This image made from video posted on Monday, April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Daesh, Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi. Image Credit: Supplied

Washington: The body of Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi was disposed of at sea by the US military after he killed himself during the weekend raid on his Syrian hideout, Pentagon sources told AFP Monday.

No details were given on where or when the body was disposed of, but it paralleled the 2011 sea burial Al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden after he was killed in a US special forces raid.