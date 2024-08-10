Dubai: A 34-year-old Egyptian lawyer has lost her life after a radiology machine exploded during a procedure at a well-known analysis laboratory in Cairo. Shaimaa was undergoing a dye scan on her cervix to investigate the cause of her delayed pregnancy when the incident occurred.

The explosion, caused by a malfunction in the pump of an oxygen cylinder in the X-ray room, resulted in severe burns. Despite being hospitalized and receiving intensive care, Shaimaa passed away five days later. The anesthesiologist present during the procedure also sustained severe burns.

The forensic investigation revealed that the malfunction led to the explosion of the regulator and subsequent ignition of the fire. Local residents eventually extinguished the blaze.

The Public Prosecution has launched an investigation and transferred Shaimaa’s body to the Zeinhom morgue for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.