Police keep watch at a park across the road from a a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Nine people from Pakistan are missing after the terrorist attack in New Zealand, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NZ authorities have advised people not to go to mosques until further notice Update: 50 dead in New Zealand terror attacks

On Saturday, Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, took to Twitter to share the list of the missing Pakistanis

He said colleagues had confirmed the deaths to him. "He was in New Zealand for seven years, he used to teach at a university. My nephew was a student," he said.

In an earlier tweet he also shared an update about a Pakistani victim. Faisal posted: "Terrorism in #NewZealand: One Pakistani injured identified as Muhammad Amin Nasir, DOB: 01-10-1951, from Hafizabad. He is in ICU and remains in critical comdition."