, according to sources in the external affairs ministry. Seven of them are Indian nationals.

“The sources said two Indian nationals are injured but out of danger. Five other Indian nationals and two New Zealand citizens of Indian origin are still missing, the sources said.”

Meanwhile, news agency PTI has reported that Indian national from Hyderabad Ahmed Iqbal Jahangir, who was shot at one of the mosques in New Zealand, is recovering at a hospital. Iqbal was shot in chest during the mass shooting incident.

Details of Farhaj Ahsan, and Indian who also went missing during the attack, were shared on social media.