Dubai: Nine people from Pakistan are missing after the terrorist attack in New Zealand, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
NZ authorities have advised people not to go to mosques until further notice
On Saturday, Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, took to Twitter to share the list of the missing Pakistanis
However, as per previous media reports, speaking to CNN in Abbottabad, Dr Khurshid Alam had confirmed that his brother Naeem Rashid, 50, and his nephew Talha Rashid, 21, were among those killed.
He said colleagues had confirmed the deaths to him. "He was in New Zealand for seven years, he used to teach at a university. My nephew was a student," he said.
In an earlier tweet he also shared an update about a Pakistani victim. Faisal posted: "Terrorism in #NewZealand: One Pakistani injured identified as Muhammad Amin Nasir, DOB: 01-10-1951, from Hafizabad. He is in ICU and remains in critical comdition."
He further added that the Pakistan Mission in New Zealand was investigating for further details