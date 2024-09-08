Cairo: A Saudi government fund has adopted tough penalties against institutions and individuals misusing support offered to employ Saudi citizens.

The board of the Human Resources Development Fund recently approved rules specifying penalties against violators of its financial support for Saudis’ employment with the aim of safeguarding public money and deterring manipulators.

The regulations authorise the fund to impose a penalty or more on the violator found guilty of misuse, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.

They include halting the account of the violating institution or the beneficiary in the fund’s electronic system, denying access to its services, retrieving the support sum of money in question or all fees disbursed to the violator and cancelling the support application.

However, the halt to services can be reconsidered if the violator returns the support money and pledges to get committed to all correctional measures.

The fund, tasked with encouraging the private sector to employ Saudis, said in July that SR2.3 billion was offered in support in the first half of this year.

It added that around 220,000 male and female Saudis had benefited from its support during the same period.

The fund aims to strengthen professional sustainability, boost the engagement of Saudis in the labour market and achieve job stability in the private sector. Through its programmes, the fund also seeks to motivate the private sector to contribute to upgrade Saudi employees’ skills.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives aimed at employing its nationals and replacing foreign workers in various fields such as education, telecommunications, and real estate.