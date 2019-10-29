Animal said to have pursued Daesh leader into dark tunnel where he blew himself up

The military working dog, wounded in the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: The military dog slightly wounded in the US raid which resulted in the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is recovering and back on duty, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday.

General Mark Milley said the dog had performed a “tremendous service” during the special forces weekend assault in Syria that led to the death of the leader of Daesh.

Announcing Al Baghdadi’s death, President Donald Trump said Sunday that the “beautiful” and “talented” dog had pursued the Daesh leader into a dark tunnel where he blew himself up with a suicide vest, killing himself and three children and wounding the dog.

Trump tweeted a picture of the dog on Monday, saying it did a “GREAT JOB.”

He said the name of the dog has not been declassified yet.

Milley also declined to provide the dog’s name or any further details about the canine.

“We’re not releasing the name of the dog right now,” the general said.

He said the dog had been “slightly wounded and is fully recovering.”